Texas State

rigzone.com

New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico

New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
TEXAS STATE
US News and World Report

Storm Cuts U.S. Oil, Gas, Power Output, Sending Prices Higher

(Reuters) -Frigid cold and blowing winds on Friday knocked out power and cut energy production across the United States, driving up heating and electricity prices as people prepared for holiday celebrations. Winter Storm Elliott brought sub-freezing temperatures and extreme weather alerts to about two-thirds of the United States, with cold...
LOUISIANA STATE
Money

Gas Prices Could Finally Drop Back Below $3 Nationally by This Weekend

Gas prices have dropped by almost $2 a gallon since they hit an all-time high in June, and forecasts show the national average could fall below $3 by Christmas. The average gallon of gas in the U.S. now costs $3.06, while average prices are below $3 in 29 states, according to the price comparison app GasBuddy. At the high point last June, gas cost an average of about $5.02 nationally.
TEXAS STATE
TheStreet

You Won't Believe How Low Gasoline is Likely to Go

Gasoline prices fell by $0.50 a gallon since November, giving consumers a reprieve into the holiday season. Prices have declined since early November with Americans saving a cumulative $200 million a day as of Dec. 6, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis, at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data.
CALIFORNIA STATE
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
K2 Radio

Cheapest Gas Station in Wyoming Below Two Dollars

Average gasoline prices in Wyoming have fallen 11 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.87/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 494 stations in Wyoming. Prices in Wyoming are 54.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 41.5 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has fallen 8.6 cents in the last week and stands at $4.68 per gallon.
WYOMING STATE
rigzone.com

Report Notes Major Permian Basin Methane Emissions Drop

Texans for Natural Gas released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin's rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021. — Texans for Natural Gas (TNG), a project of the Texas Independent Producers and Royalty Owners Association (TIPRO), released its annual methane emissions intensity analysis, finding the Permian Basin’s rate has fallen by more than 76 percent from 2011 to 2021.
TEXAS STATE
NASDAQ

Exxon Beaumont, Texas refinery raises production – sources

Adds company spokesperson did not immediately reply, details on refinery restart, overhaul. Dec 27 (Reuters) - Exxon Mobil Corp XOM.N increased production levels on most units at its 369,024 barrel-per-day (bpd) Beaumont, Texas, refinery by Tuesday, said people familiar with plant operations. Exxon on Monday began a planned overhaul on...
BEAUMONT, TX
rigzone.com

Japan Set to Import First Crude Shipment from Russia Since May

Japan is set to import its first crude oil shipment from Russia in more than half a year, as the government pushes energy importers to stockpile fuel in a bid to avoid future shortages. The Aframax Zaliv Baikal vessel is sailing to Japan after loading from the Sakhalin-2 facility in...
rigzone.com

Sempra Receives Export Licenses For Two LNG Projects

Energia Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement nations. Energía Costa Azul and Vista Pacifico have received authorization from the U.S. Department of Energy to re-export US-sourced LNG from Mexico to non-Free Trade Agreement (FTA) nations.

