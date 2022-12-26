Read full article on original website
Aaron Carter’s Fiancée Melanie Martin Shares Holiday Message For Late Singer: ‘In Our Heart Forever’
Melanie Martin, 30, paid tribute to her late fiancé Aaron Carter on the first Christmas since his tragic passing. Melanie shared an Instagram clip showing her holiday celebration with other relatives, including her and Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince. Melanie walked up close to her Christmas tree to show an angel wings ornament in the shape of a heart with Aaron’s name written on it. “We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 love your mini me and hunni💔🎄❤️,” Melanie captioned the Dec. 26 video.
John Travolta Joined By Kids In Wishing Fans A Merry Christmas In Rare Family Video
John Travolta traditionally maintains a barrier of separation between his personal and private life. This holiday weekend, however, he was joined by his children, 22-year-old Ella and 12-year-old Benjamin, to create a sweet Christmas video. Ella and Benjamin are Travolta’s kids with his late wife Kelly Preston, who died in...
Aaron Carter's Fiancée Melanie Martin Honors Him on Christmas: 'We Can Feel You in Our Heart'
The former child pop star died on Nov. 5 at the age of 34 Aaron Carter is being remembered by his loved ones. On Sunday, fiancée Melanie Martin shared snaps from a holiday brunch where she was surrounded by family and their 13-month-old son Prince, focusing an ornament of two angel wings in the shape of a heart with Aaron's name in the middle. "We can no longer see you with our eyes but we can feel you in our heart forever 🦋💕 ."Love your mini-me and hunni💔🎄❤️," she wrote in the...
ABC Will No Longer Air BackStreet Boys Holiday Special After Rape Allegation Against Nick Carter
Deadline has confirmed that ABC will no longer air A Very Backstreet Holiday after a woman who claims Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter raped her when she was a teenager after one of the group’s concerts announced she is filing a lawsuit. The music special will be replaced by comedy repeats in the 8 PM hour on Dec. 14. Shannon “Shay” Ruth, now 39, contends she was just 17 when Carter took her into his tour bus following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma, Washington in 2001. She claims the singer gave her what he called “VIP juice” and then...
Cher 'Pleaded' With 96-Year-Old Mom Georgia Holt To Move Into Her Mansion Before Death
Cher was riddled with worry over her mom Georgia Holt's fragile health and had begged the 96-year-old to move in with her before Holt's death, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Saturday, Cher revealed her beloved mother had died just months after a scary bout with pneumonia.But years before her passing, spies snitched the pop icon, 76, had been calling and visiting Holt — who lived close by Cher's pad — almost every day, trying to convince her stubborn mother to pack up and move into her multimillion-dollar abode. "Cher doesn't know what to do with herself when they're apart five minutes," one...
'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family
Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
TMZ.com
Diddy Fully Reveals Beautiful Baby Girl For First Time, Love Sean Combs
Diddy just dropped something major on social media, and it ain't new music -- it's the first full look at his beautiful new baby girl. Sean 'Diddy' Combs put up the cute pic Tuesday ... showin' off his daughter, Love Sean Combs, to the world -- this after spending the holiday weekend with his family in the Caribbean.
NME
Nick Carter says Backstreet Boys support following death of brother left him “very emotional”
Nick Carter has opened up about how “very emotional” he felt after the Backstreet Boys supported him following the death of his younger brother, Aaron. Aaron died suddenly at his California home last month (November 5) and the Backstreet Boys recently paid tribute to the late singer during a show at London’s O2 Arena. At the gig, the band played an in memoriam video of the singer during their performance of ‘No Place’.
'He Knows Everything': Insiders Fear Britney Spears' Ex Kevin Federline Will Spill All About Pop Star In New Book
Sources close to Britney Spears fear that her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, will spill details about the pop star in his new book, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.Journalist Daphne Barak revealed the former backup dancer is planning to write about "his experience of fatherhood" and Spears' father, Jamie, has agreed to help with the project. It's been confirmed they are now "speaking to each other once again."K-Fed "turned down multimillion-dollar book deals" in previous years, a source revealed. "Kevin's divorce settlement and child support payments include a nondisclosure agreement. But that expires when the boys turn 18," said a source about Sean,...
NME
Country star Jake Flint dies aged 37 just hours after getting married
Country music singer-songwriter Jake Flint died unexpectedly at the age of 37 – hours after he got married on Saturday (November 26). The Oklahoma-based musician died in his sleep on Sunday (November 27) after marrying Brenda hours before. No official cause of death has yet been determined. Brenda Flint...
Abby Lee Miller sells longtime dance studio from ‘Dance Moms’ for $300K
It’s an end of an era for Abby Lee Miller. The television personality is parting ways with her longtime — and famed — Pennsylvania dance studio for $300,000, The Post can report. Sources add the building will be used for another commercial purpose, which means Miller’s dance studio is officially closing come the new year. Located in Pittsburgh, Miller, 57, purchased the building in 1993 for $150,000 — about $313,000 in today’s figures. Property records obtained by The Post reveal that the building quietly sold in an off-market deal on Dec. 12. Transforming the property into what fans know as...
Aaron Carter’s Son, 1, Inheriting Star’s $550,000 Estate: ‘It’s What He’d Want’ (Exclusive Details)
It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.
Cardi B Shares Sweet Instagram Videos of Offset and Kids Opening Presents on Christmas
The rapper duo enjoyed a happy holiday together with family and an abundance of gifts under their trees Cardi B's Christmas looked to be packed with presents. The "I Like It" rapper shared some precious moments from her festive family celebration on her Instagram Stories. She uploaded adorable videos featuring her daughter Kulture Kiari, 4, and son Wave Set, 15 months, both of whom she shares with Migos rapper Offset. In one video from Christmas Eve, Kulture looks overjoyed to unwrap a plush Minnie Mouse...
ABC News
Pink celebrates son Jameson Moon Hart's 6th birthday: 'You are a miracle'
Pink is celebrating her son on his birthday. In a sweet Instagram post, the Grammy winner shared photos of her son, Jameson Moon Hart, and said she thanks her "lucky stars" that she has him in her life. "My baby boy. Six years young today," Pink began. "They said we...
‘Her spirit was everywhere’: Olivia Newton-John’s daughter shares tribute on first Christmas since star’s death
Olivia Newton-John’s daughter has paid tribute to her mother as she spent her first Christmas without her.The Australian Grease icon died earlier this year, aged 73, after a long battle with breast cancer.Chloe Rose Lattanzi is the 36-year-old daughter of the late singer and American actor Matt Lattanzi, to whom Newton-John was married between 1984 and 1995.On 27 December, Chloe Lattanzi wrote on Instagram: “Happy belated Christmas everyone. I am of no religion but enjoy this day so much. It is a day to give to all those you love and treasure.”Addressing the loss of her mother, Lattanzi said: “It’s...
Complex
Late ‘Power Rangers’ Star Jason David Frank’s Wife Speaks: ‘I Had No Idea That Jason Was Thinking of Ending Things’
Tammie Frank, wife of the late Jason David Frank, who played the Green and White Ranger on the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers series, has broken her silence. “My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week,” Frank told People. “While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family’s tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason’s death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband’s good name slandered.”
Dwayne Johnson Turns Santa Into a Thirst Trap: "Who Wants to Sit on Dwanta's Lap?"
Dwanta Claus comes but once a year, which is all the more reason to celebrate Dwayne Johnson's festive alter ego while we can. On Saturday, the "Black Adam" star posted a video of himself turning Santa into a thirst trap on Instagram. In the video, Johnson wears a Santa suit without sleeves or a shirt. However, he does have a bell around his neck.
Blueface’s Mom Offers Chrisean Rock Advice After He Spends Christmas With Mother of His Child
Blueface's mother is offering words of advice to Chrisean Rock after Blue spent his Christmas with the mother of his child and his kid. On Sunday (Dec. 25), Blueface's mother Karlissa shared a messages on her Instagram Story directed at her son's current girlfriend, Chrisean Rock. "Merry Christmas, [Chrisean Rock],...
Jamie Lynn Spears Found 'Support' & 'Family' In Her 'Special Forces' Costars As Feud With Sister Britney Fails To Cease
Though Jamie Lynn Spears and Britney Spears' feud rages on, the former came across a new support system when she joined Special Forces: World's Toughest Test alongside several other celebs.The Fox competition show, which debuts on Wednesday, January 4, puts contestants through rigorous physical training, but along the way, she not only found her inner strength, but formed strong friendships as well."Everyone felt like family after this," the mom-of-three shared in a new interview. "You’re instantly bonded when you walk on that first day. They just rip off the Band-Aid and you have no choice but to bond.""I would not...
