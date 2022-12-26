It’s been one month since Aaron Carter was found dead in a bathtub at his home in Palmdale, Calif., on Dec. 5. As the investigation continues into his sudden passing at age 34, the late singer’s family has made the decision that Aaron’s one-year-old son, Prince, will inherit his father’s massive fortune. “In California, the order of inheritance — when there is one parent who dies without a will — starts with the deceased individual’s child, followed by the surviving parent,” a rep for Aaron told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Aaron’s mom Jane and his family decided that his entire estate, which is roughly $550,000, will go to his son Prince. This is also what Aaron would want,” the spokesperson added.

PALMDALE, CA ・ 23 DAYS AGO