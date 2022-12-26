Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More than 77,000 Texas households were left without power following icy temperatures and strong windsVictorTexas State
Dak Prescott has given away millions of dollars to worthy causesAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Dallas Mavericks Star Luka Doncic Sets Record Against KnicksLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Which articles were the most popular with Dallas readers in 2022?Ash JurbergDallas, TX
TEXAS Live: New Year's Live! is back in Texas and better than ever!Sheeraz QurbanArlington, TX
Related
J.Crew Factory offers variety of clothing options in Plano
J.Crew Factory sells clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) J.Crew Factory opened a new location at Preston Towne Crossing in Plano on Dec. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The retail clothing store, located at 2400 Preston Road, Ste. 800, offers tops, bottoms, swimwear, winter wear and more for men, women and children. The store is part of the Preston Towne Crossing shopping mall and shares a space with Ulta Beauty, Trader Joe's, Old Navy and more. 945-800-6577.
Here are 5 of the latest commercial projects coming to Keller and Roanoke in 2023
The following projects have been filed in the last two weeks through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change. (Map courtesy of Google Maps) Curious about upcoming renovations, businesses and attractions in Keller, Roanoke and northeast Fort Worth? The following projects have...
Fort Worth Buc-ee's to expand with car wash
The Fort Worth Buc-ee's will add a car wash to the complex in 2023. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) The Fort Worth location of Buc-ee’s, 15901 N. Freeway, is adding a car wash in 2023. According to state records, the company is constructing a new car wash tunnel at their travel...
Mark your calendar: 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
Children can read books to dogs at the Keller Public Library. (Courtesy Keller Public Library) Here are 5 upcoming events in Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth you don't want to miss. Dec. 31: Celebrate the new year. Head to The Pour Shack for the Rockin’ New Year’s Eve party....
Best of 2022: Kroger closing, Kohl’s building a new store and more top business updates from Plano
Walmart Supercenter in Plano received a general remodel this year. (Courtesy Walmart) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact business updates from Plano in 2022, based on web traffic. 1. Kroger planning to close store in North Plano. Grocery store brand Kroger planned to closed its...
Best of 2022: Bulldog Barber Shop, Huffman Jewelry and more business features from Richardson
In 2018, Darryn Huffman bought Winfield’s Jewelry and changed the name to Huffman Jewelry. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) Here is a roundup of business features that appeared in the Richardson edition of Community Impact in 2022. Ricardo Bermudez said he always wanted to own a barber shop, even though he...
The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways
The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas
Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
Frisco Dental Studio brings ‘individualized care’ to patients in east Frisco
Each room at Frisco Dental Studio located in the Shops at Creekside is decorated to coordinate with a different country with wallpaper and posters. (Courtesy Frisco Dental Studio) Dr. Mahfuzur Rahman opened Frisco Dental Studio in December to help provide “individualized care” in dentistry, he said. He opened his family-owned...
Texas Town Has Store Where You Can Drink Beer While You Grocery Shop?
Well, I know this much, there will be no problem getting your husband to go grocery shopping with you ladies at this place. Especially, if he likes a cold one! And fellas, if you do like a cold one....maybe grocery shopping will be your thang! Recently on Tik Tok, @jasonborofka Jason Borofka went viral with over 1 million views of his video showing the grocery store in Fate, Texas that has beer available while you grocery shop! See Video Below!
11 major development projects coming to Frisco in 2023
Plans for The Railhead include more than 1 million square feet of office, hotel and high-rise residential buildings and 1,280 apartments. (Rendering courtesy Heady Investments) Curious about the future of development in Frisco? There are multiple multi-million dollar projects slated to begin in 2023 throughout the city. The following projects’...
Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth
The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
Here are some of this year's most-read business stories from Flower Mound, Highland Village, Argyle
Smallcakes offers a number of cupcake options. (Karen Chaney/ Community Impact) Here is a look at the local restaurant stories in your community. Not only is Jesse James Leyva the owner and president of Outlaw FitCamp by Jesse James, but he is also a high school dropout and lived in his car for a period of time.
Taco Bell serving Mexican-inspired bites at new Dallas location
Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. Located at 5509 E. RL Thornton Freeway near Samuell-Grand Park, the fast food chain serves up Mexican-inspired menu items like burritos, tacos and nachos. According to North Texas Bells, which operates more than 62 Taco Bell locations across North Texas and Oklahoma, the new Dallas location offers dine-in and drive-thru options, in addition to providing free Wi-Fi. 682-282-0019.
'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984.
CandysDirt.com
7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More
Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening
Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
Best of 2022: Ebb & Flow, Whistle Britches and more dining features from Plano
Ebb & Flow's The Brunch Chicken Fried Chicken & Eggs was featured in the Plano edition of Community Impact in May. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) The following is a roundup of all dining features that appeared in the Plano edition of Community Impact in 2022. January. After working in the restaurant...
Soul Bird Chkn Shack brings sandwiches, wings to northeast Dallas
Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. Soul Bird serves up a variety of sandwiches, wings, salads and chicken tenders. According to its website, Soul Bird has an additional location in Plano and is planning to open others in Arlington and near the AllianceTexas development. The company previously operated a Roanoke location that closed late last year due to staffing shortages. 214-276-6316.
Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood
Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Hyperlocal news coverage from 7 DFW-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/dallas-fort-worth/
Comments / 1