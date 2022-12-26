ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richardson, TX

Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

J.Crew Factory offers variety of clothing options in Plano

J.Crew Factory sells clothes, shoes and accessories for men, women and children. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) J.Crew Factory opened a new location at Preston Towne Crossing in Plano on Dec. 9, according to a spokesperson for the company. The retail clothing store, located at 2400 Preston Road, Ste. 800, offers tops, bottoms, swimwear, winter wear and more for men, women and children. The store is part of the Preston Towne Crossing shopping mall and shares a space with Ulta Beauty, Trader Joe's, Old Navy and more. 945-800-6577.
PLANO, TX
The Halal Guys to celebrate grand opening of Frisco location with giveaways

The Halal Guys will occupy a 1,500 square foot suite in the Shoppes at Eldorado development also featuring Crumbl Cookies and Pie Tap. (Courtesy The Halal Guys) The Halal Guys plan to hold a grand opening celebration for its Frisco location on Dec. 29 and 30. The restaurant, located at 4880 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 300, is an international chain known for serving chicken, gyros and falafel platters, according to its website. The Frisco location is the latest store owned and operated by experienced franchisee and North Dallas area developer, Shezad Jiwani. Jiwani owns and operates the locations in Plano, Carrollton and Southlake and now Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Take a Trip Back in Time at This A-Frame Whataburger in Mesquite, Texas

Whataburger has been a Texas staple since 1950. Yes, 70 plus years of serving great burgers. One of the signatures of Whataburger has always been their A-frame buildings. Sadly, as Whataburger has progressed and modernized itself, those original buildings are slowly fading away. One of the last few of those original A-frame Whataburger stores can be found just a short drive from East Texas in Mesquite.
MESQUITE, TX
LoneStar 92

Texas Town Has Store Where You Can Drink Beer While You Grocery Shop?

Well, I know this much, there will be no problem getting your husband to go grocery shopping with you ladies at this place. Especially, if he likes a cold one! And fellas, if you do like a cold one....maybe grocery shopping will be your thang! Recently on Tik Tok, @jasonborofka Jason Borofka went viral with over 1 million views of his video showing the grocery store in Fate, Texas that has beer available while you grocery shop! See Video Below!
FATE, TX
Best of 2022: Meat U Anywhere, Tio Carlos and more dining features from Keller, Roanoke and Northeast Fort Worth

The St. Louis Cut Ribs are $21 per pound at Meat U Anywhere Trophy Club. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact Newspaper) Here is a roundup of dining features that appeared in the Keller-Roanoke-Northeast Fort Worth edition of Community Impact Newspaper in 2022. Carlos Benitez said he moved to America from El Salvador...
FORT WORTH, TX
Taco Bell serving Mexican-inspired bites at new Dallas location

Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Local franchisee North Texas Bells opened its latest Taco Bell location in Dallas on Dec. 21, according to a press release. Located at 5509 E. RL Thornton Freeway near Samuell-Grand Park, the fast food chain serves up Mexican-inspired menu items like burritos, tacos and nachos. According to North Texas Bells, which operates more than 62 Taco Bell locations across North Texas and Oklahoma, the new Dallas location offers dine-in and drive-thru options, in addition to providing free Wi-Fi. 682-282-0019.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

'Galleria Dallas is not closing' says mall General Manager

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — One of the premiere malls in North Texas has a new owner. According to Dallas County property records, UBS Realty Investors, the previous owners of the Galleria Dallas mall reached an agreement to transfer ownership to Metropolitan Life Insurance in December. The news of the transfer spurred rumors online that the popular shopping spot would close.Galleria Dallas General Manager Angie Freed issued a statement on the mall's official Facebook page stating that the mall would stay open. "Galleria Dallas is not closing. While the addition of multi-residential development to Galleria Dallas has been considered as one component of a potential long-term redevelopment project, the mall, along with its retail, dining, and experiential entertainment features, is and will be the core of this Dallas destination."MetLife will also take control of the nearby Westin Galleria Dallas hotel.The Galleria Dallas was originally built in 1982 and continues to attract thousands of shoppers every year and boasts having the country's tallest indoor Christmas tree since 1984. 
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

7 Amenity-Driven Luxury Homes With Car Caves, Basketball Courts, Indoor Pools, And More

Dallas has it all when it comes to luxury homes with over-the-top amenities. If you can imagine it, a builder has put it inside of a home. I remember when I thought an indoor basketball court was an anomaly. It was — about ten years ago. Now we have homes with bowling alleys, batting cages, and the garages. OHHH, the garages! Here are my 7 top picks for the best amenity-driven homes of 2022.
DALLAS, TX
Shell Shack announces date for Lake Highlands restaurant opening

Shell Shack is opening its second Dallas location Jan. 9 at 6770 Abrams Road in the Creekside Shopping Center. (Courtesy Shell Shack) Shell Shack is opening its second location in Dallas Jan. 9 at the Creekside Shopping Center. The seafood restaurant will be located in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas at 6770 Abrams Road, Ste. 180. Shell Shack offers a seafood menu with crab, shrimp and crawfish dishes in a casual dining atmosphere. The company first opened in 2013 and has multiple locations in Texas. 844-588-2722.
DALLAS, TX
Soul Bird Chkn Shack brings sandwiches, wings to northeast Dallas

Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. (Kevin Cummings/Community Impact) Soul Bird Chkn Shack held its grand opening on Dec. 2 at 8031 Walnut Hill Lane, Ste. 1150 in The Hill shopping center. Soul Bird serves up a variety of sandwiches, wings, salads and chicken tenders. According to its website, Soul Bird has an additional location in Plano and is planning to open others in Arlington and near the AllianceTexas development. The company previously operated a Roanoke location that closed late last year due to staffing shortages. 214-276-6316.
DALLAS, TX
Best of 2022: Dallas ISD discusses academic calendars, short-term rental regulations and more top news stories in Lake Highlands, Lakewood

Woodrow Wilson High School is among the Dallas ISD schools to have adopted the base calendar for the 2022-23 school year. (Community Impact staff) Here is a list of the five most popular Community Impact stories from Lake Highlands and Lakewood in 2022, based on website traffic. 1. Dallas ISD...
DALLAS, TX
