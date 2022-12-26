Read full article on original website
Actions speak louder than words! Teresa/"family is everything ". Her parents are rolling over in their graves. Shame on you Teresa and the message you are sending to your children and Joe's????
‘RHONJ’ Trailer: Melissa Gorga Faces Cheating Accusations As Teresa Giudice Comes To Blows With Her Brother
Bravo fans, brace yourself for drama like we’ve never seen before between Teresa Giudice and her family members Joe and Melissa Gorga. Bravo released the trailer for season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on December 21, and it shows a glimpse into the wild fight that Teresa gets into with her brother and sister-in-law, before they skipped her wedding to Luis Ruelas.
Beverly D'Angelo's Ex-Husband Gladly Divorced Her So She Could Be with Al Pacino: 'He's Fantastic'
The Violent Night actress tells PEOPLE she fell in love with Al Pacino when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Saviati, who encouraged her to be with the Oscar-winning actor Beverly D'Angelo is getting real about some of her past romances. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the National Lampoon's Vacation actress, 71, recalls how she fell in love with Al Pacino, 82, in the 1990s when she was still wed to her husband, Italian duke Lorenzo Salviati. She and Salviati eloped shortly after meeting at a party in...
Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice Reveals That Husband Luis Ruelas Invited Her Ex Joe Giudice on Vacation With Them
One big happy family? Teresa Giudice revealed that her husband, Luis Ruelas, invited her ex-husband, Joe Giudice, to tag along with them on vacation. “We’re going away and my husband asked [Joe, 50] to come with us,” Teresa, 50, exclusively told Us Weekly on Tuesday, December 13, while promoting her forthcoming film, Fuhgeddabout Christmas, with […]
Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live
If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
Christie Brinkley 'Wearing Out Her Welcome' With Friendly Ex-Husband Billy Joel & Wife, Couple Wants Evenings 'To Themselves': Sources
Three's a crowd for Billy Joel and his current wife, Alexis Roderick, RadarOnline.com has learned as insiders claim that his ex-wife Christie Brinkley can't get enough time with the pair. Sources claim the bubbly model "is wearing out her welcome" with routine visits to the rocker's home in their ritzy New York neighborhood.Brinkley was said to have gotten into the habit of household singalongs with Joel and their daughter, Alexa Ray, in a tradition that continued long after the couple's split.Joel and Brinkley were married from 1985 to 1994.The trio enjoys hanging out when their schedules permit, tipsters spill, but...
Is ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Season 7 Tell-All on Tonight on Christmas Day 2022? TLC Schedule
TLC fans look forward to Sunday nights, as it is the designated night that new episodes of the network’s hit franchise 90 Day Fiancé airs. Currently in the Sunday night slot is season 7 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After. While the finale aired on December 18, viewers naturally assumed that part 1 of the 4-part tell-all would air on Christmas Day, December 25, 2022. But is 90 Day Fiancé on tonight? Keep scrolling below for TLC’s schedule and find out!
Sister Wives’ Janelle Brown shares full-body pic & drowns in baggy sweater after 100 pound weight loss & split from Kody
SISTER Wives star Janelle Brown has shared a new photo showing off her dramatic 100-pound weight loss following her split from ex Kody. In the photo, the red Christmas sweater nearly swallowed Janelle, 53, as it hung on her thinner frame. "Merry Christmas 2022!" Janelle captioned the family snap, adding...
90 Day Fiance’s Veronica Rodriguez Is Dating Kim Menzies’ Son Jamal: We ‘Really Hit It Off’
Courtesy of Veronica Rodriguez/Instagram; Courtesy of Jamal/Instagram An unexpected new romance! 90 Day Fiancé personality Veronica Rodriguez is dating her franchise costar Kim Menzies’ son, Jamal Menzies. “[I’m dating] somebody that I met kind of casually and I didn’t expect it to go anywhere but we just really, really hit it off,” Veronica, 37, said […]
How ‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Celebrated Christmas Amid Parents’ Split and Family Feuds
The stars of Welcome to Plathville made the most of their Christmas celebrations in 2022 following Kim Plath and Barry Plath’s split and their ongoing family feuds. Kim, 50, and Barry, 54, confirmed that they were living separately during season 4 of the TLC show. “Barry and I have...
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
Mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Adopted Daughter Chloe Claims She’s Seeking Custody Back: ‘I Was Pushed Out of Her Life’
The mother of Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s adopted daughter claims she is fighting to regain custody amid the couple's legal woes. Angela Johnson, who welcomed daughter Chloe in 2012, addressed her plans to take legal action on Monday, December 5. “I want her home. She deserves to be home," Johnson told TMZ, noting she […]
Looks Like Two 90 Day Fiancé Besties Are No Longer Friends
Two 90 Day Fiancé stars who fans loved together are no longer friends.
Is ‘OutDaughtered’ Still On? Fans Wonder What’s Happening With the Busby Family’s TLC Show
Could a big 'OutDaughtered' update be on the horizon? Some fans suspect so based on Adam Busby's recent Instagram post.
Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown Once Admitted She Only Wanted Plural Marriage With Kody, Rejected Monogamy
And then, there was one. Sister Wives’ Robyn Brown once admitted she only wanted a plural marriage with husband Kody Brown and rejected monogamy to be with him. “I mean, I know this just sounds really funky,” Robyn, 44, began during a January episode of the hit TLC series. “But like, I had, you know, people that wanted to date me, and that I was, you know, kind of friendly with or whatever that talked about living, you know … they wanted to get more serious, a couple [of them] wanted to marry me, kind of a thing.”
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
Inside ‘90 Day Fiance’s Asuelu Pulaa’s Reunion With Sons Amid Kalani Faagata Split Rumors
90 Day Fiancé star Asuelu Pulaa is home for the holidays and he reunited with his sons in California amid rumors he split from estranged wife Kalani Faagata. “TikTok with the boys,” the dad of two shared via Instagram alongside a clip featuring his two sons, Oliver and Kennedy, on Monday, December 19. “Happy Monday everyone.”
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Savannah Chrisley said Chloe came to family ‘starved’ and ‘not clean’ as trolls say they’re not sisters
Speaking on her latest podcast episode, Chrisley Knows Best star and daughter of Todd Chrisley, Savannah Chrisley, said that she loves her sister Chloe “more than life itself.”. The subject of Chloe and Savannah’s relationship resurfaced on her Unlocked podcast after trolls commented on Savannah’s Instagram posts to say...
‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler and Chris Marek Have This Glaring Similarity
Amy Roloff's husband and Matt Roloff's girlfriend have a major similarity. Here's what some 'Little People, Big World' fans may have noticed.
Teen Mom’s Leah Messer’s Ex Jaylan Mobley Publicly Slams Her Over House Deed: ‘Call the Attorney’
He said, she said. Teen Mom: The Next Chapter star Leah Messer’s ex-fiancée Jaylan Mobley publicly slammed her over her home deed and proposal claims. “I did add you to the deed,” the U.S. Army officer, 25, claimed...
