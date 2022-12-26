ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randy Gregory, Oday Aboushi suspended 1 game for punches

NEW YORK (AP) — Broncos linebacker Randy Gregory and Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi were each suspended one game for exchanging punches following Los Angeles' 51-14 win over Denver on Sunday. NFL Vice President of Football Operations Jon Runyan issued the suspensions Monday for violations of unsportsmanlike conduct and...
