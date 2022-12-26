Read full article on original website
Related
The Tiniest Town in Washington State Only has ONE Resident
When you think of tiny towns you may think Yakima is small compared to bigger cities like Seattle, Tacoma or even Spokane. But then you have to consider Yakima is bigger than some of our surrounding neighbors like Zillah or Grandview and more. There's one town in Washington State that seems to only have one resident living there. That's right! If you visit this town, the population will double.
You Can Still Fly out of Yakima and Land in These Cities on the Same Day
I travel. A lot. I find myself flying out of town around 12 times a year. Sometimes once a month, other times maybe even twice a month but I'm finding myself driving to Tri-Cities more and more to fly out of town ever since Yakima dropped to once inconvenient flight daily. Flying out in the afternoon means it doesn't connect to much in the same day. It also means flying back to Yakima will have you waking up extra early in whatever town you're in to get back in time for the one flight from Seattle back home. It doesn't mean the end of the world, though, as there are still several towns that you can fly out of Yakima's amazing airport for the sake of convenience and arrive where ever you're going in the same day. Sure, some of these flights having you landing at your destination near midnight but it's better than having to sleep at the airport.
ifiberone.com
Woman draws winning scratch ticket in East Wenatchee, scores $500,000; man in Wenatchee wins $250,000
EAST WENATCHEE - A local woman's holidays likely got a lot happier after hitting the jackpot in Washington's Lottery last week. According to the Washington Lottery website, Josefina L. claimed her winning ticket on Dec. 23 after buying it from the 76 fuel station on Grant Road in East Wenatchee.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business gets new owner
The Tri-Cities Area Journal of Business and Senior Times newspapers will have new ownership as of Dec. 30. Tri Comp Inc., which publishes the Journal and Senior Times, and Cowles Company, a fourth-generation Spokane business with holdings in the news, broadcasting, real estate, printing and other industries, have reached an agreement in which a subsidiary of Cowles will acquire the non-cash assets of Tri Comp.
New Restaurant Alert: Y Kitchen & Bar in Yakima, WA
Word on the street is a new restaurant is going up in the old Mercedes & Family Mexican Restaurant on Lincoln Ave! It’s going up in the old location of Mercedes and Family Mexican Restaurant (2201 W Lincoln Ave, Yakima). Before that, it was Sharky’s Pizza and before that, it was something else.
yaktrinews.com
For the first time in county history, Benton County is looking for a forensic pathologist
KENNEWICK, Wash. — For the first time, Benton County is hiring a forensic pathologist to work alongside Coroner William Leach. “I can’t even talk about it I was so excited – I was almost dancing to tell you the truth,” Leach laughed. For years, Leach has...
Washington clean-energy project seen as threat to tribal resources
KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — Tribes adamantly oppose a pumped-storage hydro project in south-central Washington that otherwise got passing marks in a new report by the Washington Department of Ecology. The Goldendale Energy Storage Project along the Columbia River in Klickitat County would not significantly harm wildlife, water quality or...
kpq.com
More Clarification On Woman Found Dead At Wenatchee Hotel
There's more clarification about a woman who was found dead early Christmas morning at the Downtown Inn in Wenatchee. Chelan County Coroner Wayne Harris says she was not frozen, as was originally reported. "Her sweatshirt was frozen because she was on the ground in the snow," said Harris. "And then,...
nbcrightnow.com
Power outages affect hundreds in Eastern Washington
EASTERN WASHINGTON - Pacific Power is reporting several power outages throughout Eastern Washington due to adverse weather conditions. Over 200 people were affected by an outage in Ronald that has been cut down to a few dozen people. Downed lines have been cleared from the Lakeview and Dumbarton intersection, although there are others throughout the county. There is no estimation for when power will return.
Tri-Cities has one of the largest gaps between men’s and women’s pay in the nation
Here’s one possible reason for the disparity.
nbcrightnow.com
Wanted man causes SWAT standoff on 6th Ave in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. - UPDATE: 10:23 p.m. The man is now in custody. YPD's public information officer, Yvette Inzunza, said there were no injuries. He was wanted for child rape and unlawful firearm possession, according to Captain Shawn Boyle. SWAT was on the phone with the suspect for an hour negotiating before he came out.
Melting Snow, Downed Lines Lead To Tri-Cities Street Closures
(Kennewick, WA) -- Melting snow has led to several washouts along area roads. Benton County says they had to close a part of C Williams Road near Locust Grove Road; Reese Road between Travis Road and Plymouth Road; Cemetery Road between Badger Canyon Road and Travis Road; and Badger Canyon Road near Sellards Road. A time for reopening has not been posted at this time.
5 people survive cabin explosion, fire in Easton
EASTON, Wash. – Five people are expected to be okay after a cabin explosion and fire in western Kittitas County Monday. Fire crews from Kittitas County Fire Districts 3 and 7 responded, as well as first responders from Medic 931, Medic 991 and the Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office. District 7 brought its tracked SxS, a vehicle designed to get through...
Tri-City Herald death notices Dec. 23-24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
ifiberone.com
Woman freezes to death in Wenatchee
WENATCHEE - iFIBER ONE News partner KPQ is reporting the death of a woman who was found outside of the Downtown Inn hotel in the 200 block of Wenatchee Avenue early Christmas morning. It believed that the woman froze to death due to prolonged exposure to the elements. The woman...
kpq.com
I-90 Closed for 24-Hour Stretch Saturday, Sunday
I-90 is scheduled to reopen at 9am Sunday, after being closed for close to 24 hours eastbound and 21 hours westbound. WSDOT announced the closures Saturday morning because of extreme winter weather conditions, avalanche danger and potential of falling trees due to ice. The roadway was closed eastbound near North...
FOX 11 and 41
Selah man pleads guilty to insurance fraud charges
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Insurance Commissioner (OIC) has announced two guilty pleas regarding separate insurance fraud cases in Washington state, one of which was a man from Selah. Washington State Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler’s Criminal Investigations Unit (CIU) investigated cases involving Joseph David Calvert from Selah and Tory McMillen from Friday Harbor. McMillen tried to claim over $6,000 for pre-existing damages on a car two months after he bought it.
KIMA TV
Wind advisory expects up to 55 mph gusts for Yakima Valley
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. -- A wind advisory for our area is expecting 20 to 30 mph winds with gusts up to 55 mph. The advisory began at 10 a.m. this morning and remains in effect until 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The National Weather Service (NWS) says the winds could blow...
kpq.com
Fireworks Suspected in Blaze that Torched E. Wenatchee Outbuilding, Vehicle
The Wenatchee Valley Fire Department responded to a fire in the 3100 block of Sunset Highway in East Wenatchee on Monday afternoon. Spokesperson Kay McKellar says the blaze was called in around 3:45 by one of the department's own brethren. "The fire marshal actually drove by the location and spotted...
