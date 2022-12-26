ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

martincitytelegraph.com

Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign

“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
KANSAS CITY, MO
Evan Crosby

10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World

Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northeastnews.net

The Top Northeast News stories of 2022

The Northeast News staff is proud of the work we did in 2022. We brought you news on local government, education, crime, social services and nonprofits, history, community building, events, and so much more. We approached these issues with care and understanding, as we too live in the Northeast neighborhoods.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMBC.com

Travelers rush to rental cars amid Southwest flight cancellations

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of travelers are turning to the roads after Southwest cancelled dozens of flights in and out of Kansas City early this week. Employees and travelers said lines snaked around the rental car center at KCI early Tuesday morning. By midafternoon, it was nearly empty of travelers.
KANSAS CITY, MO

