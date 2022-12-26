Read full article on original website
martincitytelegraph.com
Unhoused in south Kansas City: Human behind the sign
“Cold, hungry, homeless…please help.” Night and day, and in sunshine, rain or snow, we notice the cardboard signs but rarely look at the faces, know the names, and hear the stories of the people behind the pleas for help. Who is holding that ragged sign? What is their story?
10 Inventions That Kansas City Gave the World
Kansas City, Mo. - As Kansas Citians prepare to ring in a new year, there are many things that they can look back on and be proud of their city. For example, Kansas City has (and continues to have) a rich, pioneering and industrious spirit, which is why it's often referred to as the Heart of America.
Southwest Airlines customers take matters into their own hands
Businesses battle broken pipes across Kansas City
A pipe broke at Soiree on 18th and Vine over the weekend, turning the dining room into a kids water park, according to employees.
‘It’s devastating’: Kansas City drill team loses equipment to water damage
The KC Marching Falcons are trying to regroup after water damaged most of their equipment.
Johnson County Mental Health Center to add much-needed employees
kcur.org
As Black women go missing in Kansas City, Black community looks to itself for solutions
The last time JoAnn Stovall had contact with her granddaughter, Samone Jackson, was in early 2021. Almost two years have gone by without contact with the now 25-year-old woman, who spent much of her childhood in Stovall’s home. Stovall raised Jackson from the time she was 5. About a...
kcur.org
Stranded travelers at KCI strain rental car agencies already short on supply
Johnson County to add 21 new staff members at mental health center
OLATHE, Kan. —The Johnson County Mental Health Center (JCMHC) will soon bring on 21 new full-time employees in an attempt to reduce caseloads for current case managers. On Dec. 15, the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) voted unanimously to allocate $2.1 million in reserves to hire additional employees for the center. According to […]
Long-time director of The Coterie Theater in Kansas City found dead over weekend
Jeff Church, the former long-time director of The Coterie Theater, died over the weekend, the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department said Tuesday.
kcur.org
Kansas City nonprofit Lotus Care House is getting homeless into housing, then adding services
Lotus Care House is taking a different approach to counter the homeless crisis. Unique support services like their path to housing and medical recovery programs help navigate the homeless from the street to permanent housing. After David Nelson lost his home in 2021 because of rising rent, he spent about...
New Year’s Eve in Kansas City: 10 events to ring in 2023 this weekend
If you're planning to ring in 2023 on New Year Eve this weekend, there are dozens of events and parties scheduled in the Kansas City area.
Missouri is Home to 2 of the Most Obese Towns in the Country
New year, new you, right? If your New Years' resolution is to hit the gym and lose some weight you're probably not alone. Starting 2023 off on a healthier foot is what two of Missouri's most important cities may need to do, as they both ended up on the list of the Most Overweight Cities of 2022.
kcur.org
Shawnee Mission South celebrates 30 years of teaching Arabic language and culture
Every Friday, nearly a dozen students sit in chairs circled around their classroom — no desks in sight — at Shawnee Mission South High School, watching a series of Arabic music videos. At the end of every week, each of the high school’s Arabic language classes pick a...
kcur.org
With dozens of Southwest flights idled, frustrated KCI passengers look for a ride or a refund
northeastnews.net
The Top Northeast News stories of 2022
The Northeast News staff is proud of the work we did in 2022. We brought you news on local government, education, crime, social services and nonprofits, history, community building, events, and so much more. We approached these issues with care and understanding, as we too live in the Northeast neighborhoods.
Steamboat Arabia’s future uncertain after St. Charles plan fizzles
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A plan to move Kansas City’s Arabia Steamboat Museum across the state of Missouri falls apart, leaving the collection’s future uncertain. Arabia Steamboat Museum founder David Hawley said the move to St. Charles will not happen as announced earlier this year. The sticking...
KC-area family out thousands after canceled Southwest flight ruins Christmas trip
KMBC.com
Travelers rush to rental cars amid Southwest flight cancellations
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A lot of travelers are turning to the roads after Southwest cancelled dozens of flights in and out of Kansas City early this week. Employees and travelers said lines snaked around the rental car center at KCI early Tuesday morning. By midafternoon, it was nearly empty of travelers.
