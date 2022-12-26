ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Why is Justin Herbert called a 'social media quarterback?' Explaining bizarre criticism surrounding Chargers star

By David Suggs
Sporting News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Russell Wilson's dead cap hit, explained: Why Broncos are likely stuck with struggling QB until 2024

In the (almost) words of Michael Corleone: If anything in this life is certain, if history has taught us anything, it’s that you can trade anyone. The Broncos have already whacked head coach Nathaniel Hackett, ending his ill-fated Russell Wilson marriage after just 15 games. Hackett was bad enough on his own, but the performance of Wilson certainly amplified the shortcomings of the head coach.
DENVER, CO
Sporting News

What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Cowboys vs. Titans in Week 17

The Titans are in a tailspin, and things will only get tougher for them in Week 17 when the Cowboys come to town. It's a "Thursday Night Football" matchup with plenty of playoff implications. The Titans desperately need a win to keep their hopes of winning the AFC South alive, while the Cowboys still have an outside chance of winning the NFC East if they can win their final two games.
NASHVILLE, TN
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, Hunter Henry impacting Week 17 start-sit calls

As fantasy football owners prepare to make their final lineup decisions of the season, monitoring the statuses of tight ends Hayden Hurst, Greg Dulcich, and Hunter Henry is crucial. While consistent production from the tight end position is hard to come by, all three players have upside and could factor into your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
Sporting News

Week 17 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start 'em, sit 'em decisions on Tyler Allgeier, Mark Andrews, & more with RotoBaller's "Who to Start?" tool

If you're still in the running for a fantasy football championship, chances are you have at least one start 'em, sit 'em question that's keeping you up at night. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are here to help by allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your Week 17 fantasy lineup decisions.
Sporting News

Why did the Raiders bench Derek Carr? Offseason trade rumors might explain surprise Jarrett Stidham pivot

The Raiders are keeping Derek Carr in the garage for the remainder of the season. The 6-9 Raiders are, somehow, still mathematically alive in the playoff race. After this weekend, though, that likely won't be the case. If the Raiders do somehow make a playoff run and win their remaining two games, then it will be without Carr under center.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sporting News

Week 17 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

With fantasy football championships on the line, having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings is more important than ever. After all, the more expert analysis, opinions, and stats you can take in, the better it will make your Week 17 start 'em, sit 'em choices. To prove...
MINNESOTA STATE
Sporting News

Titans playoff chances: Why 'Thursday Night Football' game vs. Cowboys won't impact race with Jaguars

The last "Thursday Night Football" game of the season isn't without consequence, but it's as close to being inconsequential as can be. The Cowboys are two games behind the Eagles in the NFC East, so they need Philadelphia to lose its last two. Nothing is at stake for the Titans; the AFC South will be decided in Week 18 when Tennessee plays Jacksonville, possibly in prime time, regardless of the outcome Thursday.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Sporting News

Lane Kiffin's fourth-down strategy backfires as Ole Miss, Texas Tech turn Texas Bowl into game of Madden

Joey McGuire is 51 and Lane Kiffin is 47, but both coaches had serious "teenagers playing 'Madden'" energy in the first half of Wednesday's Texas Bowl in Houston. The coaches combined to go for it on fourth down nine times in the first half alone, with Texas Tech converting 3 of 4 and Ole Miss going 1 for 5. Ole Miss's four failed fourth-down conversions (one was an interception) resulted in 13 Texas Tech points, and the Red Raiders took a 27-7 lead into the locker room at halftime.
OXFORD, MS
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?

The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. Jets odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 17

Two teams in need of a win to keep their playoff chances afloat meet in Week 17 when the 7-8 Jets travel to Lumen Field to face the 7-8 Seahawks on New Year's Day. After it looked as if both the Jets and Seahawks would be on the right side of the playoff bubble a few weeks ago, a combined 1-7 record from these two teams over the past four weeks has both fanbases sweating as the regular season comes to a close.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Why is Carson Wentz starting again for Commanders? Ron Rivera benches Taylor Heinicke to keep playoff hopes alive

Out with the old, in with the new-old. Carson Wentz was brought in to win big games for the Commanders, and now he'll have an opportunity to actually do just that in Week 17. Reports indicate that the Commanders have decided to bench Taylor Heinicke in favor of Wentz, who has not started a game since Week 6 while dealing with a finger injury. Wentz made his return to the field in Week 16, replacing an ineffective Heinicke.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

TSN Archives: Clemente and Charisma (Jan. 20, 1973, issue)

DETROIT, Mich. — It is a strange thing. I've often accused baseball as not being aggressive enough or lacking imagination, but whenever the talk of interleague play comes up, I find myself being against it. The theory of interleague play is great — that you'll get to see the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy