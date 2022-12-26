Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN timeline: History, matchups between MMA promotions heading into New Year's Eve event
There is a saying amongst co-workers: Teamwork makes the dream work. That is as true as ever when talking about combat sports. In boxing, promoters work with one another to make the best matchups for the sport. For example, fighters from the Matchroom Boxing promotion could appear on Top Rank cards. In MMA, it is not often that that happens. Normally fighters from one organization sign with the other, with nothing to come from it.
Sporting News
Power rankings for Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Top fighters on rosters competing on New Years Eve card
Just like boxing, there are always debates regarding who the best MMA fighter is. Pound-for-pound rankings cause plenty of headaches. That is especially true when talking about other promotions. The very best of Bellator and RIZIN will face off against one another on December 31. Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN takes...
Sporting News
How to bet Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN: Predictions, expert picks for entire New Year's Eve card
Bragging rights are on the line when Bellator and RIZIN face off on December 31. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, the best of both promotions are ready to go to war within RIZIN’s ring. The main event will see featherweight champions clash, as Bellator champion Patricio Freire faces...
Forrest Griffin announces he’s the “head catcher” of Power Slap
Forrest Griffin has a new job. Since retiring from MMA, the former UFC light heavyweight champion has been working with the promotion and helping out at the PI. Now, he has added another title as he will be the head catcher of Power Slap, he revealed to TMZ Sports. Power...
bodyslam.net
Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign
The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Sporting News
What channel is USA vs. Slovakia on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game
After a successful opening game, the United States aims to make it two victories in a row at the 2023 World Juniors, as the team faces Slovakia today. It was a slow start on Monday for the USA, who faced a stingy Latvia team. However, a three-goal third period propelled Rand Pecknold's squad to a 5-2 win to begin their tournament. Five different skaters found the back of the net in the win.
wdhn.com
Booking Five Blockbuster UFC Bouts for 2023
Here are the most anticipated matchups fight fans want to see inside the octagon next year. Now make it happen, Dana White. View the original article to see embedded media. Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.
Yardbarker
UFC stars Arianny Celeste & Brittney Palmer have fans going crazy as they pose under the tree with barely anything on
It’s going to be a big new year in the UFC with the UFC president Dana White planning some big fights, rumour is that Conor McGregor could be about to make his way back into the Octagon. Wouldn’t that be brilliant to see the Irish man back inside the Octagon and start talking the talk again.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Afa Anoa'i Jr. Comments On Sami Zayn's Inclusion In The Bloodline
The Head of the Table might have accepted Sami Zayn as an "Honorary Uce," but one member of the famed Anoa'i professional wrestling family is warning the WWE star to watch himself and not cross any lines. During a recent interview with Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Afa Anoa'i Jr. said he's...
CBS Sports
Best of Boxing in 2022: Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano earns Fight of the Year for epic battle
There is a strong argument to be made that no sporting event can match the excitement of a great boxing match. Like every year, 2022 saw plenty of truly great fights across the sport. From the biggest women's boxing fight in history to an action-filled rematch, there were plenty of...
Sporting News
Who is Roberto de Souza? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion
An unstoppable force is ready to face off against one of Bellator’s top young stars. Roberto de Souza, the RIZIN lightweight champion, faces off against A.J. McKee on December 31. The event, a Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN Supercard, takes place inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena. It will be a...
wrestletalk.com
Spoiler On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39
It seems the spoilers are already floating about regarding what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39!. While we’ve barely said goodbye to 2022, already there are spoilers emerging about April 2023’s WrestleMania 39 plans!. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, they were given some very intriguing...
MMAmania.com
Joe Rogan back in the hot seat for UFC ‘mistake’ — ‘He shouldn’t say something like this’
Jan Blachowicz would like to have a word with Joe Rogan. The longtime UFC color commentator took it upon himself to publicly judge the five-round contest between Blachowicz and fellow top contender Magomed Ankalaev, which ended in a split draw atop the UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) event earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Pat Barry returns to combat sports after more than eight years with FURY Pro Grappling 6 booking
Pat Barry will join his partner Rose Namajunas on the grappling mats later this week. In what will be his first combat sports competition since May 2014, former kickboxing standout and UFC veteran Barry will put his submission skills to the test when he meets Jonathan Pellet at FURY Pro Grappling 6.
Ex-UFC Title Challenger Dan Hardy & Former UFC Fighter Veronica Macedo Get Married (Photos)
Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy and fellow former UFC veteran Veronica Macedo have gotten married. The pair both announced the news on their respective Instagram pages with photos. One of the photos includes Hardy signing their marriage certificate. As for Macedo, she shared a photograph of herself and her...
Sporting News
Boxing’s 30 most desired fights in 2023, from Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk to Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford
In 2022, boxing fans were spoiled with rich matchups. Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano, Leigh Wood vs. Michael Conlan, and Jermell Charlo vs. Brian Castano 2 proved there was something for everyone. The past year could be considered a great one for boxing. In fact, it asks the question (for...
Chael Sonnen Explains Why Volkanovski Beating Makhachev Isn’t Gonna Be ‘The Upset Of The Century’
Chael Sonnen argued there’s nothing too big about Alexander Volkanovski defeating Islam Makhachev. “The Bad Guy” questioned what motivates Makhachev to be all-in on the super fight with “The Great”. The thrilling title fight between reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and lightweight king Islam Makhachev is by...
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?
The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash
Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Sporting News
RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC
Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.
Comments / 0