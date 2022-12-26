ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN timeline: History, matchups between MMA promotions heading into New Year's Eve event

There is a saying amongst co-workers: Teamwork makes the dream work. That is as true as ever when talking about combat sports. In boxing, promoters work with one another to make the best matchups for the sport. For example, fighters from the Matchroom Boxing promotion could appear on Top Rank cards. In MMA, it is not often that that happens. Normally fighters from one organization sign with the other, with nothing to come from it.
bodyslam.net

Drew McIntyre Believes The Samoan Dynasty Conspired To Save Roman Reigns’ Title Reign

The Scottish Warrior was pitted against the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship in front of a sell-out crowd at WWE’s first major premium live event for the United Kingdom in Cardiff, Wales. With Drew McIntyre being the home crowd favorite, there was a heavy belief that he would be the one to dethrone Roman Reigns.
Sporting News

What channel is USA vs. Slovakia on today? Start time, live stream for 2023 World Juniors game

After a successful opening game, the United States aims to make it two victories in a row at the 2023 World Juniors, as the team faces Slovakia today. It was a slow start on Monday for the USA, who faced a stingy Latvia team. However, a three-goal third period propelled Rand Pecknold's squad to a 5-2 win to begin their tournament. Five different skaters found the back of the net in the win.
wdhn.com

Booking Five Blockbuster UFC Bouts for 2023

Here are the most anticipated matchups fight fans want to see inside the octagon next year. Now make it happen, Dana White. View the original article to see embedded media. Welcome to The Weekly Takedown, Sports Illustrated’s in-depth look at MMA. Every week, this column offers insight and information on the most noteworthy stories in the fight world.
Sporting News

Who is Roberto de Souza? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion

An unstoppable force is ready to face off against one of Bellator’s top young stars. Roberto de Souza, the RIZIN lightweight champion, faces off against A.J. McKee on December 31. The event, a Bellator MMA vs. RIZIN Supercard, takes place inside Japan's Saitama Super Arena. It will be a...
wrestletalk.com

Spoiler On WWE Plans For Roman Reigns At WrestleMania 39

It seems the spoilers are already floating about regarding what WWE has planned for Roman Reigns WrestleMania 39!. While we’ve barely said goodbye to 2022, already there are spoilers emerging about April 2023’s WrestleMania 39 plans!. According to a report from WrestlingNews.co, they were given some very intriguing...
Sporting News

NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 17?

The NFL is heating up, with just two weeks remaining in the regular season. Channel 7 will continue to broadcast two games per week here in Australia - both on Monday - on their secondary channel 7mate. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of games, with a match on both...
The Independent

Khamzat Chimaev accuses UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding title clash

Rising UFC contender Khamzat Chimaev has accused middleweight champion Alex Pereira of avoiding a fight with him.Chimaev has predominantly competed at welterweight in his UFC career, though he has also fought at middleweight en route to compiling a 12-0 record in professional mixed martial arts.Last time out, the Russian-born Swede missed weight for his welterweight clash with fan favourite Nate Diaz, causing the UFC 279 card in September to be drastically altered. Chimaev instead faced Kevin Holland in a 180lbs catchweight bout, submitting the American in the first round.The failed weight-cut has led some fans and pundits to call...
Sporting News

RIZIN rules, explained: Comparing MMA organization to Bellator, UFC

Fighters from Bellator are ready to face off against RIZIN’s best on December 31. Not only that, they will be fighting under unique circumstances: a different rulebook. Inside Japan’s Saitama Super Arena, Bellator featherweight champion Patricio Freire faces RIZIN featherweight champion Kleber Koike Erbst, while A. J. McKee faces RIZIN lightweight champion Roberto de Souza. Other matchups feature Kyoji Horiguchi and Soo Chul Kim.

