Polish developer and publisher Sonka announced this month they’re releasing a psychological horror game called Holstin. The game is played in an isolated city where the people are slowly losing their minds due to the dangers of possession for everyone, while the dark shadows seem to have the same effect. Without fear, you’ll find the truth in order to overcome yourself. The game hasn’t finished yet, so we can’t even tell you if it’s going to be 2023. For now, read the documentation below.

1 DAY AGO