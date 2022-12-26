ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Comments / 0

Related
game-news24.com

Psychological Horror: Hulk Bangsa Announced For PC & Consoles

Polish developer and publisher Sonka announced this month they’re releasing a psychological horror game called Holstin. The game is played in an isolated city where the people are slowly losing their minds due to the dangers of possession for everyone, while the dark shadows seem to have the same effect. Without fear, you’ll find the truth in order to overcome yourself. The game hasn’t finished yet, so we can’t even tell you if it’s going to be 2023. For now, read the documentation below.
The Associated Press

New Mobile Game Pucca Puzzle Adventure is Now Open For Global Pre-registration

SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 26, 2022-- A global mobile puzzle game “Pucca Puzzle Adventure” will soon be released. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221215005444/en/ Pucca Puzzle Adventure, a new mobile puzzle game developed by TAKEONE COMPANY, opens for global pre-registration on the 27th (Graphic: Business Wire)
bookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for new books! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week. Make sure to stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books. The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Kirkus Reviews

‘Wired’ Names Its 12 Best Books of 2022

Wired magazine named its 12 best books of the year, with titles by Rachel Aviv, Adrienne Buller, and Dan Saladino all making the cut. Kate Knibbs, a staff writer at the technology magazine, praised Aviv’s Strangers to Ourselves: Unsettled Minds and the Stories That Make Us, about people dealing with mental illness, writing, “It doesn’t offer easy answers, but provokes fascinating questions.”
TEXAS STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
123K+
Post
1078M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy