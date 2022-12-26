‘Wura’: Showmax Preps Nigerian Adaptation Of South African Telenovela ‘The River’

EXCLUSIVE : Showmax is prepping a Nigerian version of International Emmy-winning South African telenovela The River .

Set against the backdrop of the gold mining industry in the Nigerian Osun state and launching next month, Wura tells the story of Wura-Amoo Adeleke, a perfect wife, a loving mother of two, and the ruthless Chief Executive Officer of the fictional Frontline Gold Mine. In the eyes of her family, Wura is faultless and a saint, but when it comes to running her business empire, she is the ultimate ‘iron lady’ who doesn’t care whose ox is gored in her path to get what she wants.

Wura, which, at more than 200 episodes, Showmax is calling the “first and longest-running Nigerian telenovela,” features an all-star Nollywood cast including rising star Scarlet Gomez in the titular role, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Carol King, Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Iheanacho, Martha Ehinome and Lanre Adediwura.

It is based on The River, the similar South African telenovela for 1Magic that has run for almost 250 episodes across five seasons and is available on Showmax.

“Wura explores the untold story of gold mining in Nigeria and is a demonstration of Showmax’s continued investment in authentic local stories,” said Dr Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels for Showmax owner MultiChoice’s Nigerian arm. “Each scene is carefully crafted to thoroughly entertain as well as educate our viewers.”

Wura’s announcement comes as Showmax deepens its West African push, having ordered five Nigerian originals over the past year including The Real Housewives of Lagos and psychological thriller Diiche. Deadline revealed Crime and Justice Lagos last month, following the activities of the fictional Serious and Special Crimes Unit working in the Nigerian city.