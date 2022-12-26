Read full article on original website
Argo Blockchain sells top mining facility to Galaxy Digital for $65M
Cryptocurrency mining firm Argo Blockchain has taken a difficult decision to sell its flagship mining facility Helios in order to survive the ongoing bear market. Argo Blockchain CEO Peter Wall officially announced on Dec. 28 a deal with Mike Novogratz’s crypto investment firm Galaxy Digital to sell the Helios facility for $65 million. Argo has already been cashing its mined Bitcoin (BTC) to reduce the loan to Galaxy.
How can crypto staking improve in light of the FTX crash
The FTX collapse shook up the crypto market, and billions of dollars are currently locked up in the now-defunct crypto exchange. On top of that, FTX was such a big player that the contagion spread to other crypto players, including several trading powerhouses, popular DeFi protocols, and decentralized exchanges. Trust in the crypto ecosystem is at its lowest level. Investors are withdrawing funds from major centralized exchanges while the sales of cold wallets are up.
What is browser-based cryptocurrency mining, and how does it work?
Once assumed to be extinct until its unlikely return in the latter part of 2017, browser-based cryptocurrency mining dates back to 2011 when BitcoinPlus.com launched its then-innovative service. Of course, back when Bitcoin was fairly new and mining was cheap, the idea of using a website to do the work...
Kraken quits Japan for the second time, blaming a ‘weak crypto market’
Global cryptocurrency exchange Kraken has decided to pull its operations in Japan for the second time, citing a strain on its resources amid a “weak crypto market.”. In a Dec. 28 blog post, Kraken said it has decided to cease its operations in Japan and deregister from the Financial Services Agency by Jan. 31, 2023, which it said was part of efforts to “prioritize resources” and investments, stating:
MicroStrategy adds to Bitcoin stake despite steep loss
In a new filing with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission, software analytics firm MicroStrategy said that it acquired 2,395 Bitcoin (BTC) at an average price of $17,181 for a total of $42.8 million during the period Nov. 1 and Dec. 21. Subsequently, the company sold 704 BTC at $16,776 per coin for a total of $11.8 million on Dec. 22. On Dec. 24, MicroStrategy acquired approximately 810 BTC for $13.6 million in cash, at an average price of $16,845 per coin.
Over 1,400 Chinese firms operating in blockchain industry, national whitepaper shows
On Dec 29, the state-owned China Academy for Information and Communications Technology, or CAICT, published a document titled "2022 Blockchain Whitepaper." According to the paper, more than 1,400 blockchain firms are currently based in Mainland China. Together with the U.S., the two countries represent a 52% market share in terms of global blockchain enterprises.
Midas Investments closes down amid $63M DeFi portfolio deficit
Custodial investment platform Midas will close down operations because of a $63.3 million deficit in its decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio. In an announcement, Midas founder and CEO Iakov Levin, also known as “Trevor,” wrote that the move is partly because the fund’s DeFi portfolio lost $50 million, which is 20% of its $250 million assets under management (AUM).
Market volatility helps one crypto strategy outperform Bitcoin by 246% in 2022
The word volatility is typically received as a negative by financial circles just the same way the name Lionel Messi is received in Brazilian favelas, yet volatility historically presents some of the greatest opportunities for gains, especially in the crypto markets. The crypto market experiences much greater price oscillations on...
Robinhood shares claimed by BlockFi and FTX may move to a neutral broker
The highly disputed Robinhood shares claimed by both BlockFi and FTX might be transferred to a neutral broker or an escrow account while the courts determine the rightful owner. Digital asset lender BlockFi recently sued former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried to claim the shares that were supposedly pledged as collateral...
What to expect from the crypto market in 2023: Watch The Market Report
This week on The Market Report, the resident experts at Cointelegraph discuss what investors can expect from the cryptocurrency market in 2023. Will this bear market carry on, or will we see the beginning of the bull market? Also up for discussion is what projects have the potential to make a splash in 2023.
BTC price preserves $16.5K, but funding rates raise risk of new Bitcoin lows
Bitcoin (BTC) staged a modest recovery on Dec. 29 as United States stock markets rebounded in step. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD recovering above $16,600 at the Wall Street open after wicking below $16,500 for a second day. The pair remained unappealing to traders, many of...
How to buy Bitcoin in Australia?
More and more people are discovering Bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, which is good for the adoption of digital money on the blockchain. Interest in Bitcoin is also growing in Australia and companies are responding positively. For example, there are various ways to buy Bitcoin in Australia. Trading Bitcoin is...
10 predictions for crypto in 2023
This year has been a particularly tumultuous one for the crypto market, with many decentralized and centralized entities failing or struggling to stay afloat. It feels as though we are in the final stages of the bear market, with bad actors and practices being purged in a process that is both dramatic and necessary for the maturity of the entire system. Despite this, the Web3 technologies that emerge from this crypto winter will change everything.
Philippine SEC warns against unlicensed crypto exchanges amid FTX collapse
After the height of the FTX collapse, the Philippine government has warned investors within the country about using unlicensed crypto exchanges. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the Philippines issued an advisory to the public against using unregistered cryptocurrency exchanges operating within the country. Within the warning, the SEC did not directly mention the FTX exchange but said that the warning considers “the recent collapse of a large international cryptocurrency exchange.”
Bitcoin underperforms stocks, gold for the first time since 2018
Gold and stocks have underperformed in 2022, but the year has been difficult for Bitcoin (BTC) investors, in particular. Bitcoin’s price looks prepared to close 2022 down nearly 70% — its worst year since the crypto crash of 2018. BTC’s depressive performance can be explained by factors such...
5 altcoin projects that made a real difference in 2022
Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH) and the rest of the crypto market had a rough 2022 from a price perspective, but traders are hopeful that 2023 will include bullish developments that push prices higher. Despite the marketwide downturn, a handful of altcoins continued to make a positive contribution to the crypto...
Blockchain analytics unable to prevent FTX-level illicit schemes
Data transparency has been a focal point for the cryptocurrency industry, but the FTX fiasco has shown that centralized exchanges (CEXs) are not transparent enough. So far, crypto analytics firms are apparently not capable of tracking transactions to help prevent collapses like that of FTX. All Bitcoin (BTC) transactions are...
Price analysis 12/28: BTC, ETH, BNB, XRP, DOGE, ADA, MATIC, DOT, LTC, UNI
Gold has been an outperformer in 2022 compared to the United States equities markets and Bitcoin (BTC). The yellow metal is almost flat for the year while the S&P 500 is down more than 19% and Bitcoin has plunged roughly 64%. The sharp fall in Bitcoin’s price has hurt both...
SBF borrowed $546M from Alameda to fund Robinhood share purchase
Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, borrowed over $546 million from the exchange’s sister firm Alameda Research to fund his purchase of Robinhood shares. Those same shares were later used by Bankman-Fried as collateral for a loan taken by Alameda from BlockFi, one of the entities...
What are proof-of-reserves audits, and how do they work?
With the rising interest in digital assets from institutional and retail investors, custody options have also experienced parallel growth. As a result, different kinds of custody choices have evolved as the market changes, and new providers are working to establish the structures and controls that are most effective for particular markets and offerings.
