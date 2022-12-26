ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mrs Brown’s Boys viewers bemoan ‘unwatchable’ Christmas special

By Annabel Nugent
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qFmVv_0juZpfqd00

The Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special has aired – and viewers are not happy.

The series, which is based on the popular theatre show and book series, stars Brendan O’Carroll as Agnes Brown, a mother to six children in Dublin.

The Christmas episode – titled “Shining Mammy” – aired on Sunday night (25 December). In it, unlucky-in-love daughter Cathy (Jennifer Gibney) begins dating a strange Englishman, who Agnes’s friend believes might be a vampire.

The episode has been slated by viewers, with many posting criticisms of the sitcom on Twitter when it was broadcast at 10.25pm on Christmas Day.

Mrs Brown’s Boys should be removed from existence,” wrote one person.

“This Christmas, I am thankful for my wife, my daughter and living in a country in which nobody watches Mrs Brown’s Boys ,” said someone else.

A third person wrote: “I used to love Mrs Brown’s Boys but then it got worse over the years and now it’s just got such a bad rep.”

“Who on earth commissions that tripe?” questioned one viewer, while another wrote: “ Mrs Brown’s Boys has gone beyond being stupid. It’s now unwatchable – not funny in the slightest, turned off after 13 minutes.”

Mrs Brown’s Boys appears to have run out of good ideas,” said one viewer. “Time to call it a day maybe? A shame, as was always good family entertainment.”

Someone else called it “utter garbage”.

Not everyone, however, was so critical about the episode with one viewer saying the “hatred” directed towards it is “drastic”.

Another added: “I like Mrs Brown’s Boys , many people say how they hate it, well don’t watch it then!!!”

One person wrote that the show was “brilliant” and “back on top form”.

Mrs Brown’s Boys Christmas special is available to watch on BBC iPlayer. You can read The Independent ’s two-star review of the episode here .

Another special – titled “In Mammy’s Hair Loom” – will air on New Year’s Day (1 January) at 10pm on BBC One.

The BBC dominated the Christmas 2023 ratings, and you can find a list of the top 15 most-watched shows here .

Comments / 0

Related
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
Bustle

Happy Valley S3 Premiere Features A Surprising Easter Egg

Set to capitavate viewers with its third and final series, Happy Valley will shortly return to BBC One. Fans of the show’s writer and creator, Sally Wainwright, may wonder whether another Gentleman Jack season is in the cards. While HBO axed the show in the summer, audiences are clinging on to hope that the BBC will commission a third season about the life of Anne Lister. In the meantime, though, Wainwright has connected her hit shows by giving viewers a special treat in the opening episode of Happy Valley, which Bustle viewed during an early screening, followed by a Q&A with the cast and crew.
SheKnows

It’s a Girl! Bold & Beautiful Drops a New Child on ‘Lope’

Christmas is coming early for fans of Hope and Liam’s little family. The holidays have a special treat in store for fans of Bold & Beautiful’s Hope and Liam — a daughter is about to join them for the festive season — or perhaps we should say rejoin them.
GAMINGbible

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
MarketRealist

What Happened to Simon Cowell's Face? Details on Millionaire TV Executive

Many people have developed a sort of a love-hate relationship with music executive and TV producer Simon Cowell over his snarky remarks and critical feedback. Overall, though, most would agree that their love for Cowell outweighs the hate. The rise in concern over Cowell’s December 2022 face transformation confirms this.
SheKnows

Hope and Steffy Are Flabbergasted by What They Find at Brooke’s — and What Happens at Bill’s House Leaves Him and Katie in Tears

At Forrester, Finn tells Steffy it’s a lot to process knowing Sheila is alive but he’ll do what’s necessary to protect the people he loves. Hope comes in and asks if Steffy knows what happened with their parents. Steffy says no and guesses Hope hasn’t either. She hasn’t. Steffy’s dying to know what’s going on. Hope feels the same way.
Looper

Young Sheldon Fans Think Sheldon Should Have Read The Contract In Season 6 Episode 8

In the prequel series "Young Sheldon" we see how the lead intellectual scientist (Iain Armitage) grew into the eccentric physicist (Jim Parsons) in "The Big Bang Theory." The latest episode, titled "Legalese and a Whole Hoo-Ha," explores Sheldon's stubborn nature and independent mindset as he envisions a cataloging database system that could revolutionize the accessibility of scientific information. This humble cause quickly becomes littered with dollar signs as the university dean, professors, and even Sheldon's parents vie for a piece of the possible pie.
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Actress and Singer Dies

Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Spills 'Embarrassing' Fact About His & Gwen Stefani's Marriage

Who would have thought? When Blake Shelton and his wife, Gwen Stefani, aren't battling as judges on The Voice, they are planting seeds in their garden."We go way over-the-top," Shelton confessed to a news publication about his hidden hobby. "It's embarrassing how much we spend on seeds."BLAKE SHELTON ADMITS GWEN STEFANI'S HOLIDAY MEALS ARE CAUSING HIM TO GAIN WEIGHT: 'SHE LITERALLY COOKS EVERYTHING'"Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity," the country sensation continued to reveal of him and the "Hollaback Girl" singer's various zinnias and sunflower-filled gardens. Meanwhile, Shelton admitted that the couple has ways to go when...
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Actor and Comedian Dies

Legendary comedian and actor John Bird, who was best known for his comedy roles during the television satire boom of the 1960s, has reportedly died. Bird, known best for his sketches alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner, reportedly died on Christmas Day, according to the BBC. The trio starred in the hit TV series "Bremner, Bird and Fortune," which featured the comedians in satirical sketches.
E! News

General Hospital Stars Pay Tribute to Sonya Eddy After Her Death

The General Hospital family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Following the death of longtime cast member Sonya Eddy on Dec. 19 at the age of 55, her co-stars began sharing tributes of the actress on social media. "At a loss for words," former General Hospital cast...
E! News

Broadway Actor Quentin Oliver Lee Dead at 34

The broadway community is mourning the loss of a stage performer. Quentin Oliver Lee died on Dec. 1 after a battle with stage 4 colon cancer, his wife Angie Lee Graham shared on Dec. 2. The former Phantom of the Opera star was 34. "Quentin passed in the wee hours...
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops a Holiday Bombshell: ‘It’s Heartbreaking!’

It is possible to love more than one Christmas special. Proof positive that you just never know what you’re going to find out during an interview. When Soaps.com’s Kristyn Burtt recently spoke with Young & Restless Emmy winner Camryn Grimes (Mariah) and fiancé Brock Powell about Mickey Saves Christmas, the new Disney Channel special in which they voice the Clauses, the couple revealed not only that they are Christmas fanatics but true aficionados of stop-motion animation. That, of course, is one of the reasons that they were so excited to play Santa and his missus in Mickey Saves Christmas.
SheKnows

Young & Restless Preview: Kyle and Summer Are Stunned by What They Find at the Abbott Cabin

They may need a Christmas miracle to get her out of this one…. Viewers are aware that Diane is currently hiding out in the Abbott cabin in an attempt to keep her safe from Jeremy, who was made to believe that she simply left Genoa City to get away. Even though we don’t know the man all that well, one thing is very clear… He’s not stupid and likely knows a con when he sees one.
SheKnows

Young & Restless: Will Sally’s Bundle Bring ‘Ally’ Fans Joy? Plus, How Dumb Is Jeremy Stark?!?

Young & Restless gave us some really nice holiday scenes this week, and I love that Danny Romalotti is back. Here’s hoping he’ll stick around!. It was a mixed bag for the Abbotts as the holiday approached. Jack and Ashley went at it as only they can — I can’t get enough of them fighting. So fun to watch! Tension swirled around Kyle and Jack as they hid Diane and later concocted a plan to distract Jeremy Stark, but this was offset by the feel-good moments of Kyle and Summer exchanging gifts and surprising Diane at the cabin. That said, I really hope we get some conflict between “Skyle” over the Diane situation before all is said and done. Don’t forget, when Diane first arrived, Phyllis predicted she would inflict damage on their marriage.
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
321K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy