Murder investigation after man stabbed to death on Christmas Day

By Maryam Zakir-Hussain
 3 days ago

A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death on Christmas Day in London.

Met Police were called to the scene of the crime on Sunday at 4.55pm on Holloway Road, Islington .

They found a man- believed to be in his mid-50s- with stab wounds and immediately provided first-aid.

The London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance also attended.

Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and a post-mortem examination will take place in due course.

A 55-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and taken to a north London police station where he remains in custody.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 3363/25Dec. To remain anonymous, please contact Crimestoppers.

It comes as a 26-year-old woman was killed when a gunman opened fire on a crowded pub near Liverpool on Christmas Eve .

The young woman was not the intended target, police said as they appealed for information about the “incomprehensible” tragedy.

The victim was celebrating with her sister and friends at the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey, near Liverpool, when she was shot in the head at around 11.50pm.

Four men were wounded in the attack, including a 28-year-old man from Beechwood, Wirral, who remains in a critical condition.

Three others injured include a 22-year-old man, also from Beechwood, with leg injuries, a 24-year-old man from Wallasey with a hand injury, and a 33-year-old man who suffered an injury to his wrist.

The Independent

