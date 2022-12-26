Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New stimulus proposal would give families $250-$350 per child each monthJake WellsGrand Rapids, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
Man Sentenced to 16 Years in Prison for Plotting to Kidnap Michigan Governor WhitmerLarry LeaseMichigan State
Dollar General is Opening a New Store in Former Family Video BuildingBryan DijkhuizenHolland, MI
Explore this Massive Thrift Store in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Related
WOOD
Mild Pattern Through the First Week of January
The first 28 days of December were 2° colder than average in Grand Rapids. The warmer pattern will knock that back close to average before the month ends this weekend. Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 42° on Wednesday. That tied for 3rd warmest day of the month (so far). Until yesterday, the last temperature greater than 33° was Dec. 15th.
Grand Rapids: Clear catch basins to prevent flooding
Grand Rapids is asking people to help prevent flooding by making sure the storm drains near their homes are clear.
WOOD
Au Train River Flooding
The sustained north winds blowing in off of Lake Superior, coupled with the frigid temps created an ice dam at the mouth of the Au Train River, which then caused the river water to back up and flood the area. Au Train River Flooding. The sustained north winds blowing in...
After blizzard, West Michigan plow crews look ahead to melt, turn to side streets again
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – With major streets clear and snow from the pre-Christmas blizzard melting, road crews in Kent and Ottawa counties are focusing on rural and secondary roads and working to keep catch basins clear for the upcoming snowmelt and rain. “We probably have upwards of 50 trucks...
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 122822
The "melt-down" kicks into gear, as temperatures climb well above freezing this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 30s. The "melt-down" kicks into gear, as temperatures climb well above freezing this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 30s. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 122922. Storm Team...
As snow melts, take steps to protect your home
There are thousands of drains and catch basins in Kent County to keep up with melting snow.
Grand Rapids is One of the Snowiest Cities in the United States
If you think we've had a lot of snow in west Michigan this year...you might be right. So far this winter, the city of Grand Rapids has had 67.6" of snow (as of Tuesday, December 27th) In a typical year, we average about 23.7" at Christmas time, but this year...
Every Lighthouse on Michigan’s Western Lakeshore Iced Over Following Blizzard
The Blizzard of 2022 over Christmas week will be remembered the way some remember the legendary Blizzard of '78. The intense winds whipped up Lake Michigan and coated nearly every lighthouse and pier structure on the lakeshore with ice. Drone photographers and videographers braved the weather to showcase the winter...
Lake Michigan lighthouses, beach furniture encased with ice by blizzard
MUSKEGON, MI – The pre-Christmas blizzard that dumped more than 2 feet of snow in the Grand Rapids area also turned some Lake Michigan shoreline structures into figurative ice sculptures. High winds, waves, spray and freezing temps during the blizzard encased shoreline buildings, such as lighthouses, and beach furniture...
Sorry Boomers, The Blizzard of ’22 Was WORSE Than The Blizzard Of ’78
Boomers will fight you on this, but facts are facts: this year's Christmas weekend blizzard was worse than the one in '78. For Grand Rapids, This One Beat The Blizzard of 1978. The keywords here are FOR GRAND RAPIDS, which got a whopping dose of lake effect snow on the back side of this storm, the Blizzard of 2022 was worse than the Blizzard of 1976.
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?
As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
WWMT
Christmas weekend storm recap: high wind, heavy snow
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The powerful winter storm that roared across West Michigan leading up to Christmas Day left quite a mark. Due to the storm, our area was continuously under a winter weather alert of some kind for five days, from Tuesday afternoon when the first Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, until Sunday evening when the last Winter Weather Advisory expired. The highlight during the period was two days of a Blizzard Warning, Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts in our area Friday as the storm roared across the Lower Peninsula were as high as 55 mph.
Here's why we need to remove more dams in West Michigan
MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. — When it comes to living in West Michigan, rivers and fishing have long been two of the most popular attractions for the region. However, in years past, these rivers weren't primarily used for recreation, they were used for industry. A relic of this era are...
Rockford Marching Band works out way to get to Rose Parade
The Rockford High School Marching Band — all of it — will make it to California in time for the Rose Parade.
Pound Buddies dug out after heavy winds, snow Saturday morning
MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Pound Buddies in Muskegon is thanking more than 30 good Samaritans who came to help dig out their building after strong winds and heavy snow buried it Friday night. Pound Buddies Director Lana Carson explains what it was like at Pound Buddies Saturday Morning seeing...
Firefighters douse fire at Muskegon consignment store
After sustaining heavy smoke and fire damages, the Muskegon Fire Department says the store is a partial loss.
Passengers stranded at Gerald R. Ford International Airport as Southwest cancels thousands of flights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Airline passengers nationwide were left without hope of getting to their destination on Tuesday as Southwest canceled thousands of flights across the country. According to the flight analysis database FlightAware, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights on Dec. 27 alone. At Gerald R. Ford...
Ancient tool could help new tech protect Great Lakes waters from sea lamprey
Removing the barriers would help native fish move more freely across our waterways, but could also expose them to more invasive species, notably the sea lamprey.
WOOD
Winter Break Family Fun Days at the Air Zoo
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Air Zoo is calling all West Michigan families and beyond to enjoy their Winter Break Family Fun Days that is presented by the West Michigan Toyota Dealers. For 2 days each week of break, families can come out to the Air Zoo for just the price of admission to enjoy all the fun and educational activities they are offering. Kids can learn about engineering, science, math, and many other subjects through hands on activities that engage their critical thinking skills. This also gives kids the opportunity to start thinking about what they want to be when they grow up as they learn that many of these jobs can become a reality for them.
'It's a setback': Muskegon drive-through damaged in string of smash-and-grabs
Mr. Quick Restaurant provided FOX 17 with security camera footage of a person shattering the drive-thru windows at the business. Two other businesses were also damaged that night.
Comments / 3