Mild Pattern Through the First Week of January

The first 28 days of December were 2° colder than average in Grand Rapids. The warmer pattern will knock that back close to average before the month ends this weekend. Grand Rapids had a high temperature of 42° on Wednesday. That tied for 3rd warmest day of the month (so far). Until yesterday, the last temperature greater than 33° was Dec. 15th.
Au Train River Flooding

The sustained north winds blowing in off of Lake Superior, coupled with the frigid temps created an ice dam at the mouth of the Au Train River, which then caused the river water to back up and flood the area. Au Train River Flooding. The sustained north winds blowing in...
Storm Team 8 Forecast, noon, 122822

The "melt-down" kicks into gear, as temperatures climb well above freezing this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 30s. The "melt-down" kicks into gear, as temperatures climb well above freezing this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 30s. Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 122922. Storm Team...
Did the Snow Live Up to the Hype?

As early as Dec. 20, alerts were issued for Winter Storm Watches, and many of us in Northern Michigan were getting prepared to be snowed in for the holiday weekend. After the long weekend, we are now gathering all the details of how much snow fell. Plenty of snow fell...
Christmas weekend storm recap: high wind, heavy snow

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The powerful winter storm that roared across West Michigan leading up to Christmas Day left quite a mark. Due to the storm, our area was continuously under a winter weather alert of some kind for five days, from Tuesday afternoon when the first Winter Storm Watch was issued by the National Weather Service, until Sunday evening when the last Winter Weather Advisory expired. The highlight during the period was two days of a Blizzard Warning, Friday and Saturday. Wind gusts in our area Friday as the storm roared across the Lower Peninsula were as high as 55 mph.
Winter Break Family Fun Days at the Air Zoo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The Air Zoo is calling all West Michigan families and beyond to enjoy their Winter Break Family Fun Days that is presented by the West Michigan Toyota Dealers. For 2 days each week of break, families can come out to the Air Zoo for just the price of admission to enjoy all the fun and educational activities they are offering. Kids can learn about engineering, science, math, and many other subjects through hands on activities that engage their critical thinking skills. This also gives kids the opportunity to start thinking about what they want to be when they grow up as they learn that many of these jobs can become a reality for them.
