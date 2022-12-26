Read full article on original website
B2BinPay Releases Brand-New Update Featuring New Pricing, Tokens, Merchant Models and Redesigned Website
The B2BinPay platform, which is one of the leading providers of cryptocurrency payment processing services, has recently announced an exciting update to its commissions, website, Enterprise and Merchant models, as well as the solution itself. The fees and pricing of B2BinPay have been reworked, resulting in a significant reduction in costs and easier access to the company’s services for businesses.
Dogecoin Adds Another Feather To Its Adoption Cap
Dogecoin remains the largest meme coin by market cap in the crypto market but its team and community continue to work toward more adoption of the digital asset. Over the last year, there have been multiple adoptions of Dogecoin as payment services among vendors and companies such as Tesla. This time around, it is the MyDoge Wallet that has come out with a new way for DOGE holders to use their coins in the real world.
Two Cryptocurrencies That Should Be In Your Portfolio By The End Of 2022: Impt.Io Token & Big Eyes Coin
One of the worst results following the All-Time Highs (ATH) reached in late 2021 is the crypto market’s halving in 2022. Some projects are succeeding despite the catastrophe, though. IMPT.io Token (IMPT) and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) are the top alternative currencies for 2022. Big Eyes Coin (BIG): A...
The Sandbox (SAND) Investors Await Bull Market While Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Forecasted For 6000% Growth
This year has brought many ups and downs in the journey of almost all cryptocurrencies. Even long-standing projects like The Sandbox (SAND) have not been able to brave the bearish market sentiments. However, a new crypto project, Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), which started its presale just a few weeks ago, has amazed market analysts with its tremendous growth. During the first two phases of its presale round, Orbeon Protocol recorded an increase of 805% in its value, and the third phase is set to grow more.
Still Holding Your Pi Network Tokens? An Huobi Listing Could Be Coming Soon
Pi Network has been around for three years now and has managed to amass a large community for a token that is yet to be listed on any exchanges. The tokens which can be mined directly from a smartphone have been working on moving to the mainnet, and it seems that this move will finally bring to pass what the community craves the most – an exchange listing.
Bitcoin Ends 2022 With 55% Of Supply In Loss, But Is It Enough For Bottom?
On-chain data shows Bitcoin is about to end 2022 with a peak supply in loss of 55%. Here’s how this value compares with previous bottoms. Around 55% Of Total Bitcoin Supply Has Been Underwater Recently. As per CryptoQuant’s year-end dashboard release, this metric reached a value of 60% during...
4 Cryptocurrencies With Plenty Of Upsides In 2023: Big Eyes Coin, Solana, And More!
2022 was a year of downsides for the market and users actively involved in the landscape. Most people would be looking to correct their losses in the coming year and find crypto assets with some decent potential to make them money. The market is filled with thousands of cryptocurrencies, and only a handful can make you profits, even with the right timing. However, the market is in a situation where there are not as many downsides as there are upsides, so you might take that bet on crypto assets that are most likely to gain their lost value back. Another smart strategy would be to find gems in the market that can help you make money before the rest of the ecosystem catches on to it. Here are four cryptocurrencies with plenty of upsides in the new year, including some giants of the crypto landscape, plus Big Eyes Coin (BIG), a hugely promising meme coin.
Make Your Investment Portfolio Stand Out With HedgeUp (HDUP) And Tesoz (XTZ) In 2023
HDUP and XTZ are two fundamentally potent cryptocurrencies that not only add value to one’s portfolio but also provide sublime opportunities for earning and growth. Diversification of Portfolio and Return on Investment (ROI) are two of the utmost essential things that every investor must pay heed to. Investing in a single asset is a fool’s errand. There must always be a variety. Similarly, purchasing an asset at impulse and without inspecting its ROI is the bane of investing. HedgeUp and Tesoz are two top-notch cryptocurrencies that not only diversify an investor’s portfolio but also offer great returns.
Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) To Face Massive Competition From Sparklo (SPRK)
Sparklo is making news in the crypto world recently. In a short time, Sparklo has attracted much positive attention from Tron (TRX) and Ripple (XRP) investors. Most crypto analysts believe that Sparklo will threaten the progress of these two cryptocurrencies in the future. Ripple (XRP) Investors Keep Their Hopes. Ripple...
Analyst Picks a For 10x Portfolio: Quant (QNT), OKB (OKB), Orbeon Protocol (ORBN)
Quant (QNT), OKB (OKB), and Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) are projects worth taking a look at for a 10x portfolio performance, according to an analyst. Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) was the most promising due to its utility and revolutionary approach to venture capital. The native token, ORBN, has rallied by over 805% during its current presale, with analysts expecting 60x returns from ORBN. These picks highlight the potential for significant returns as we come out of the crypto winter.
Algorand (ALGO) And Filecoin (FIL) Show Bearish Trends While The Flasko (FLSK) Presale Advances
The cryptocurrency market has been going through peaks and valleys during the last quarter of 2022. Coins like Filecoin (FIL) and Algorand (ALGO) were stumbling down in November, but there is a light at the end of the tunnel – Flasko!. Algorand (ALGO) Down 11% In Just A Week.
Ethereum Bearish Signal: Network Demand Remains Low
On-chain data shows the demand on the Ethereum network has continued to drop recently, a sign that could be bearish for the asset’s value. Ethereum Total Transaction Count Continues To Go Down. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the ETH transaction count has observed a...
Plena wallet celebrates the launch of its awaited Crypto Chat and pay feature with a $200,000 rewards campaign
While Decentralized wallet users have long been complaining about the wallets’ limitations and functionalities, Plena Finance is flipping such complaints on their heads by consistently adding new features to its robust web3 wallet. The Multichain Non-Custodial Plena wallet was already one of the most efficient web3 wallets in the...
Why Is Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspending Trading On NASDAQ?
Argo Blockchain, a Bitcoin mining and technology company, has been making desperate attempts to parry the effects of high energy costs and falling BTC prices – both kryptonites to its business. In fact, during the early days of December, the company admitted it is crossing its fingers to avoid...
Three Tokens to Include in Your Portfolio for the Festive Season— Big Eyes Coin, Axie Infinity, Huobi Token
The ongoing bearish trend of the crypto market is causing problems for the cryptocurrency industry right now. The cryptocurrency market’s negative trend since the start of the summer, when the world’s financial markets crashed, has put a strain on day-to-day operations within the sector. The entire cryptocurrency sector is eager for this period of depressed prices and high market volatility to come to an end.
OKB (OKB) And Toncoin (TON) Fail To Yield Profits Like Flasko (FLSK) Will
OKB (OKB) Sees A Downturn. The OKX exchange has a native token called OKB (OKB). OKB (OKB) includes paying trade costs and enabling user access to platform voting and management. Recently, Elon Musk followed the OKX exchange on Twitter. This caused the price of OKB (OKB) to jump slightly. Unfortunately,...
MEXC Interviews ChatGPT: Although I Am Not Humorous, I Know How to Make 10 Million
ChatGPT is a chatbot from OpenAI. It became instantly famous, with more than 1 million users within the first five days after launch. Even Elon Musk said, “many people are crazy about ChatGPT. MEXC, the world’s leading cryptocurrency trading platform, asked 20-odd questions to the bot and came to...
Snowfall Protocol (SNW) becomes the clear choice for traders as Tron (TRX) and Polygon (MATIC) nosedive
When well-known names like Tron (TRX) and Polygon (MATIC) start to indicate a dismal future, the crypto space is bound to get uneasy. But a new player, Snowfall Protocol (SNW), has been getting all the attention lately, and for the right reasons! Read ahead to know all about the current bleak situations of Tron (TRX) and Polygon (MATIC), and how the growth of Snowfall Protocol (SNW) compares to these two.
With Its Little Paws, The Big Eyes Coin Has Raised $11 Mil! Find Out If It Can Outdo Toncoin And Solana
While 2022 has been an atrocious year for the crypto market, the question is if 2023 will come with the same chaos or improvements. No one can predict it. But crypto enthusiasts are hopeful about getting massive benefits from the latest cryptocurrencies. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is also a new...
