Related
GM recalls over 825K vehicles to fix daytime running lights
General Motors is recalling more than 825,000 SUVs and cars in the U.S. and Canada because the daytime running lights may not turn off when the headlights are on
Carscoops
Cadillac Escalade And Chevrolet Camaro To Become The Next GM Sub-Brands
General Motors wants to capitalize on the popularity of some of its best-known nameplates by transforming them into “Brand Umbrellas”. Following the rumored Chevrolet Corvette spin-offs, the next models that will grow into sub-brands will reportedly be the Chevrolet Camaro and the Cadillac Escalade. Give More Escalades To...
gmauthority.com
Here’s Why GM Kept The Column Shifter In The 2024 GMC Sierra HD
For the 2024 model year, the GMC Sierra HD will receive a mid-cycle refresh. Introducing a bevy of updates and revisions to the heavy-duty pickup, the decision to keep the column-mounted shifter left some wondering why do so on the Sierra HD while move it to the center console on the refreshed Sierra 1500. Today, GM Authority has the answer.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
The 10 Greatest American V8 Engines Ever Made
The V8 engine changed the course of American auto manufacturing. These are the best examples of the engine, from makes like Ford and Chevy.
Carscoops
Chevy Unleashes Its 1,004 HP COPO Camaro, A $135,900 Drag Racing Weapon
Chevrolet has just dropped a 1,004 hp (748 kW) bomb called the COPO Camaro and it’s built to dominate drag strips across the nation. Armed to the teeth with real racing technology, it’s the most powerful and most expensive Camaro ever produced. The only catch is that it’s not street-legal.
insideevs.com
Buick Electra E4 Spied In Michigan, Looks Like Production Electra-X
In June this year, Buick unveiled a sleek-looking electric crossover concept in China called the Electra-X. Today, our spies caught the first shots of what looks like a production version of the Electra-X Concept in the form of a fully camouflaged prototype that was undergoing testing in Milford, Michigan. As...
MotorAuthority
2024 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray spy shots and video
A hybrid version of the C8 Chevrolet Corvette has been rumored for years but was finally confirmed in April, together with plans for an electric Corvette. While a fully electric 'Vette is probably still some years out, the hybrid will arrive in summer 2023 with the name Corvette E-Ray. Given the timing, it will arrive as a 2024 model.
Top Speed
The Undisputed Fastest Street Car On Planet Earth Is A Ford!
Would you believe it if someone told you that the fastest car on the planet is a Ford? That may seem an outlandish concept, but if you look at Ford’s racing heritage, you might begin to think this is absolutely possible. The Ford GT badge carries a lot of history. And one particular 2006 Ford GT model just added more accolades to that history. It has a proud owner and a name, and it's been improved upon several times throughout its life. Meet Johnny Bohmer’s 2006 Ford “BADD GT”.
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
gmauthority.com
Cadillac XT5 Discount Offers Up To $2,250 Off In December 2022
In December 2022, a Cadillac XT5 discount offers $1,000 off when purchasing the 2022 Cadillac XT5 and 2023 Cadillac XT5, and $500 off when taking advantage of low-interest financing for up to 60 months. Additionally, the luxury marque offers a national lease on the 2022 XT5 FWD Luxury for $469...
gmauthority.com
2024 Chevy Blazer EV PPV Prototype Spied Testing: Photos
Formally debuting back in July 2022, the 2024 Chevy Blazer EV is part of GM’s next-generation of battery-electric vehicles, slotting between the Equinox EV and a yet-to-be-announced three-row electric crossover. Then in August, GM unveiled the 2024 Blazer EV Police Pursuit Vehicle (PPV), a Blazer EV variant that will be only offered to law enforcement agencies. Now, GM Authority has exclusively captured a Blazer EV PPV prototype undergoing testing.
gmauthority.com
Chevy Spark Discount Offers Low-Interest Financing In December 2022
In December 2022, a Chevy Spark discount continues to offer low-interest financing for up to 60 months on the 2022 Spark. No other incentives are available as the Spark has been discontinued following the 2022 model year. The last unit was built on August 31st. Chevy Spark Incentives. Chevy Spark...
gmauthority.com
GM Design Team Shows Off Future Chevy Truck Sketches
The Chevy truck lineup has undergone some pretty extensive updates as of late, with several different models getting either a full refresh or a whole new generation. Now, we’re taking a look at Chevy’s design inspiration with these future Chevy truck concept sketches. Recently posted to social media...
Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know
Here's some of the pluses and minuses of GM's legendary 4L80E automatic transmissions. The post Legendary GM 4L80E Automatic Transmission: What To Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
fordauthority.com
Ford Explorer Sport May Be Name Of Upcoming European EV
We’ve known for some time now that not just one, but two new all-electric Ford crossovers are in the works, both riding on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. The Blue Oval confirmed this news itself earlier this year, announcing that those two new models were among seven total new EVs that will launch in Europe by 2024 as the automaker aims to go all-electric in that region by 2030 or sooner. Earlier this month, the first – a “sport” crossover, which will be joined by a mid-size variant later on – was teased, at which time Ford Authority noted that it looked similar to the existing Ford Explorer. Now, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority that this future EV may be named “Ford Explorer Sport.”
MotorAuthority
Cadillac Goddess returns for a new era
The 2024 Cadillac Celestiq EV flagship is a step toward the future for the General Motors luxury brand, but it also resurrects a bit of the past in the form of the Cadillac Goddess mascot. A relic of the days when hood ornaments were fashionable, the Cadillac Goddess appeared on...
gmauthority.com
2023 Corvette C8 Z06 Races 2022 Ford GT: Video
The 2023 Corvette Z06 is often referred to as a supercar alternative, providing supercar levels of performance for a comparatively low price. To determine if the C8 Z06 truly possess supercar capabilities, the YouTube channel Throttle House tested a Z06 against a Ford GT to see how the Bow Tie’s track-focused weapon stacks up.
Top Speed
A Harley-Davidson Street Bob Pushed To Its Absolute Limit On The German Autobahn
Harleys are, more often than not, low-speed, laid-back, cruiser motorcycles. They are not meant for racing or high-speed runs. Some may beg to differ, especially now with the recent introduction of the adventure bike Pan America. Or you could argue in favor of a highly tuned touring model. But still, regular Harley-Davidson motorcycles and their usual customers are not going to be reaching liter bike speed levels without some hardcore modifications. In which case you’re probably better off buying a sport bike anyway.
