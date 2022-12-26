Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Avalanche Watch issued for Greater Lake Tahoe Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-31 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Greater Lake Tahoe Area BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED 6:00 PM PST Thu Dec 29 2022 The Sierra Avalanche Center in Truckee has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NWS Reno NV - NVZ002 (Greater Lake Tahoe)...CAZ072 (Greater Lake Tahoe (CA)) * WHAT...A period of HIGH avalanche danger may occur in the backcountry from Thursday night through Sunday morning. * WHERE...Central Sierra Nevada Mountains between Yuba Pass (Hwy 49) on the north and Ebbetts Pass (Hwy 4) on the south, including the greater Lake Tahoe area. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 6:00 PM PST to Sun 7:00 AM PST. * IMPACTS...A winter storm with gale force winds, rain on snow followed by high intensity snowfall, and feet of new snow accumulation may result in widespread avalanche activity in the mountains. Large destructive avalanches could occur in a variety of areas. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions may occur. Travel in and near avalanche terrain is not recommended during HIGH avalanche danger. Consult https://www.sierraavalanchecenter.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
weather.gov
Avalanche Watch issued for Mono by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-31 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Mono BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH...CORRECTED END TIME IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED 06:00 PST Thu Dec 29 2022 The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a BACKCOUNTRY AVALANCHE WATCH for the following areas: NWS Las Vegas NV - CA-519 (Eastern Sierra in Inyo County) NWS Reno NV - CA-073 (Eastern Sierra in Mono County) * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise to HIGH with in the next 24-48 hrs. Dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to continue into tomorrow. * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virginia Lakes to the north to Bishop Creek to the south. * WHEN...In effect from Thu 06:00 PST to Sat 07:00 PST. * IMPACTS...A series of large atmospheric river events will bring periods of heavy snowfall, damaging winds and rain on snow into the mid elevations stressing an already weak snowpack and creating dangerous avalanche conditions at all elevations. * PRECAUTIONARY / PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop as the first system arrives on Friday 12/30/2022 . Travel in avalanche terrain is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances and can run into mature forests, valley floors, or flat terrain. Consult http://www.esavalanche.org/ or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center.
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for San Joaquin River Canyon, Yosemite Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-01 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: San Joaquin River Canyon; Yosemite Valley FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Flood Watch issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-29 05:33:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-29 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; South End of the Lower Sierra; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side Mountains South of 198; West Side Mountains north of 198; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of central California, including the following areas, Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5, Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma, Coalinga - Avenal, Delano-Wasco-Shafter, Fresno-Clovis, Fresno-Tulare Foothills, Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra, Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore, Los Banos - Dos Palos, Mariposa Madera Foothills, Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra, Merced - Madera - Mendota, Planada - Le Grand - Snelling, San Joaquin River Canyon, South End San Joaquin Valley, South End Sierra Foothills, South End of the Lower Sierra, Southeast San Joaquin Valley, Visalia - Porterville - Reedley, West Side Mountains South of 198, West Side Mountains north of 198, West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties and Yosemite Valley. * WHEN...From Friday morning through late Saturday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Comments / 0