We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. I first introduced the Allswell Rectangle Curved Pet Bed to my family’s two mini Aussie pups, Lilly and Cooper, about one year ago. Lilly, being the baby, assumed her rightful place in the center of the bed immediately, crashed for a solid two hours, and emerged without her typical restlessness, moodiness, and attention-seeking behaviors. As it turned out, she needed a place of her own and a really, really good nap. Of course, Cooper developed a jealous habit of whining nearby every time Lilly would retreat to her Allswell bed. So, my parents did something they hadn’t yet done with any of the products I’ve tested in their home over the years…they bought another.

10 DAYS AGO