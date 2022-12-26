Read full article on original website
Related
TrustedReviews
What to expect from Sony in 2023
From TVs, headphones and wireless speakers, Sony is involved in many different aspects of the home video and audio experience. While Sony has thrown up a few unexpected products in recent years, there’s a very consistent timetable on which they run that makes it easier to predict what’s coming. Though again, Sony does throw a few unexpected curveballs from time-to-time.
TrustedReviews
Sound and Vision: What to expect from TV and audio in 2023
Every year I try to make guesses on what’s on the horizon for the coming in TV and audio. Some guesses are obvious ones, others have been trends that have been slowly coming to prominence over the past few years and not all of them end up being right.
These are some of the most exciting products Apple is expected to launch in 2023
This year is going to be an important year for Apple. While the company is rumored to be entering a new market with its Mixed Reality headset, there are also a number of other products that Apple fans should be excited about, which we’ve rounded up below. A Mixed...
TrustedReviews
Ctrl+Alt+Delete: What to expect from laptops in 2023
OPINION: 2022 was a great year for laptops. We saw foldable screens, gorgeous OLED panels and record-breaking performances but with the year coming to an end, what can we expect from laptops in 2023?. I’ve assembled this list of laptop trends that I think could potentially emerge in the next...
TrustedReviews
Winners and Losers of 2022: A year of tech triumphs and Elon Musk fails
The year in tech is over, and now it begins anew. Throughout 2022, there were major triumphs and epic fails. Here are our winners and losers for 2022. It was a year that saw the gaming battlelines redrawn by a PC handheld, saw the cloud take the ascendency and the smart TV become a destination for all your gaming needs.
Comments / 0