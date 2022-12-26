Read full article on original website
Related
animalfair.com
Holiday Tips On Grooming Your Senior Pet For New Year’s Eve!
The holidays are upon us and that means parties, and family soirees including bringing your senior pet with you for all the festivities! Of course, you want your dog to look dapper and groomed gorgeously! When you have a geriatric dog, it can be difficult to keep them looking their best, but Madison, NJ Elite Pet Spa & Boutique owner Olga Zablinskaya has great tips to keep your pet looking fabulous at any age during the holiday season!
Taxidermy firm says it's now becoming more popular- Grieving family chose to turn their pet golden retriever into a rug
A family in Australia whose pet had passed chose to create an eccentric family piece that would "allow their beloved dog to head home." An Australian taxidermy firm recently posted a video to their Instagram of a pet golden retriever. Some viewers are astounded that the golden retriever had passed away and "had been fashioned into an ornamental rug at the request of its family." [i]
Dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after keeping entire litter of puppies
A devoted dog owner lives with 13 golden retrievers after he decided to keep a whole litter of puppies and adopted another one that was due to be put down.Collin Standon, 24, already had three golden retrievers when cherished pets Chloe and Sam had a litter of nine pups.He made the decision to keep them all and now has 13 fully-grown dogs, insisting that he loves the “challenge”.“It’s not like anything you’d ever imagine, happiness is an understatement. I hear people complaining about keeping up with one or two - try 13,” Standon said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Dog abandoned while pregnant happily plays with her puppies in new videoWorld’s oldest tortoise turns 190 having seen off two world wars and British EmpirePrincess Kate dazzles in rented green gown at Earthshot Prize ceremony in Boston
Upworthy
3-year-old jumps with joy after 'Santa' gifts her the 'big girl room' that she always wanted
Every kid wishes for a lot of things from Santa and sometimes, it is quite a challenge for parents to fulfill all the wishes of their kids. However, one mother did go the distance in ensuring her daughter got what she wished for. Her three-year-old daughter had always wanted a "big girl room" and her Mom made it happen for her. She set it up in the most functional and fun way and recorded her daughter's reaction upon seeing her room. This video went viral on the internet and was posted on Reddit by JasMusik.
Watch Woman 'Preparing' Bernese Mountain Dog for Christmas With Kids
The video has been watched more than 1 million times, the dog owner said: "Christmas is a stressful time for everyone, including your animals."
Inside Royal Family Christmas as Princess Kate treats fans to rare glimpse of Windsor Castle Christmas decorations
PRINCESS Kate has given fans a rare glimpse of the Christmas decorations inside Windsor Castle. The glittering royal residence in Berkshire has already undergone it’s festive makeover for the year – including decorative wreaths and baubles. But last night, the Princess of Wales revealed the look of one...
Richard Gere and Wife Share Rare Glimpse Into Tropical Holiday Getaway With Young Sons
Actor Richard Gere, 73, and his wife, Alejandra Silva, 39, are a relatively private couple, but the two are sharing a sweet glimpse into their holiday vacation this year. Silva, 39, posted a snapshot of the family's bright and sunny Christmas on Instagram as a little holiday treat for their followers, offering a sneak peek into their tropical getaway with their two young sons.
Woman Paints Mini-Fridge a Bold Pink Color and It’s Actually Really Cool
This was risky but you know what they say: no risk, no reward!
Expert warns families with children against three dog breeds
We've got some unfortunate news for the dog lovers among you - not all of the dogs out there are good boys and girls. While we're sure the vast majority of them are, sadly there are cases where dogs can pose a danger to people and that risk is especially high when children are around.
Goldendoodle Owner Shares Destruction After Puppy Mixes Mud and Zoomies
A dog owner has seen the funny side after his goldendoodle covered his apartment in mud.
pethelpful.com
Lost Dog Has the Best Celebration Before Being Reunited With Owners
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. It's always so harrowing when someone loses their dog! In between calling neighbors and animal shelters and placing signs everywhere any owner who loses their dog can tell you what sheer fear and panic they feel. That's why we love the following video posted by TikTok user @Hot_ta_Mollyyy so much, because this dog could not have been found by a more lovely family.
TODAY.com
Ree Drummond convinces her entire family to dress as elves in cute Christmas post
Ree Drummond and her family got in the Christmas spirit this year by dressing up and getting silly in matching elf-inspired pajamas. The Pioneer Woman posted a slideshow on Instagram Sunday featuring her entire family dressed up in coordinating elf outfits while celebrating the Christmas holiday in Vail, Colorado. The...
pethelpful.com
Paralyzed Dog's Sweet Morning Routine Takes a Big Heart and Dedication
The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Caring for a paralyzed dog takes a very patient person as these dogs need special care and attention. Plus, the cost might be a little more due to potential surgeries or purchasing a special wheelchair to help them move. And for the daily treatment, these dogs will need extra focus on their skincare and cleanliness to avoid infections.
A McDonald's Drive-Thru Dog Is Melting TikTok's Heart
While social media sites like TikTok can sometimes show us the worst sides of humanity — like a "racist Karen" at Jack in the Box – they can also show us the side of humanity that is pretty darn wholesome. For instance, TikTok constantly brings us videos of...
Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes
A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
Woman Upcycles Vintage Books Into a Kitchen Knife Block and It’s Cute as Heck
This upcycle is perfect for people with a country aesthetic.
Santa's Helpers! Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Team Up To Cook A Christmas Feast — Photos
Though they celebrated a day late, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton still made it feel like Christmas by whipping up a ton of food!On Monday, December 26, the blonde beauty shared updates from their kitchen as they got to work on her famous "timpano dome," which the country crooner described as his "favorite tradition."The pair documented the cooking process via Stefani's Instagram Story, piling different sauces, cheeses and pasta into domed-shaped dough, and after baking in the oven, they took it out to unveil a perfectly golden crust.Earlier this month, Shelton, 46, raved over his wife's cooking, though he admitted...
Bernese Mountain Dog's Way of Cuddling Cat Delights Internet: 'Squishy Toy'
"People who think a cat won't put a dog or someone in place when they are doing something they don't like obviously don't own a cat," commented one TikTok user.
Just Adorable: Girl Sings Along to Toby Keith’s “Every Dog Has Its Day”
We all have to admit that at some point in our lives, we almost hurt our throats and breathe out nearly every ounce of air from our lungs when we hear our favorite song. We always ran out of air whenever we sang hard and went all out. Our childhoods will never be complete when we don’t do that. It was one of the best things when we were still kids; to sing loudly that our parents’ ears were about to pop.
Comments / 0