Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
China adds billions to its 2021 GDP estimate, but its economy is facing a big test this year
China's gross domestic product (GDP) for 2021 was over half a trillion yuan more than initially calculated, official data revealed Tuesday. The update comes at a time the world's second-largest economy faces severe strain from an unprecedented wave of Covid infections sweeping the country. The new data from China's National...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Consumers kept the economy hot in 2022. Now they're losing steam
For a year that held promise of a return to normalcy, 2022 threw plenty of curve balls at the American consumer. Supply chains remained in disarray as ongoing snarls were drastically worsened by lockdowns in China and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, average US gas prices shot north of $5 per gallon for the first time ever, inflation spiked to levels not seen since the early 1980s, and interest rates quickly soared as the Federal Reserve dug in its heels and took a whatever-it-takes approach to rein in soaring prices.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Here's what could tip the global economy into recession in 2023
The global economy has endured a tough year, with decades-high inflation sapping post-lockdown spending and pushing central banks to hike borrowing costs at an unprecedented clip to bring it under control. Their campaign to manage prices may be working — but potentially at a sizable cost in 2023. "It...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Ruble hits 8-month low against dollar, as falling oil prices and sanctions bite
Russia's currency hit an eight-month low Thursday, adding to sharp declines in December as global oil prices fell, and Western sanctions targeted Russia's energy sector. The ruble hovered below 72 to the dollar, down 18% from the start of the month, and its weakest level since late April. After almost...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tax credit confusion could create a rush for electric vehicles in early 2023
As the new year begins, a number of popular electric vehicles, specifically some Tesla and General Motors models, could be eligible for $7,500 worth of tax credits they weren't eligible for in 2022. But that eligibility may last only last a few months. That's because limitations on new tax credits...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Sam Bankman-Fried borrowed $546 million from his hedge fund to buy a Robinhood stake
When Sam Bankman-Fried bought a nearly 7.6% stake in Robinhood, the popular stock-trading app, earlier this year, he financed the deal with more than half a billion dollars borrowed from his own hedge fund — the entity that prosecutors say was illegally funneling customer funds from its affiliated platform, FTX.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Exclusive: $4 gas could return as soon as May, GasBuddy projects
Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN. The good news is that GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, doesn't expect a repeat...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict
US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022. Wild price swings at the gas pump throughout the year make predicting prices for 2023 even more difficult. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that it sparked on Russian oil sent the price of crude soaring in February at the beginning of the conflict. And even though relatively little Russian crude oil was ever exported to US refineries, the fact that oil prices are set on global commodity markets meant that US drivers were not spared a spike in gas prices.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu...
Comments / 0