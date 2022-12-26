ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes

Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defence officials said Monday. Two others, including a baby girl, drowned in the eastern towns of Libmanan and Tinambac after they were hit by floods several days before Christmas, the civil defence office said.
GreenMatters

The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising

Mostly because of climate change, many parts of the world are currently experiencing extreme weather conditions. Western New York is under 4 feet of snow, Southern California is in the midst of a megadrought, Northern California is about to experience severe floods, and currently, parts of southeast Asia are experiencing life-threatening floods. In fact, flooding in the Philippines has led to a serious death toll, which is unfortunately still rising.
The Guardian

About 180 Rohingya refugees feared dead after boat goes missing

About 180 Rohingya refugees are feared to have died after their boat went missing in the Andaman Sea, making 2022 one of the deadliest years for the refugees trying to flee the camps in Bangladesh. In a statement on Sunday, the United Nations said it was concerned that a boat...
BBC

Migrants: Ninety people cross Channel on Christmas Day

Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Defence said. More than 45,000 migrants have made the perilous crossing from France to England so far this year. In 2021, the figure was far less, at almost 28,500. On 14 December, four people...
New York Post

Migrants assembled in Mexico hatch plans to cross border after Title 42 is extended

Migrants massed in Mexico are desperate for relief and say they have been waiting patiently, but plan to cross into the US illegally now that Title 42 has been extended. In the border city of Juarez, asylum seekers say they have risked everything and spent every penny they have to get to the US. One woman showed The Post wounds on her feet from walking hundreds of miles to the border and a man showed a monkey bite sustained during his perilous journey through the dangerous jungles in Central America to get to the border. They are among the 20,000 people the...
The Independent

Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence

Albert Rivera knows well how dangerous Mexico can be: He sometimes wears a bulletproof vest around the compound of bright yellow buildings that he built into one of the nation's largest migrant shelters.His phone stores more evidence in the form of stomach-churning videos that gangs sent migrants to warn of consequences for disobeying demands. The images include severed limbs being thrown in a pile, a decapitated head getting tossed in a barrel of steaming liquid and a woman squirming while her head is sawed off.But across town from the Agape Mision Mundial shelter, many migrants are grateful for a...
BBC

Saving donkeys in the Holy Land

Palestinian veterinarian Rakan Silous has a passion for donkeys. He helps to look after many of the animals at a UK-funded shelter in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Often associated with biblical times and the Nativity story, donkeys are now used by many locals in agriculture and for transport.

