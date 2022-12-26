Migrants massed in Mexico are desperate for relief and say they have been waiting patiently, but plan to cross into the US illegally now that Title 42 has been extended. In the border city of Juarez, asylum seekers say they have risked everything and spent every penny they have to get to the US. One woman showed The Post wounds on her feet from walking hundreds of miles to the border and a man showed a monkey bite sustained during his perilous journey through the dangerous jungles in Central America to get to the border. They are among the 20,000 people the...

