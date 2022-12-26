Read full article on original website
Nearly 200 starving Rohingya refugees rescued from stricken vessel
Some 185 Rohingya refugees -- including many women and children -- were rescued in Aceh, Indonesia, after weeks starnded at sea, according to Babar Baloch, an Asia spokesperson for the United Nations' refugee agency (UNHCR).
Philippines floods force tens of thousands to flee homes
Christmas Day floods in the Philippines forced the evacuation of nearly 46,000 people from their homes, civil defence officials said Monday. Two others, including a baby girl, drowned in the eastern towns of Libmanan and Tinambac after they were hit by floods several days before Christmas, the civil defence office said.
The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising
Mostly because of climate change, many parts of the world are currently experiencing extreme weather conditions. Western New York is under 4 feet of snow, Southern California is in the midst of a megadrought, Northern California is about to experience severe floods, and currently, parts of southeast Asia are experiencing life-threatening floods. In fact, flooding in the Philippines has led to a serious death toll, which is unfortunately still rising.
About 180 Rohingya refugees feared dead after boat goes missing
About 180 Rohingya refugees are feared to have died after their boat went missing in the Andaman Sea, making 2022 one of the deadliest years for the refugees trying to flee the camps in Bangladesh. In a statement on Sunday, the United Nations said it was concerned that a boat...
Migrants hoping to reach California but stuck in Mexico celebrate Christmas at shelter
Central American migrants who are trying to reach California but are blocked by U.S. law found some Christmas cheer at a shelter in Mexico.
BBC
Migrants: Ninety people cross Channel on Christmas Day
Ninety people crossed the English Channel in two small boats on Christmas Day, the Ministry of Defence said. More than 45,000 migrants have made the perilous crossing from France to England so far this year. In 2021, the figure was far less, at almost 28,500. On 14 December, four people...
Migrants assembled in Mexico hatch plans to cross border after Title 42 is extended
Migrants massed in Mexico are desperate for relief and say they have been waiting patiently, but plan to cross into the US illegally now that Title 42 has been extended. In the border city of Juarez, asylum seekers say they have risked everything and spent every penny they have to get to the US. One woman showed The Post wounds on her feet from walking hundreds of miles to the border and a man showed a monkey bite sustained during his perilous journey through the dangerous jungles in Central America to get to the border. They are among the 20,000 people the...
Mexico draws more asylum-seekers despite grisly violence
Albert Rivera knows well how dangerous Mexico can be: He sometimes wears a bulletproof vest around the compound of bright yellow buildings that he built into one of the nation's largest migrant shelters.His phone stores more evidence in the form of stomach-churning videos that gangs sent migrants to warn of consequences for disobeying demands. The images include severed limbs being thrown in a pile, a decapitated head getting tossed in a barrel of steaming liquid and a woman squirming while her head is sawed off.But across town from the Agape Mision Mundial shelter, many migrants are grateful for a...
Biggest natural disasters of 2022: earthquakes, snowstorms, fires and more
In 2022, the global community witnessed a string of natural disasters ranging from devastating earthquakes to massive floods that destroyed property and claimed multiple lives.
US News and World Report
U.S. Plans to Expand Border Expulsions for Cubans, Nicaraguans and Haitians - Sources
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Biden administration is planning to use pandemic-era restrictions to expel many Cuban, Nicaraguan and Haitian migrants caught at the southwest border back to Mexico, while simultaneously allowing some to enter the United States by air on humanitarian grounds, according to three U.S. officials familiar on the matter.
BBC
Saving donkeys in the Holy Land
Palestinian veterinarian Rakan Silous has a passion for donkeys. He helps to look after many of the animals at a UK-funded shelter in Nablus in the occupied West Bank. Often associated with biblical times and the Nativity story, donkeys are now used by many locals in agriculture and for transport.
