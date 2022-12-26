Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson breaks silence on surprise Netflix cancellation
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has spoken on the future of his series The Letter for the King. The Netflix fantasy show debuted back in early 2020, and follows the actor's knight Tiuri as he sets out on a perilous adventure to deliver a letter to a king who lives across a mountain range.
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson reveals an explosion happened on season 3 set
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has revealed a surprising behind-the-scenes moment on the set of season 3. The actor, who plays Will Parry on the BBC fantasy drama, recalled an explosion while filming the new instalment that led to the set shutting for a whole day. "On that day,...
digitalspy.com
You season 4 releases new image of Joe in Paris
You has finally hinted at the upcoming season's biggest mystery, revealing Joe Goldberg's whereabouts prior to his London adventure. Netflix's psychological thriller from creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will debut a fourth season in two instalments, to be released in February and March 2023. Penn Badgley returns in the...
digitalspy.com
Daredevil’s Charlie Cox reacts to surprise Spider-Man moment in Netflix’s Treason
Daredevil star Charlie Cox has shared his reaction to a surprise Spider-Man moment in the Netflix series Treason. Cox is currently starring in the brand new Netflix series created by Bridge of Spies screenwriter Matt Charman. The show sees him portray Adam Lawrence, a high-ranking MI6 officer who faces accusations...
digitalspy.com
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson accidentally broke key prop he took from set
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson managed to damage a key prop he took home with him from the set, it's been revealed. Catching up with Digital Spy for an exclusive chat about the fantasy series, which adapts Philip Pullman's award-winning book trilogy, the Will Parry portrayer weighed in on whether he got to hang onto his character's universe-opening subtle knife, which brought him to Dafne Keen's Lyra Belacqua.
Washington Examiner
Meghan and Harry downgrade to Real Housewives of Suburban California in new Netflix reality show
England was first united in 886 A.D. under Alfred the Great, the 32nd great-grandfather of Queen Elizabeth II. Since then, Alfred's successors have turned his kingdom into an effective empire. The current monarch is not just the king of the United Kingdom, the head of the Commonwealth, and the supreme governor of the Church of England, but also the head of a 1,136-year-old family business.
thedigitalfix.com
Tom Cruise became so good at stunts he literally forgot how to breathe
We all know how much Tom Cruise loves to put his body on the line with his action movie work, and the actor has mastered at the art of performing big stunts in his films. Turns out, he got so good at holding his breath when making Mission: Impossible – Fallout that he ended up forgetting to breathe in his every day life.
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus Essential free games for January 2023 announced
PlayStation Plus Essential's free games for January 2023 have been announced. Essential is the base tier of three Plus subscriptions, the one that lets you play games online and lets you add three or more games to your library for free, and you'll get to access them for as long as you're subscribed, even if there's a lapse before a resub.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks airs game-changing Bobby Costello confession
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks has aired a major twist in Bobby Costello's continuing story. The kid has been exhibiting violent tendencies that are chillingly similar to his serial killer grandfather Silas (who he killed). Bobby recently murdered Verity to protect the secret that he allowed Sylver to die in the...
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Netflix opening weekend viewing hours revealed
Glass Onion's Netflix opening weekend viewing figures have been revealed — and, as expected, the Knives Out sequel has proven a mammoth hit. Rian Johnson's second whodunnit starring Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc hit Netflix on December 23 and quickly became the streaming service's most-watched movie in the last week, from December 19 to 25.
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks hints at Eric Foster story ending in 12 new spoiler pictures
Tuesday, January 10: Eric has a twisted plan to "honour" his late sister Verity. Wednesday, January 11: Zoe, Scott, Diane, Tony and Shaq honour Verity on the sad day. Friday, January 13: Warren tries to enjoy quality time with the kids. Friday, January 13: Warren takes a drastic step. He...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders airs another exit after Mick's disappearance
EastEnders spoilers follow from the soap's BBC iPlayer box set, which is available to watch now. Some readers may prefer to avoid these storyline details, as the episodes haven't yet aired on BBC One. EastEnders has aired exit scenes for Shirley Carter. Fans shouldn't be too worried about the sad...
digitalspy.com
The Witcher: Blood Origin star breaks down major character death
*This article contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin*. The Witcher: Blood Origin star Mirren Mack has opened up about her character's shocking death in the spin-off series. Mack plays Merwyn, a power-hungry elven princess from the Kingdom of Cintra. As she fights for control of the kingdom she holds...
digitalspy.com
Death in Paradise star explains "deranged" appearance
Death in Paradise star Les Dennis has explained his “deranged” appearance in the BBC detective show. The television icon guest-starred as a medium in last night’s (December 26) Christmas special, sporting a completely different look in the process. “I suppose it was the black hair of Danny...
digitalspy.com
God of War show on Prime Video gets huge update
There is good news for fans of God of War because Prime Video has ordered a series based on the game. The show will be co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
digitalspy.com
Home and Away star Jacqui Purvis reveals how she'd want Felicity to leave
Home and Away star Jacqui Purvis has revealed how she would want her character Felicity Newman to leave the Aussie soap. Although there hasn't been any talk about her departure, Purvis has stated that if she were to go, she would want Felicity to go out with a bang and have a "really dramatic death."
digitalspy.com
EastEnders teases Sam Mitchell and Keanu Taylor secret
EastEnders has teased Phil Mitchell and Keanu Taylor's plan against DCI Keeble, though an unexpected secret involving Sam Mitchell could change everything. It was revealed last week that Keanu had come back to Walford as part of a secret plot with Phil to bring down Keeble once and for all.
digitalspy.com
Disney announces Strange World's DVD, Blu-Ray and Steelbook release dates
Disney has announced the release dates of sci-fi action-adventure Strange World on DVD, Blu-ray and Steelbook. The film starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Gabrielle Union has a release date of February 6, 2023 and is available for pre-order now, with some formats even available at a reduced price during the pre-order period.
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion becomes one of Netflix's biggest film debuts
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has pulled in substantial viewing figures since landing on Netflix, becoming the site's sixth-biggest film debut. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rian Johnson's film was watched for 82.1 million hours in the first three days since its streaming release on December 23. While the...
digitalspy.com
Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson reveals "very close" friendship with co-star
Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson has opened up about her "close" relationship with co-star and fellow relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson. Reality TV fans recently got to see the duo at work on season 11 of the hit E4 show, offering up dating advice to a wide range of celebrities.
