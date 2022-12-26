Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What time is Canada vs. Austria today? TV schedule, live stream to watch 2023 World Juniors game
One day after handing Germany an 11-2 beatdown, Canada has its eyes on another very beatable opponent as the defending champion faces Austria on Thursday at the 2023 World Junior Championship. It was the Connor Bedard show on Wednesday night. The consensus No. 1 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft...
Sporting News
Canada vs. Czechia final score, results: Defending World Juniors champions lose 2023 opener
The crowd in Halifax was left stunned Monday night as Canada dropped its 2023 World Juniors opener 5-2 to Czechia. The defending World Juniors champions had high expectations placed on them; there was talk that the 2023 squad was one of the best in the tournament's history. That conversation ended before it could get started as Canada put together a subpar performance to begin the competition.
Sporting News
Who is Kleber Koike Erbst? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion
RIZIN’s best will face Bellator’s best on New Year’s Eve when both promotions fight for the ultimate bragging rights. The card features one of the top fighters in Kleber Koike Erbst. Erbst, the current RIZIN featherweight champion, faces Bellator featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a non-title...
Sporting News
Which NHL team is the best fit for Connor Bedard? Ranking the top seven clubs who could get the 2023 draft star
The term "generational talent" gets thrown around too often nowadays, but sometimes there is no denying what the eyes see. And one lucky NHL club is going to have a generational talent on their hands when they draft Connor Bedard at the 2023 NHL Draft. The Regina Pats star is...
Comments / 0