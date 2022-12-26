ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Canada vs. Czechia final score, results: Defending World Juniors champions lose 2023 opener

The crowd in Halifax was left stunned Monday night as Canada dropped its 2023 World Juniors opener 5-2 to Czechia. The defending World Juniors champions had high expectations placed on them; there was talk that the 2023 squad was one of the best in the tournament's history. That conversation ended before it could get started as Canada put together a subpar performance to begin the competition.
Who is Kleber Koike Erbst? Record, bio of MMA star and RIZIN champion

RIZIN’s best will face Bellator’s best on New Year’s Eve when both promotions fight for the ultimate bragging rights. The card features one of the top fighters in Kleber Koike Erbst. Erbst, the current RIZIN featherweight champion, faces Bellator featherweight champion Patricio "Pitbull" Freire in a non-title...

