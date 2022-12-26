ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weather Now: Dry & Sunny Start to the Week

By Britney Trumpy
 3 days ago

Happy Monday!

We are in the home stretch of 2022! And the final week of the year looks to be cold to start off followed by a warming trend and a rainy start to the new year.

Overall for your Monday, it looks cold and dry. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with a few spotty clouds.

Overnight tonight we’ll be mostly cloudy, but that will be a good thing, as the extra clouds will help to keep lows in the 20s.

It was very cold this past weekend, with highs topping out only in the 20s, but today we reached the 30s and this is just the start of a warming trend for this week! Day after day we’ll pick up a few extra degrees and by the end of the week, we’ll be seeing highs well into the 50s.

That warm air does come with a cost though. We’re seeing a pretty good chance for some showers late Saturday followed by some rain on Sunday leading to a soggy start to the new year.

