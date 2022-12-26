Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Cambodian Casino Fire Kills 19, Dozens More Feared Dead
POIPET, Cambodia (Reuters) -At least 19 people, many of them Thais, were killed and up to 30 were missing after a fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in a Cambodian town on the Thai border, officials said on Thursday. About 400 employees and patrons were in the Grand Diamond City...
US News and World Report
Risking Death at Sea, Rohingya Muslims Seek Safety in Indonesia
PIDIE, Indonesia (Reuters) - Crying with relief after a traumatic 40-day voyage to Indonesia in a leaky boat, Rohingya Muslim Fatimah bin Ismail held a mobile phone with shaky hands as she made a video call to relatives. The 19-year-old was among 174 surviving Rohingya in the overloaded wooden fishing...
A Fearsome Race of Giants Over 15 Feet Tall are Said to Roam the Dark Jungles of the Solomon Islands
The Solomon Islands are a group of over 900 islands in Oceania, to the east of Papua New Guinea. They were discovered by Spanish navigator Alvaro de Mendaña in 1568 and named after the biblical King Solomon. Prior to the arrival of Europeans, the islands were said to be rife with cannibalism and headhunting.
US public not warned that monkeys imported from Cambodia carried deadly pathogens
Documents reveal that pathogenic agents, zoonotic bacteria and viruses, including one deemed bioterrorism risk, entered US but ‘no indication CDC has been transparent’
The ‘death boats’ carrying victims of a cost-of-living crisis in Morocco
This article first appeared in our partner site, Independent ArabiaA tragedy that rocked a village on the outskirts of the city of Fquih Ben Salah in central Morocco earlier this year has reignited debate on the human cost of the so-called “boats of death”, which transport people illegally to European shores.A rubber dinghy carrying 46 people, including a father and his teenage son, most of whom belonged to a deprived rural area on the outskirts of Fquih Ben Salah drowned after the engine caught fire in early September. The victims were seeking to cross the Atlantic to Spain from the...
Urgent search for more than 2 dozen sailors missing after Thai warship sinks
Bangkok — Thai navy ships and helicopters were searching on Monday for more than two dozen sailors still missing more than 12 hours after a warship sank in rough seas overnight in the Gulf of Thailand. As of noon, 75 sailors from the HTMS Sukhothai corvette had been rescued...
Philippines 'concerned' over China land reclamation in disputed sea
The Philippines said Wednesday it was "seriously concerned" over a report that China has started reclaiming several unoccupied land features in the disputed South China Sea. "We are seriously concerned as such activities contravene the Declaration of Conduct on the South China Sea's undertaking on self-restraint and the 2016 Arbitral Award," the Philippine foreign ministry said late Tuesday in response.
France 24
Rebel crisis in eastern DR Congo threatens endangered mountain gorillas
M23 rebel activity in volatile eastern DR Congo is threatening mountain gorillas in Virunga National Park and leaving the endangered species vulnerable to poachers, a spokesman said on Tuesday. About a third of the global population of mountain gorillas lives in the park, a renowned wildlife reserve spanning 7,800 square...
Children among dead as stranded Rohingya face starvation at sea, families say
Many Rohingya are feared dead at sea more than three weeks after their boat became stranded off the Indian coast, where at least 160 people remain aboard on the brink of starvation, family members and the United Nations' refugee agency said.
The Death Toll From Philippines’ Floods Is Still Rising
Mostly because of climate change, many parts of the world are currently experiencing extreme weather conditions. Western New York is under 4 feet of snow, Southern California is in the midst of a megadrought, Northern California is about to experience severe floods, and currently, parts of southeast Asia are experiencing life-threatening floods. In fact, flooding in the Philippines has led to a serious death toll, which is unfortunately still rising.
Holy Land fight: Israeli lawmakers condemn EU's 'illegal' actions on biblical land
As Netanyahu looks set to become Israel's next prime minister, a recently leaked European Union letter has some Israeli lawmakers demanding that the EU stops it 'illegal' funding of Palestinian infrastructure projects in the West Bank.
Philippines boosts military in disputed sea after Chinese 'encroachment'
The Philippines ordered its military to boost their presence in the South China Sea on Thursday, citing a "threat" to a garrison in the disputed waterway after nearby Chinese "activities". The defence department said it had directed the armed forces "to strengthen the country's presence in the West Philippine Sea, following the monitored Chinese activities close to Pagasa Island".
Dozens of Rohingya rescued from stricken vessel after weeks adrift at sea, but fears grow for those still aboard
After spending more than a month adrift on a stricken boat without food or water, dozens of starving Rohingya have been rescued in Indonesia, the United Nations refugee agency said Sunday, offering a glimmer of hope for the persecuted group who fled their refugee camps last month in search of a better life.
After Escaping the Taliban, Afghan Women Face New Education Barrier in the United States | Opinion
For people like me who come here as refugees, an education means everything. Let's make that accessible to all people who come here seeking a new start.
At least 19 killed in Cambodia Grand Diamond City casino-hotel fire
At least 19 people have been killed and up to 30 are missing after a huge fire tore through a casino-hotel complex in Cambodia."The number of deaths may reach more than 20," said Sek Sokhom, head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial information department. Sixty people had been injured, he said.Authorities said that the blaze at the Grand Diamond City Casino and Hotel in the border town of Poipet started late on Wednesday.Sithi Loh, police chief in Banteay Meanchey province, said 360 emergency personnel and 11 fire appliances were sent to the scene and rescue teams were looking for victims.Khieu...
Marco Rubio: U.S. Needs to Build Economic Ties to Ecuador Before China Does
U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., helped get the “United States-Ecuador Partnership Act” through as part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) as he offered a warning that China will try to build closer economic ties to that Central American nation. Introduced by U.S. Senate Bob Menendez, D-NJ,...
Irish tourist dies after falling from moving train in Thailand
A 45-year-old Irish tourist died in Thailand on Tuesday after falling from a moving train, Thai police said.
ceoworld.biz
Which are the healthiest countries the world, 2023?
Italy is the world’s healthiest country, according to the CEOWORLD magazine ranking that uses data from the United Nations Population Division, the World Bank, the Lancet study, and the World Health Organisation, with Singapore coming at a close second. Even in the land of pasta and pizza, most Italians lead active lifestyles and stick to vegetable- and olive oil-rich diets, which lead to better cholesterol and overall well-being. (The Italians also happen to eat less fast food than other European countries, aside from Spain.) Children born in Italy can expect to live into their eighties. Iceland rounded out the top three.
UN: 26 Rohingya refugees died at sea making perilous journey
PIDIE, Indonesia (AP) — At least 26 Rohingya Muslims had died in dire conditions during a month at open sea while making a dangerous voyage that brought scores of others to safety in Indonesia, a U.N. agency said Tuesday, adding there will likely be more. Exhausted women and children were among 185 people who disembarked from a rickety wooden boat on Monday in a coastal village in Aceh’s Pidie district, authorities said. A distressing video circulated widely on social media showed the Rohingya worn out and emaciated, with many crying for help. “They are very weak because of dehydration and exhaustion after weeks at sea,” said local police chief Fauzi, who goes by a single name. The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees said that survivors told the agency that 26 people died during the long journey.
One Green Planet
Beagle Puppies Facing Death in Police Custody, DEA Should Revise Opioid Regulation Strategy, and Edmonton Zoo’s Years of Welfare Concerns: 9 Petitions to Sign this Week to Help People, Animals, and the Planet
Unfortunately, the world is not a very peaceful or safe place for many individuals. From conflict to abuse to exploitation, there is so much cruelty inflicted on both humans and animals. While this can get disheartening and difficult to hear about, petitions are a great way to use your voice for good. Just by signing one, you are a part of helping those who are not treated fairly. You can even share them with your friends and acquaintances to increase your impact.
