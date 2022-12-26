BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in Texas... East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and. Nacogdoches Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor. flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars...

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 3 HOURS AGO