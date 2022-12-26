Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
TX WFO AUSTIN/SAN ANTONIO Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Edwards, Real, Kinney, Uvalde, Maverick, Zavala and. Dimmit Counties. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
SFGate
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in Texas... East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and. Nacogdoches Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor. flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars...
Comments / 0