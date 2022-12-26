Read full article on original website
CA WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
WFO SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, December 31, 2022. .A series of systems will bring more rain to Northern and Central. California now through New Years Eve day. While the rain will be. light to moderate at times through Friday, this rain will continue. to...
20-foot waves seen by Point Reyes during storm
The swells are likely going to get even larger.
'It's intense': Wind gusts hit 150 mph as massive winter storm batters Tahoe
"Travel could be very difficult," the National Weather Service said in a warning.
Storm brings powerful winds, rain and snow to California
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Winter roared back into California on Tuesday after taking an almost summerlike break over the holiday weekend with warm and dry conditions that drew residents to beaches. The first in a week of storms brought powerful winds, rain and snow to the state, substantially lowering...
WA WFO PORTLAND Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST. * WHAT...Snow expected. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 5. inches, with heavier amounts along peaks and ridges. Total snow. accumulation around 6 to 10 inches. Snow level will continue to. rise from the current...
TX WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. ...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood. Warning for the following rivers in Texas... East Fork Angelina River Near Cushing affecting Rusk and. Nacogdoches Counties. For the East Fork Angelina River...including Cushing...Minor. flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars...
WA Pendleton OR Zone Forecast
Kittitas Valley- Including the cities of Ellensburg and Thorp. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM PST FRIDAY... .TODAY...Cloudy. A chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Light wind, becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of. precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...A chance of...
Suspect in Northern California double killing arrested
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A man who fled after allegedly killing two people and wounding two more in a Northern California home was arrested Wednesday after a high-speed car chase, authorities said. Russell Albers, 41, was taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after he was spotted in McKinleyville and drove...
San Jose Spotlight: San Jose Sikhs Lead Effort For State Recognition
Https://sanjosespotlight.com/san-jose-sikhs-lead-effort-for-state-california-recognition/. California Sikhs have received statewide recognition, and San Jose's own Sikh community played a crucial role. The state Assembly approved a resolution earlier this year to recognize and promote understanding of the ethnic and religious group that totals more than 20,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than...
What's Causing So Many People to Leave California?
Last year, a rare and unexpected event took place in California — data indicated that the state would lose one of its Congressional seats. As the Associated Press noted, this was the first time in the state’s history that this had taken place. For a state that’s long been thought of as a destination — think the Gold Rush, think the song “California, Here I Come” — this indicated a substantial shift in direction.
Cops: Warrant out for man in California double slaying
EUREKA, Calif. (AP) — A 41-year-old man remained at-large Tuesday after he allegedly killed two people and wounded two more in a Northern California home, authorities said. Humboldt County sheriff’s deputies rescued a 4-year-old, who was uninjured, from the home in Eureka shortly after midnight Tuesday. The child's screams were heard in the background of the 911 call that summoned deputies to the residence, the department said in a news release. The two dead adults were the child's parents, sheriff’s spokesperson Stephen Brown said in an email.
CT Forecast
City/Town;Weather Condition;High Temp (F);Low Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Willimantic;Mostly sunny, mild;55;36;SW;7;66%;6%;2. Windsor Locks;Partly sunny;55;38;S;7;69%;6%;2. _____
