Read full article on original website
Related
hotelnewsme.com
EASTERN EMIRATE GETS NEW UPSCALE HOTEL WITH THE OPENING OF DOUBLETREE BY HILTON FUJAIRAH CITY
Residents and visitors to the emirate of Fujairah can soon stop by for a special chocolate chip cookie when DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City opens its doors on December 28th, 2022. The upscale hotel is located at the Al Taif Business Centre; as soon as you arrive in the city, the property is attached to the Al Taif Mall.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI’S FAVORITE HOMEGROWN INDEPENDENT CAFÉ SPILL THE BEAN INTRODUCES ITS CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP
Focused on supporting the creative minds and keeping the little ones entertained, Spill the Bean launches yet another festive workshop in collaboration with Nishinks aiming to enrich and enhance the community of creative and empowered little visitors. Aiming to discover and nurture artistic talents, the session seeks to build upon...
hotelnewsme.com
THREE RESORTS TO ESCAPE TO FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY HOLIDAY THIS WINTER BREAK
With its crystal blue waters, clear blue skies, and the most welcoming locals, it’s no doubt that the Maldives has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidays. Just a short flight from the GCC, one can soak in doses of vitamin D while feasting their eyes to the endless views of blue.
hotelnewsme.com
VFS GLOBAL BRINGS ESTONIA VISA SERVICES CLOSER TO HOME FOR UAE RESIDENTS
The Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs has mandated VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, to provide visa services on their behalf to the residents of the United Arab Emirates. The contract was signed on 05 December 2022 by Mr. Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Chris Dix, Head – Business Development, VFS Global.
hotelnewsme.com
AWARD WINNING BURGER JOINT, PICKL, LAUNCHES IN SHARJAH AND RAK WITH ITS FIRST-EVER DRIVE-THROUGH CONCEPT
Pickl, the multi-award-winning UAE-born burger brand known for its delicious, handcrafted burgers and friendly atmosphere, is delighted to announce the expansion of its operations into RAK and Sharjah which are both set to open on the 30th of December with a chance to win unlimited Pickl for a year. Founded...
hotelnewsme.com
THE COVE ROTANA RESORT RECEIVES THE FIRST ISO 21401 CERTIFICATION IN RAS AL KHAIMAH
The Cove Rotana Resort has been recently certified with ISO 21401 for Tourism & Related Services; Sustainability Management System by the Bureau Veritas – this marks The Cove Rotana Resort as the first hotel in Ras Al Khaimah to be awarded this certification. The Bureau Veritas is a world...
hotelnewsme.com
IT’S TIME FOR THE LAST DANCE AT CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK, MONDRIAN DOHA
Since its launch in 2017, CUT by Wolfgang Puck has been serving guests from Doha and beyond unique culinary creations, the finest ingredients, and first-class service from its home in Mondrian Doha. After five years of successful operations, the sophisticated American restaurant will be moving on following the successful completion of its agreement with Mondrian Doha, with the partnership coming to a close as of January 1st, 2023.
hotelnewsme.com
MERCURE BUKHARA OLD TOWN OPENS IN UZBEKISTAN
Accor, a world leading hospitality group, announces the opening of the new hotel in Uzbekistan – Mercure Bukhara Old Town. Located in the heart of Bukhara city, the new hotel with its authentic design harmoniously fits into the architectural ensemble of the Old City. The three-story hotel building, constructed in 2022 in line with the latest architectural trends, reflects the history and cultural heritage of Uzbekistan – highlighting the Mercure brand promise Locally Inspired.
hotelnewsme.com
CZN BURAK GURME – ANOTHER CULINARY TRIUMPH OF DIVES HOLDING BRINGING AUTHENTIC FLAVOURS FROM MODERN DAY TURKEY
Dives Holding adds another feather to its cap as it flings open doors to its latest restaurant, CZN Burak Gurme, located in the centre of Dubai. The restaurant offers a fusion of contemporary dishes with a touch of traditional Turkish flavours. CZN Burak is known for shaking things up with...
hotelnewsme.com
END THE YEAR ON A HIGH NOTE AT MERAKI RIYADH!
Indulge in an authentic Greek and Mediterranean experience and end the year at Meraki, the contemporary concept offering the finest Mediterranean experience, in a stylish and authentic setting. Reflecting the true spirit of the Cyclades, Meraki is strategically located at the heart of Riyadh in Faisaliah hotel with spectacular views...
Comments / 0