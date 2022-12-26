ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

THREE RESORTS TO ESCAPE TO FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY HOLIDAY THIS WINTER BREAK

With its crystal blue waters, clear blue skies, and the most welcoming locals, it’s no doubt that the Maldives has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidays. Just a short flight from the GCC, one can soak in doses of vitamin D while feasting their eyes to the endless views of blue.
VFS GLOBAL BRINGS ESTONIA VISA SERVICES CLOSER TO HOME FOR UAE RESIDENTS

The Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs has mandated VFS Global, the world’s largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions, to provide visa services on their behalf to the residents of the United Arab Emirates. The contract was signed on 05 December 2022 by Mr. Jonatan Vseviov, Secretary General Estonia Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Mr. Chris Dix, Head – Business Development, VFS Global.
THE COVE ROTANA RESORT RECEIVES THE FIRST ISO 21401 CERTIFICATION IN RAS AL KHAIMAH

The Cove Rotana Resort has been recently certified with ISO 21401 for Tourism & Related Services; Sustainability Management System by the Bureau Veritas – this marks The Cove Rotana Resort as the first hotel in Ras Al Khaimah to be awarded this certification. The Bureau Veritas is a world...
IT’S TIME FOR THE LAST DANCE AT CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK, MONDRIAN DOHA

Since its launch in 2017, CUT by Wolfgang Puck has been serving guests from Doha and beyond unique culinary creations, the finest ingredients, and first-class service from its home in Mondrian Doha. After five years of successful operations, the sophisticated American restaurant will be moving on following the successful completion of its agreement with Mondrian Doha, with the partnership coming to a close as of January 1st, 2023.
MERCURE BUKHARA OLD TOWN OPENS IN UZBEKISTAN

Accor, a world leading hospitality group, announces the opening of the new hotel in Uzbekistan – Mercure Bukhara Old Town. Located in the heart of Bukhara city, the new hotel with its authentic design harmoniously fits into the architectural ensemble of the Old City. The three-story hotel building, constructed in 2022 in line with the latest architectural trends, reflects the history and cultural heritage of Uzbekistan – highlighting the Mercure brand promise Locally Inspired.
END THE YEAR ON A HIGH NOTE AT MERAKI RIYADH!

Indulge in an authentic Greek and Mediterranean experience and end the year at Meraki, the contemporary concept offering the finest Mediterranean experience, in a stylish and authentic setting. Reflecting the true spirit of the Cyclades, Meraki is strategically located at the heart of Riyadh in Faisaliah hotel with spectacular views...

