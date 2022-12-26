Since its launch in 2017, CUT by Wolfgang Puck has been serving guests from Doha and beyond unique culinary creations, the finest ingredients, and first-class service from its home in Mondrian Doha. After five years of successful operations, the sophisticated American restaurant will be moving on following the successful completion of its agreement with Mondrian Doha, with the partnership coming to a close as of January 1st, 2023.

