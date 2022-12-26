Read full article on original website
A Meta employee said they eat all their meals for free at the office, which is like 'teleporting to another universe'
A Meta worker praised the Instagram and Facebook owner's perks and company culture in a post on the anonymous professional networking site Blind.
hotelnewsme.com
EASTERN EMIRATE GETS NEW UPSCALE HOTEL WITH THE OPENING OF DOUBLETREE BY HILTON FUJAIRAH CITY
Residents and visitors to the emirate of Fujairah can soon stop by for a special chocolate chip cookie when DoubleTree by Hilton Fujairah City opens its doors on December 28th, 2022. The upscale hotel is located at the Al Taif Business Centre; as soon as you arrive in the city, the property is attached to the Al Taif Mall.
hotelnewsme.com
DUBAI’S FAVORITE HOMEGROWN INDEPENDENT CAFÉ SPILL THE BEAN INTRODUCES ITS CALLIGRAPHY WORKSHOP
Focused on supporting the creative minds and keeping the little ones entertained, Spill the Bean launches yet another festive workshop in collaboration with Nishinks aiming to enrich and enhance the community of creative and empowered little visitors. Aiming to discover and nurture artistic talents, the session seeks to build upon...
hotelnewsme.com
EXPERIENCE BOHO CHIC VIBES IN LAIDBACK LUXURY AT NEW ZENZI BEACH
Overlooking the pristine beach of Palm Jumeirah, Zenzi Beach is set to be the hottest new beach club destination in Dubai this winter. Hosting a dining experience, weekly brunch and pool & beach Day Pass, Zenzi Beach is for all those who love the sun, sand and all things vibrant with a boho chic touch. This exclusive aura set on the on the Palm Jumeirah offers unique flavours from the South American cuisine, carefully crafted to complement guests experiences in a laid-back atmosphere with enticing offerings for all:
hotelnewsme.com
WELCOME 2023 IN STYLE WITH A NEW YEAR’S EVE GALA DINNER AT DOUBLETREE BY HILTON RESORT & SPA MARJAN ISLAND
DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island invites guests to join in a spectacular celebration this New Year with a Gala Dinner under the glittering sky of Ras Al Khaimah. Count down to 2023 from the prime viewing spot at the beautiful resort and enjoy the fireworks spectacle.To tantalize your taste buds, the resort will be putting on an around the world buffet with each country represented in its own style. The festivities will kick on at the XclusiV Night Club after party from 12:00am until 3:00am. Packages are AED 999 per person, free for kids below 6 years and 50% off for kids aged 6 to 12 years.
WDW News Today
Despite Hefty Price, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Guests Warned Free Pin Cannot Be Replaced If Lost
Cast Members are now warning Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser guests against losing the complimentary “Sigil of the Select” pin they receive when traveling on the box truck from the Halcyon to Batuu despite the voyage’s high cost. Guests receive this special pin that designates them as a...
hotelnewsme.com
THREE RESORTS TO ESCAPE TO FOR AN EXTRAORDINARY HOLIDAY THIS WINTER BREAK
With its crystal blue waters, clear blue skies, and the most welcoming locals, it’s no doubt that the Maldives has become one of the most sought-after destinations for holidays. Just a short flight from the GCC, one can soak in doses of vitamin D while feasting their eyes to the endless views of blue.
hotelnewsme.com
GIVE THE GIFT OF ART, MUSIC AND MAGIC WITH CIRQUE DU SOLEIL THIS FESTIVE SEASON
Cirque du Soleil, the contemporary dance and circus performance, is making its greatly anticipated return to Dubai from 11th to 18th January. Taking place at Coca-Cola Arena, this is quintessential seasonal gift or festive celebration for theatre buffs, entertainment lovers and everything in between. Since its opening in Montreal, Canada,...
hotelnewsme.com
CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR AT MONDRIAN DOHA, A WHIMSICAL WONDERLAND IN THE HEART OF THE CITY!
Mondrian Doha is going all out to ensure the last night of 2022 is an unforgettable celebratory experience. Whether guests are looking for a luxurious and decadent night of glamour or a more relaxed environment with a laid-back affair, Mondrian Doha has got them covered. Each culinary venue will have its own bespoke theme for New Year’s Eve so guests can start 2023 with a bang.
World
Japan’s infamous ‘happy’ cult sets sights on the US
In Japan, they're known as “new religious movements.” But some people simply call them cults. Either way, Japan has a lot of them. In a country where most people don’t follow any organized religion, self-proclaimed prophets have long emerged to fill the spiritual void by developing their own religious movements. One of the more successful spiritual leaders in Japan is named Master Okawa, who says he’s a reincarnated being from the planet Venus. He's now intent on recruiting more believers in the US. The World’s Patrick Winn reports.
hotelnewsme.com
AWARD WINNING BURGER JOINT, PICKL, LAUNCHES IN SHARJAH AND RAK WITH ITS FIRST-EVER DRIVE-THROUGH CONCEPT
Pickl, the multi-award-winning UAE-born burger brand known for its delicious, handcrafted burgers and friendly atmosphere, is delighted to announce the expansion of its operations into RAK and Sharjah which are both set to open on the 30th of December with a chance to win unlimited Pickl for a year. Founded...
Hawaii's Mahana Papakōlea Rare Green Sand Beach Desecrated By Off The Grid Residents and Tourists
Mahana Papakōlea Green Sand Beach, Naalehu, HawaiiPhoto byPhoto By Paul Blessington On UnsplashonUnsplash. Ka Lae (meaning 'The Point') South Point Complex, Mahana Papakōlea (meaning 'warm golden plover flats) Beach, situated at the mouth of a 49,000 year old volcanic eruption’s cinder cone located on the biggest Hawaiian Island Hawai’i, is one of only four green-sand beaches in the world and a United States National Historic Landmark. Formed by ancient lava flows from the volcano Pu’u Mahana, meaning ‘warm hill’ and Mauna Loa, meaning ‘long mountain’, volcano. Including Mahana Papakōlea Beach, Talofofo Beach in Guam and Ecuador’s Punta Cormorant Beach’s lush green olivine sandy shores were formed by volcanic eruptions but Lake Hornindalsvatnet, the deepest lake in Europe’s, shore is located in northern Norway, filled with green mineral deposits, formed by glacial movements thousands of years ago. Green-sand beaches are not easily washed away by rain or ocean waves because they contain heavy green silicate crystalline particles called olivine or peridot.
hotelnewsme.com
IT’S TIME FOR THE LAST DANCE AT CUT BY WOLFGANG PUCK, MONDRIAN DOHA
Since its launch in 2017, CUT by Wolfgang Puck has been serving guests from Doha and beyond unique culinary creations, the finest ingredients, and first-class service from its home in Mondrian Doha. After five years of successful operations, the sophisticated American restaurant will be moving on following the successful completion of its agreement with Mondrian Doha, with the partnership coming to a close as of January 1st, 2023.
hotelnewsme.com
THE COVE ROTANA RESORT RECEIVES THE FIRST ISO 21401 CERTIFICATION IN RAS AL KHAIMAH
The Cove Rotana Resort has been recently certified with ISO 21401 for Tourism & Related Services; Sustainability Management System by the Bureau Veritas – this marks The Cove Rotana Resort as the first hotel in Ras Al Khaimah to be awarded this certification. The Bureau Veritas is a world...
hotelnewsme.com
CZN BURAK GURME – ANOTHER CULINARY TRIUMPH OF DIVES HOLDING BRINGING AUTHENTIC FLAVOURS FROM MODERN DAY TURKEY
Dives Holding adds another feather to its cap as it flings open doors to its latest restaurant, CZN Burak Gurme, located in the centre of Dubai. The restaurant offers a fusion of contemporary dishes with a touch of traditional Turkish flavours. CZN Burak is known for shaking things up with...
hypebeast.com
adidas Re-Evaluates Balenciaga Partnership and Nike Reports Surging Revenue Growth in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion got us excited. Louis Vuitton shared a first look at its much-anticipated Yayoi Kusama collaboration; Moncler Genius announced that it would show during London Fashion Week in February; and Chanel confirmed that it will restage its Dakar Métier d’Art show in Tokyo in June. While some brands looked ahead, others celebrated accomplishments:
hotelnewsme.com
END THE YEAR ON A HIGH NOTE AT MERAKI RIYADH!
Indulge in an authentic Greek and Mediterranean experience and end the year at Meraki, the contemporary concept offering the finest Mediterranean experience, in a stylish and authentic setting. Reflecting the true spirit of the Cyclades, Meraki is strategically located at the heart of Riyadh in Faisaliah hotel with spectacular views...
MDMA Is Getting Super Popular Among Rich, Young Indians
An electronic dance music festival in a desert in India was reason enough for Paresh to step out of his cocoon. Paresh – not his real name – preferred to go with a pseudonym so he could talk freely to us about his experiences with a drug classified as illegal in India. The 26-year-old Mumbai-based graphic designer chose to attend the festival on his own that night. But the vibes were off. It didn’t help that an indie artist somewhere in the distance was remixing one of his favourite dance music tunes — Red Lights by Tiësto — and butchering it.
