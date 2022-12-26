DoubleTree by Hilton Resort & Spa Marjan Island invites guests to join in a spectacular celebration this New Year with a Gala Dinner under the glittering sky of Ras Al Khaimah. Count down to 2023 from the prime viewing spot at the beautiful resort and enjoy the fireworks spectacle.To tantalize your taste buds, the resort will be putting on an around the world buffet with each country represented in its own style. The festivities will kick on at the XclusiV Night Club after party from 12:00am until 3:00am. Packages are AED 999 per person, free for kids below 6 years and 50% off for kids aged 6 to 12 years.

