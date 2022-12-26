Read full article on original website
Will Smith Upset New Movie 'Emancipation' Is Bombing At Box Office Following Chris Rock Slap
When Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva announced the 2023 Golden Globe nominees on December 12, one name was conspicuously absent. Nearly nine months after he slapped host Chris Rock on the Academy Awards stage, Will Smith and his prestige slave drama, Emancipation, were completely snubbed — and sources say Hollywood's cold shoulder didn't go unnoticed by the disgraced actor, RadarOnline.com has learned.Moviegoers aren't exactly impressed, either. On its opening weekend, them $120 million flick earned a reported average of just $3k per screen. All of which dismayed the 54-year-old former box office powerhouse, who'd clearly been angling for a post-slap...
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
CNET
The Best Christmas Movies on Netflix
At first glance, Netflix's Christmas movie selection seems a little meager. There's no Elf (eating spaghetti with syrup over on HBO Max), Home Alone (rigging Disney Plus with booby traps) or Die Hard (yes, it's a Christmas movie and it's streaming on Starz). Though Netflix may not be able to gift every movie you grew up watching, the streaming service has some really good holiday films that you won't want to miss, like Klaus and Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Diddy Shares First Look at His Newborn Daughter Love in Christmas Family Photo
Diddy announced the arrival of his daughter, Love Sean Combs, via Twitter on Dec. 10 Sean "Diddy" Combs' youngest daughter completed their Christmas family photo shoot. The hip-hop mogul, 53, shared photos with his children, minus his son Justin Dior, posing in matching pajama onesies on Sunday. The proud dad sweetly held his newborn, daughter Love, in his arm while surrounded by kids, Quincy, 31, King, 24, Chance, 16, and twins, D'Lila Star and Jessie James, both 16. "Merry Christmas from my family to yours! LOVE ❤️" he...
‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show?
Do the Yellowstone actors’ salaries make them richer than the Duttons themselves? Just about, and especially in icon Kevin Costner‘s... The post ‘Yellowstone’ Actor Salaries: How Much Do Kevin Costner & Co-Stars Make Filming Television’s Top Show? appeared first on Outsider.
'He's Still Kryptonite': Tom Cruise Avoiding Will Smith 10 Months After Chris Rock Oscars Slap
The tide finally turned for Will Smith — after that slap — as his new film Emancipation continues collecting more and more kudos. But there's one old pal who hasn't been quick to rally around the embattled Oscar winner, and that's Tom Cruise, RadarOnline.com has learned. "Will has approached Tom several times, trying to reconnect and see if they can hang out and brainstrom on some projects together," a source spilled. "A solid movie with Tom would guarantee Will's comeback, or so he thinks. Will has even offered to fly to Longon if that's more convenient, but Tom isn't biting...
Naomi Campbell Shares Rare Glimpse of Baby in Matching Holiday PJ Family Picture
The supermodel and actress announced that she had welcomed her daughter in May 2021 Naomi Campbell is rocking the Christmas PJ's with her baby girl! On Sunday, the supermodel and actress, 52, posted a photo of her holiday get-together, with all of her guests wearing matching red plaid pajamas. "Merry Christmas To All. Grateful & Blessed #unconditionallove ❤️🎄❤️🎄❤️" she captioned the shot. In the photo, Campbell holds her 1½-year-old daughter, with the little one's face covered with a filtered red heart. RELATED: Everything New Mom Naomi Campbell Said About Wanting Kids...
NME
When is ‘The Witcher’ season 3 on Netflix?
Henry Cavil stars as Geralt Of Rivia in Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher, which is based on a successful series of books and video games. The first season of The Witcher premiered at the end of 2019 and introduced the world to Geralt Of Rivia, a magically super-powered monster hunter known as a Witcher, alongside Anya Chalotra’s sorceress Yennefer Of Vengerberg and Princess Ciri, played by Freya Allan.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
TVGuide.com
Amazon Prime Video Top 10 Shows and Movies: New Releases and Most Popular Today, December 8
It's beginning to look just a bit like Christmas everywhere you go on Amazon Prime Video. The halls of the Prime Video Top 10 Movies and Shows list have been decked with the new holiday movie Your Christmas or Mine?, a classic family switcheroo rom-com about two young lovers who surprise each other for family visits only to find out that the other had the same idea. But all is not merry in Middle-Earth, as The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has fallen to its lowest ranking yet, dropping all the way down to No. 8. The Peripheral remains the No. 1 show on Prime Video.
Eddie Murphy & Jonah Hill Star In The Hilarious Teaser Trailer For The Upcoming Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Kenya Barris will make his feature directorial debut when 'You People' starring Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy, Lauren London and Nia Long hits Netflix on January 27! Check out the teaser trailer inside!
7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend
Here's our guide on what to stream over the next couple of days
2023 Netflix TV Show Premiere Dates: All The Confirmed New And Returning Series
Here is a rundown of all the new and returning 2023 Netflix TV shows...
Netflix’s Biggest 2022 Hit Series & Films [List]
Netflix announced this week’s Top 10 programs. Check out the 2022 list of some of Netflix’s biggest hits inside.
ComicBook
Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards
It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
Everybody Hates Chris’ Tichina Arnold On How The Food Stamps Episode Was Inspired By Her Own Life
Everybody Hates Chris' Tichina Arnold recalls how the show examined her own experience with food stamps.
Chris Rock And Netflix Reveal Date For ‘Selective Outrage’ Live Comedy Special
Chris Rock has revealed details of his pending comedy special set for Netflix. Officially titled Selective Outrage, the unprecedented live broadcast will stream on March 4, 2023, at 7 p.m. PT and 10 p.m. ET. The news was shared in a 30-second clip, set to Bun B’s “The Best Is Back.” According to the official description, the comedian will take the stage in Baltimore for the live-streamed event.More from VIBE.comIdris Elba Reprises Fan-Favorite Role In 'Luther: The Fallen Sun,' See First ImagesTyler Perry Details Becoming Godfather To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's DaughterTyler Perry To Direct Netflix Film About WWII All-Black...
NME
Watch pro figure skater recreate Jenna Ortega’s iconic ‘Wednesday’ dance
Figure skater Kamila Valieve has recreated Jenna Ortega’s iconic dance routine from Wednesday. The 16-year-old currently holds three world records in figure skating and for the 2023 Russian Figure Skating Championship, she took heavy influence from Netflix’s Wednesday. Taking to the rink dressed as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams...
Chris Rock Live: Netflix Reveals Plans For Streaming Stand-Up First
Netflix has unveiled plans for its first move into live streaming. The streamer will host Chris Rock’s live stand-up special on March 4. Rock will perform in Baltimore, Maryland and the show will stream live at 10pm ET/7pm PT. Chris Rock: Selective Outrage marks the first time that Netflix is utilizing its live streaming technology, as first revealed by Deadline in May. It also marks Rock’s second Netflix special after Tamborine in 2018. He also appeared at the Netflix is a Joke festival alongside Dave Chappelle earlier this year. Rock’s had an eventful 12 months and while out on his Ego Death tour promised that...
