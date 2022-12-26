Read full article on original website
Rabbi Chaim Druckman, giant of Israeli settlement and Religious Zionist movements, dies at 90
(JTA) — Rabbi Chaim Druckman, whose mission was to unite the people of Israel, was father to a movement now poised to sow some of its deepest divisions in decades. Druckman, who died Sunday at 90 after contracting COVID-19, was a giant in the religious Zionism movement, which sought to integrate the two preeminent philosophies that saw themselves as bulwarks against Jewish disintegration: Orthodox Judaism and Zionism.
IDF chief asks Netanyahu to hear ‘professional view’ before changes to chain of command
Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi, according to reports that emerged on Monday, made an unusual phone call to Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday, asking that he be allowed to express his professional view of planned changes to the way security forces operate in Judea and Samaria.
Eli Cohen appointed foreign minister, Dermer given strategic affairs portfolio
Likud Party lawmaker Eli Cohen has been appointed as Israel’s next foreign minister, Israeli media reported on Thursday. Fellow Knesset member Israel Katz was given the option of replacing Cohen during the second half of the incoming government’s term, but has yet to accept the offer, according to the reports.
In call with Abbas, Gantz emphasizes ‘important ties’ with Palestinians
Outgoing Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday called for continued cooperation with Ramallah, speaking during a phone call with Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas. According to a statement from Gantz’s office, he emphasized “the important ties” with the P.A. and said “it is critical to maintain an open channel...
Netanyahu nominates Yoav Galant as defense minister
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday that Likud Knesset member Yoav Galant will be appointed to the position of defense minister. Galant, an Israel Defense Forces major general in the reserves, has been the lead Likud candidate for the post. He has served as head of IDF Southern Command,...
Christian Zionist groups slam Ye’s antisemitism
Prominent Christian pro-Israel organizations are speaking out against Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) after the rapper used Christianity to justify a months-long series of antisemitic statements. “Christians are mandated by God to stand with the Jewish people,” Pastor John Hagee, founder and chairman of Christians United for Israel (CUFI),...
Leading Brazilian Jewish economist targeted by criticism ripped from ‘antisemitism handbook,’ Jewish groups say
RIO DE JANEIRO (JTA) — Jewish groups in Brazil are calling for a retraction after one prominent Brazilian economist questioned the loyalty of a Brazilian Jewish economist during an interview streamed by a widely viewed news organization. The comments were about Ilan Goldfajn, a Brazilian-Israeli economist who was recently...
Coalition for Jewish Values criticize letter signed by 330 rabbis pledging to boycott Religious Zionism members
The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) criticized a letter signed last week by an estimated 330 non-Orthodox rabbis pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. “Their call reveals the unrestrained hypocrisy of these non-Orthodox (and anti-Orthodox movements,” said CJV President Rabbi Yoek...
RJC says congressman-elect not invited to future events for lies about Jewish heritage
George Santos, due to be sworn in as a congressman on Jan. 3, is no longer welcome at Republican Jewish Coalition events. “We are very disappointed in Congressman-elect Santos,” RJC CEO Matt Brooks said in a statement on Tuesday. “He deceived us and misrepresented his heritage. In public comments and to us personally he previously claimed to be Jewish. He has begun his tenure in Congress on a very wrong note. He will not be welcome at any future RJC event.”
Likud inks coalition deals with UTJ, Religious Zionist and Noam
The Likud Party signed its final coalition agreement with United Torah Judaism (UTJ) on Wednesday, as well as with the Religious Zionism and Noam parties. The agreement with UTJ resolves a dispute that developed last week between the two factions that make up the party—Degel Hatorah and Agudat Israel—when the latter signed a coalition agreement apparently without first obtaining the former’s agreement.
US Orthodox groups slam call to ban right-wing MKs from speaking engagements
The Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce and the Rabbinical Alliance of America condemned as liable to inspire “hate and anti-Israel sentiment” a recent open letter by a group of American rabbis from the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist movements pledging to block Religious Zionism Party members from speaking at their synagogues.
Amir Ohana tapped as next Knesset speaker
Likud Party member of Knesset Amir Ohana was selected on Wednesday as the incoming government’s candidate for parliamentary speaker, with fellow party member Ofir Katz proposed as the next chairman of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition in the legislature. The Knesset speaker is a key position whose holder...
In leaked recording, Abbas No. 2 insults the Palestinian Authority leader
A top adviser to Palestinian Authority leader Mahmoud Abbas was heard cursing the Palestinian leader and disparaging other members of the Palestinian leadership in recordings released on Tuesday. The alleged remarks by Hussein al-Sheikh, a senior official viewed as a prospective successor to the 87-year-old Abbas, provide a glimpse into...
Knesset passes ‘Smotrich-Deri’ amendment
Israel’s Knesset on Tuesday morning passed an amendment allowing Shas Party head Aryeh Deri to serve as a minister and Religious Zionism leader Bezalel Smotrich to become a second minister in the Defense Ministry. The amendment to Basic Law: The Government, which passed by a 63-vote majority following an...
Major spike in Judea and Samaria shooting attacks, IDF stats reveal
As 2022 draws to a close, the Israel Defense Forces has summarized its operational activities for the past year, which included dozens of reported strikes on Iranian targets in Syria and dozens of special operations. Dozens of enemy cyber attacks were thwarted, the IDF’s figures reveal. The Lebanese arena...
Netanyahu launches 37th Israeli government: ‘I promise to stop Iran, expand circle of peace’
Incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the podium at the Knesset on Thursday to launch his new government, announcing it would focus on three main goals. First, he said, it would prevent Iran from “developing an arsenal of atomic weapons that will threaten us and the whole world.” Second, it would develop Israel’s infrastructure and deliver “a flourishing economy to every part of Israel.” Third, it would expand “the circle of peace with Arab states with the goal of ending the Arab-Israeli conflict.”
Israel’s ambassador to France resigns in protest against Netanyahu government
Israeli Ambassador to France Yael German on Thursday resigned from her post in protest against the incoming government of Benjamin Netanyahu. “Mr. Netanyahu, the essence of democracy is human rights and protecting the rights of the minority, I really hope you will remember this in your important position,” tweeted German.
Republican elected to Congress admits lying about Jewish ties, family fleeing Nazis
Republican George Santos, who in November was elected to represent New York’s third congressional district, admitted on Monday to lying on the campaign trail, including falsely claiming that his mother is Jewish and his grandparents fled the Nazis. In an interview with The New York Post, Santos said that...
In WSJ op-ed, Smotrich vows to uphold Israel’s democratic character
Religious Zionism Party head and incoming Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich published an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday in which he accuses the U.S. media of vilifying him and vows that the next government will uphold the country’s democratic character. “The U.S. media has vilified me...
Israel Katz, Ron Dermer to rotate as foreign minister
Likud Party lawmaker Israel Katz has been tapped as the country’s next foreign minister, a position he will serve in for the first half of Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s planned term before former Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer assumes the role. While Dermer was reportedly Netanyahu’s...
