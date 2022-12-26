Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
China to scrap quarantine for inbound travelers in major step toward reopening
CNN — China will drop quarantine requirements for international arrivals from January 8, in a major step toward reopening its borders that have shut the country from the rest of the world for nearly three years. Inbound travelers will only be required to show a negative Covid test result...
WRAL
Wall Street's dirty secret: It's terrible at forecasting stocks
CNN — December is a month full of market predictions for the year to come. Everyone, from economists to analysts to grocers, seems to have a strong feeling about how stocks will behave going forward. Here's the thing: They're almost always wrong. What's happening: Last year, Goldman Sachs analysts...
WRAL
Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that imposed price caps, Kremlin says
CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Tuesday banning oil supplies to countries that have introduced price caps on Russian oil and petroleum products, according to the decree published on the Kremlin's website -- a move that may prove to be largely symbolic. Earlier this month,...
WRAL
Americans spent like crazy during the holidays because of high inflation
CNN — Americans upped their spending during this year's holiday season, as inflation forced consumers to shell out more for retail goods and dining experiences. US retail sales increased 7.6% during the period of November 1 to December 24, compared to the same time last year, according to the Mastercard Spending Pulse, released Monday. The index tracks in-store and online retail sales, excluding automotive sales, across all forms of payment and is not adjusted for inflation.
WRAL
Tax credit confusion could create a rush for electric vehicles in early 2023
CNN — As the new year begins, a number of popular electric vehicles, specifically some Tesla and General Motors models, could be eligible for $7,500 worth of tax credits they weren't eligible for in 2022. But that eligibility may last only last a few months. That's because limitations on...
WRAL
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 57 cents to $78.96 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for February delivery fell $1.07 to $83.26 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for January delivery was unchanged at $2.36 a gallon. January heating oil rose 3 cents to $3.38 a gallon. January natural gas fell 57 cents to $4.71 per 1,000 cubic feet.
WRAL
Wall Street's biggest winners and losers in 2022
CNN — This hasn't been a good year for the equities market. The S&P 500 is down nearly 20% and with two trading days left in the year, investors' hopes of a miraculous recovery have been dashed. But even when the overall market is losing, there are still winners...
WRAL
US officials criticize Ethiopian report on Boeing Max crash
WASHINGTON — U.S. crash investigators say Ethiopian authorities failed to consider all factors that contributed to a deadly 2019 crash after a key flight-control system malfunctioned on a Boeing 737 Max airplane. The National Transportation Safety Board agreed with the Ethiopians' conclusion that the automated flight system was partly...
WRAL
Flight frustrations continue at RDU over thousands of canceled flights
On Wednesday, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights throughout the country, roughly more than 60 percent of all flights the company already scheduled. More than 2,300 flights have been canceled for Thursday. On Wednesday, the airline canceled more than 2,500 flights throughout the country, roughly more than 60 percent...
WRAL
Exclusive: $4 gas could return as soon as May, GasBuddy projects
CNN — Gas prices will probably be significantly cheaper overall next year. Yet the national average could still climb back above the $4-a-gallon threshold as soon as May, according to GasBuddy projections shared exclusively with CNN. The good news is that GasBuddy, an app that tracks fuel prices, doesn't...
WRAL
Russian sausage magnate dies after hotel fall in India
CNN — Russian sausage magnate-turned-lawmaker Pavel Antov died in India on Saturday after falling from the third floor of his hotel, according to the Indian police. Antov's death came after his friend and travel companion Vladimir Budanov died of a heart attack on Antov's 65th birthday, two days earlier, Vivekanand Sharma, a senior police official in India's northeastern Odisha state, said Tuesday.
WRAL
Gas prices had a wild ride this year, making 2023 tough to predict
CNN — US drivers have never seen a year quite like 2022. Wild price swings at the gas pump throughout the year make predicting prices for 2023 even more difficult. Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions that it sparked on Russian oil sent the price of crude soaring in February at the beginning of the conflict. And even though relatively little Russian crude oil was ever exported to US refineries, the fact that oil prices are set on global commodity markets meant that US drivers were not spared a spike in gas prices.
WRAL
Devastating disasters and flickers of hope: These are the top climate and weather stories of 2022
CNN — From a small island in Polynesia to the white-sand beaches of Florida, the planet experienced a dizzying number of climate and extreme weather disasters in 2022. Blistering summer heat broke records in drought-stricken China, threatening lives and food production. In the United States, drought and sea level rise clashed at the mouth of the historically low Mississippi River. And in South Africa, climate change made rainfall that triggered deadly floods heavier and twice as likely to occur.
WRAL
Why eggs have been so expensive this year
CNN — Several grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a...
Comments / 0