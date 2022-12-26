ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Tatum leads Boston against Houston after 41-point game

Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -14.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Houston Rockets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
NEW YORK STATE
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Devils Fall to Bruins For Second Time in Five Days

BRUINS 3 – DEVILS 1. For the second time in five days, the New Jersey Devils came up short against the Boston Bruins, this time by the score of 3-1. Jersey has now lost nine of ten, and finds itself six points behind the Carolina Hurricanes for first place in the Metro Division.
NEWARK, NJ
New York Post

Devils no match for NHL-leading Bruins

Patrice Bergeron scored the tiebreaker with 4:08 remaining in the third period and the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Wednesday night. Trent Frederic and Pavel Zacha also scored for NHL-leading Boston, which improved to 28-4-3. Linus Ullmark made 26 saves. “It’s almost like you get used to it,” Bergeron said of Ullmark, who won his 20th game of the season. “You don’t want to do that, though. … We’re a good team defensively. And I think you (have) to carry that on.” Vitek Vanecek made 24 saves for New Jersey, which fell to 22-11-2. Nico Hischier scored for the...
NEWARK, NJ
NESN

How Danny Ainge Felt About Celtics Owner Rejecting Joe Mazzulla Request

Will Hardy wasn’t the only coach who Danny Ainge wanted to pluck from the Celtics over the offseason. Hardy, an assistant on Ime Udoka’s staff last season, left Boston in order to become the new head coach of the Utah Jazz. And as Ainge retooled Utah’s coaching staff in wake of Quin Snyder’s departure, he was hoping to interview Joe Mazzulla, another assistant on Udoka’s staff who was quickly making a name for himself as an up-and-coming coach.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game

UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
ORLANDO, FL
FOX Sports

Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance

Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
DENVER, CO
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics’ Payton Pritchard Drawing Trade Interest

Despite an NBA-best 25-10 start, the Boston Celtics remain in the rumor mill with outside organizations reportedly interested in one veteran guard. Payton Pritchard hasn’t seen a whole lot of playing time this season in his third campaign. He’s notched a career-low 10.5 minutes through 21 games. Yet, that isn’t putting a halt to his garnered interest with plenty of time before the Feb. 9 trade deadline, according to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy