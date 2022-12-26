Read full article on original website
Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area
A Sisters man arrested last month, accused of trafficking in fentanyl and methamphetamine, was arrested again Wednesday, accused of stealing some $225,000 worth of construction and heavy equipment in the Portland area, then selling or renting it at a profit. The post Sisters drug trafficking suspect accused of stealing $225K worth of heavy equipment in Portland area appeared first on KTVZ.
Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner
With the help of the community, a 17-year-old Bend resident and his 18-year-old girlfriend have been arrested in last month's burglary of The Reptile Zone in northeast Bend and the stolen animals have been recovered, police said Wednesday. The post Two Bend teens arrested in Reptile Zone burglary; animals recovered, returned to business owner appeared first on KTVZ.
Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend
A reported four-vehicle serious-injury crash occurred Wednesday evening at U.S. Highway 97 and Cooley Road on Bend’s north end, slowing traffic and blocking Cooley Road access in both directions, authorities said. The post Four-vehicle serious-injury crash reported at Highway 97 and Cooley Road in northern Bend appeared first on KTVZ.
Driver dies after falling tree hits truck on Highway 26
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Prineville man was killed in a weather-related crash on Highway 26 Tuesday after a tree collided with a commercial truck in Wasco County at approximately 3:26 p.m.
Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman
Bend police asked the public for help Tuesday night in finding a 38-year-old Bend woman who is missing and considered endangered. The post Bend police seek public’s help as they continue search for missing, endangered woman appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future
The city of Bend said Wednesday it has declared the area of Northeast Hunnell Road as an “unsafe campsite” (as defined in a city administrative policy), which will initiate an outreach process to support those living in the area and will eventually result in clearing the long-standing camps in March. The post Bend declares Hunnell Road homeless camp ‘unsafe’; move-out plans leave houseless unsure of future appeared first on KTVZ.
▶️ Bend storage facility coming down to make room for new Highway 97
The improvements to Highway 97 at Bend’s north end are underway, and the signs of it are becoming more obvious. A crew is demolishing the Lucky Horseshoe storage facility at Highway 97 and Cooley Road. They’re salvaging things like metal siding and doors. The Oregon Department of Transportation...
Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk
A Bend man was struck and seriously injured late Tuesday afternoon as he crossed a northeast Bend intersection outside of the crosswalk, police said. The post Bend pedestrian struck, seriously injured; police say he was crossing street outside crosswalk appeared first on KTVZ.
Driver slides off icy Hwy 20 and crashes into tree, killing passenger, OSP troopers say
SISTERS, Ore. — A driver lost control and crashed on an icy stretch of Highway 20 in Deschutes County on Friday afternoon, killing a passenger in the car, Oregon State Police said. The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. along Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters.
DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car
A Bend woman who allegedly ran a red light and crashed into two other vehicles on Highway 97 in Redmond on Christmas Eve, sending four people to the hospital, tried to run and was held by witnesses until police arrived – then jumped in a patrol car and tried to steal it, an officer said Sunday. The post DUII driver runs Redmond red light; crash injures 4; police say she tried to run, then steal patrol car appeared first on KTVZ.
Benham Falls, Deschutes County, Oregon, USA
Just west of Bend, Oregon, is a series of falls and rapids where the Deschutes River makes its way from its source in the Cascade Mountains towards and through the town of Bend and then northward towards its junction with the Columbia River. Benham Falls is one such fall. Named...
▶️ Sisters woman killed in crash on Highway 20
A single vehicle crash Friday afternoon claimed the life of a passenger and sent the driver to the hospital. The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Highway 20 outside of Sisters. Oregon State Police say a gold Suzuki XL7 was traveling west towards Sisters when the driver lost control...
Oregon spent $75 million on hotels for homeless shelters. How are they doing?
A handful of hotels across Oregon work a lot differently now than they did three years ago. In 2020, state legislators committed nearly $75 million to a novel housing strategy aimed at stemming the worst impacts of both the pandemic’s first year and a destructive fire season. Two years later, recipients of that funding are looking to long-term operations while the statewide outcomes of the new services aren’t exactly clear.
Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’
At the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Detective Division, there's a lieutenant that oversees the entire division, two sergeants -- one sergeant oversees the five criminal detectives and one sergeant oversees the two street crimes detectives. The post Deschutes County sheriff’s detectives work to find answers, bring closure in unsolved ‘cold cases’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Sisters woman killed in crash on icy Hwy. 20 remembered as ‘amazing mother … who made everyone laugh’
A friend and coworker of a Sisters woman killed in a crash two days before Christmas on icy Highway 20 east of Sisters is raising funds to help the tragedy-stricken family, which includes five young children, and is quickly finding support in that effort. The post Sisters woman killed in crash on icy Hwy. 20 remembered as ‘amazing mother … who made everyone laugh’ appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Rose Bowl Parade is coming up on January 2, 2023 and Bend native Autumn Toelle-Jackson is participating in the parade, to honor her daughter, Rylee Marie Jackson, who succumbed to infant botulism. Her daughter was three-and-a-half months old and passed away in 2018, and was able to be an organ The post Bend native honors daughter for the Rose Bowl Parade; saves three lives through organ donation appeared first on KTVZ.
Buyer Acquires Bend Apartment Complexes for $110 Million
As 2022 draws to close, Central Oregon’s red-hot apartment market continued to set high watermarks for property sales prices this year, including one institutional group acquiring two complexes in Bend for a total of over $110 million. Recently, Seattle-based Security Properties (SP) bought the 168-unit multifamily community of Sienna...
Fatal Crash Closes Highway 97 In Redmond
REDMOND, OR -- Redmond Police are investigating a fatal crash that shut down Highway 97 at Yew Avenue, Monday night. They’ve determined the driver of a semi stopped on the northbound shoulder and got out of the truck. For an unknown reason, he tried to cross the highway, and was struck and killed in the southbound slow lane at about 7 p.m. There are no crosswalks, the area is not well-lit and the speed limit is 50 miles an hour.
Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters
A reported serious-injury crash Friday afternoon prompted closure of U.S. Highway 20 about three miles east of Sisters, authorities said. The post Serious-injury crash closes Highway 20 east of Sisters appeared first on KTVZ.
Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot
A semi-truck driver was struck and killed on Highway 97 in Redmond Monday evening after he stopped his rig on the highway shoulder, got out and tried to cross five lanes of travel, police said Tuesday. The post Semi driver struck, killed after stopping rig on Hwy. 97 in Redmond, trying to cross 5 lanes on foot appeared first on KTVZ.
