L.A. residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresLos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
First In the Series of Storm Fronts to Move into Southern California Today, Bringing Renewed RainfallSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Instagrammer Got a Personal Invite to Beyonce's Renaissance Party by Tina LawsonSiloamLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
FOX Sports
Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (15-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they face the Montreal Canadiens. Tampa Bay is 20-11-1 overall with a 7-5-0 record in...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Nylander, Jarnkrok & Samsonov
Last night, the Toronto Maple Leafs won a bit of a ragged game with a 5-4 overtime victory over the St. Louis Blues on the road. It was a good way to come out of their Christmas Break; and with the win, the team halted a two-game road losing skid.
The Hockey Writers
Carolina Hurricanes Mailbag: Holiday Edition
Christmas came early for the Carolina Hurricanes in the form of a red-hot December, plus a return to action from superstar center Sebastian Aho. The team has gone 10-0-1 so far this month, and that includes their current eight-game win streak and 13 straight games overall without a regulation loss. They’ve risen to the top of the Metropolitan Division, and have the second-best record by points percentage in the NHL. Things are obviously going well in Raleigh, and with the return of Max Pacioretty inching closer and closer, they legitimately have a chance to be even better moving forward.
FOX Sports
LeBron, Lakers snap four-game losing streak with 129-110 win vs. Magic | UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak last night as (+4) underdogs against the Orlando Magic, who had won eight of their last nine. LeBron James scored a game-high 28 points as the Lakers cruised to a 129-110 victory. Shannon Sharpe shares his biggest takeaways from the purple and gold snapping their losing streak.
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting Maple Leafs & Marner’s 2019 Contract Negotiations
When Mitch Marner first came to the Toronto Maple Leafs, the fans adored him. He was drafted fourth overall by the Maple Leafs in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft, and in his next season with the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) London Knights, he proved Toronto’s choice was a good one. He tore up the OHL, averaging over two points each game (116 points in 57 games).
FOX Sports
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
