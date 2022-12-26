Read full article on original website
Jeff Carter Is Becoming a Real Problem for the Penguins
Jeff Carter had a great start with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but things have gone south.
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
Red Wings Face Big Lineup Decisions as Injured Players Return
With the end of December comes the beginning of January. And, for the Detroit Red Wings, with the beginning of January comes a handful of players returning to the lineup after missing time with injury. Considering the fact that the Red Wings have technically never iced a fully-healthy lineup this season, this is certainly welcome news.
Former Vikings Starter Joins Tom Brady in Tampa Bay
Ifeadi Odenigbo has officially joined his fifth NFL team in as many seasons after suddenly, and perhaps inexplicably, cut from the Indianapolis Colts this past week. On Tuesday afternoon, the former Vikings starter signed onto the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad, joining Tom Brady in an attempt at making the playoffs.
Former Vikings QB Benched in Washington
The Washington Commanders have the coveted motto “control their own destiny” in play to reach the 2022 playoffs, needing only to defeat the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys for admission. And at least for a week, the Commanders have opted to bench former Minnesota Vikings quarterback Taylor Heinicke...
Bobby Orr to take part in "first puck" at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Before the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins do battle at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic, a collection of Boston legends will take center ice for the ceremonial puck drop. That group will include the greatest Bruin ever: Bobby Orr.Orr won't be alone, either. Fellow Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk will join him, as will former Red Sox Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield for the puck drop, which will take the form of baseball's "first pitch" for the Monday, Jan. 2 event.The puck drop was just one of the pre-game festivities announced by the NHL on Wednesday....
Tatum leads Boston against Houston after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -14.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Houston Rockets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Explained: Fallout from Vikings Win against NYG
Please note: This video originally appeared on our sister-site PurplePTSD.com. This is Episode 185 of VikesNow, a YouTube channel devoted to daily Minnesota Vikings analysis. This episode examines the aftermath of Vikings-Giants. Particularly, Greg Joseph, Kirk Cousins, and the Vikings defense are discussed. Email any feedback — especially constructive criticism...
Minnesota basketball announces cancellation of nonconference game
Minnesota basketball is canceling a nonconference game, the program announced Wednesday. Originally slated to play Alcorn State on Thursday, Minnesota announced that game would be canceled with no makeup date scheduled for the game. According to the press release, the cancellation comes about due to travel-related complications for Alcorn State.
Biggest NHL Trade Rumors 2022: Western Conference Teams
This year, there have already been a number of big rumors circulating around the NHL’s Western Conference. With the holiday break on and a lull in the action, it feels like the right time to look back at some of the loudest trade talks that were, are, and will be out there.
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
Vikings-Packers preview: Playoff implications for both NFC North rivals
The Vikings are comfortably in the playoffs and playing for seeding to close out their season, a luxury not afforded to their opponents and division rivals, the Green Bay Packers. Once 4-8 with most declaring their season lost, the Packers won their last three games. They must win out the rest of the season to give themselves a chance at the postseason.
Giants sign LB off Lions practice squad, put Lemieux on IR
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants signed veteran linebacker Jarrad Davis off the Detroit Lions’ practice squad and placed guard Shane Lemieux on injured reserve on Wednesday. Davis has spent five of his six NFL seasons with the Lions. He played for the Jets in...
This day in history: Red Wings play first game at Joe Louis Arena in 1979
(CBS DETROIT) - On Dec. 27, 1979, the Detroit Red Wings played their first game at Joe Louis Arena.Joe Louis Arena was built in 1979 for $34 million and named after the legendary Detroit boxer Joe Louis. According to the Detroit Historical Society, before Joe Louis Arena, the Red Wings played in Olympia Stadium, located at Grand River and McGraw Avenues, until it was demolished in 1986. Historians say in 1977, Red Wings owner Bruce Norris wanted to build a new stadium in Pontiac when the closure of Olympia Stadium was announced, but a deal with the City of Detroit prompted him to takeover Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings played their last game at Olympia Stadium on Dec. 15, 1979, and then played their first game at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 27. The new arena located on the Detroit River near Cobo Hall had a capacity of 20,000 for hockey games, and it held six Stanley Cup playoff games and four Red Wings Stanley Cup victories, in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, according to the Detroit Historical Society.The Red Wings played at Joe Louis until 2017 and then began playing at Little Caesars Arena. In 2019, crews began demolishing the arena.
Detroit Red Wings send Jakub Vrana to Grand Rapids for conditioning stint
We are one step closer to a return for Jakub Vrana. The Detroit Red Wings sent the 26-year-old forward to AHL affiliate Grand Rapids on Wednesday for conditioning, presumably to make his return to competitive hockey for the first time since he entered and exited the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
