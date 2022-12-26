Read full article on original website
Related
20 questions with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira
In our latest series of 20 questions, I go 1-on-1 with Blackhawks forward Jujhar Khaira:. Vancouver, where I grew up. I was a big Todd Bertuzzi fan. Bertuzzi, because he's just the man in Vancouver. He was that West Coast Express line, and he did everything. 3. What was your...
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
The Hockey Writers
4 Montreal Canadiens’ New Year’s Resolutions for 2023
It felt like a very long year, but 2022 is finally coming to an end. It was one that brought significant change for the Montreal Canadiens, and with so much change it also brought hope for the future. The past year saw the franchise move on from its former captain, Shea Weber, trading his contract to the Vegas Golden Knights, while also placing franchise cornerstone Carey Price on long-term injured reserve (LTIR), knowing that neither player will likely play an NHL game ever again.
NHL-Crosby named to Order of Canada, country's highest honour
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Three-times Stanley Cup champion Sidney Crosby will be appointed as an officer of the Order of Canada, officials announced on Thursday, one of the country's highest honours.
Morgan Rielly, Rasmus Sandin Inching Closer to Maple Leafs Return, Considered ‘Day-to-Day’
Both defensemen took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, Rielly attended his first road trip since injuring his knee in November.
This day in history: Red Wings play first game at Joe Louis Arena in 1979
(CBS DETROIT) - On Dec. 27, 1979, the Detroit Red Wings played their first game at Joe Louis Arena.Joe Louis Arena was built in 1979 for $34 million and named after the legendary Detroit boxer Joe Louis. According to the Detroit Historical Society, before Joe Louis Arena, the Red Wings played in Olympia Stadium, located at Grand River and McGraw Avenues, until it was demolished in 1986. Historians say in 1977, Red Wings owner Bruce Norris wanted to build a new stadium in Pontiac when the closure of Olympia Stadium was announced, but a deal with the City of Detroit prompted him to takeover Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings played their last game at Olympia Stadium on Dec. 15, 1979, and then played their first game at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 27. The new arena located on the Detroit River near Cobo Hall had a capacity of 20,000 for hockey games, and it held six Stanley Cup playoff games and four Red Wings Stanley Cup victories, in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, according to the Detroit Historical Society.The Red Wings played at Joe Louis until 2017 and then began playing at Little Caesars Arena. In 2019, crews began demolishing the arena.
Comments / 0