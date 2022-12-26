Read full article on original website
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
Carolina Hurricanes Mailbag: Holiday Edition
Christmas came early for the Carolina Hurricanes in the form of a red-hot December, plus a return to action from superstar center Sebastian Aho. The team has gone 10-0-1 so far this month, and that includes their current eight-game win streak and 13 straight games overall without a regulation loss. They’ve risen to the top of the Metropolitan Division, and have the second-best record by points percentage in the NHL. Things are obviously going well in Raleigh, and with the return of Max Pacioretty inching closer and closer, they legitimately have a chance to be even better moving forward.
Jokic leads Denver against Miami after 40-point performance
Miami Heat (18-17, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (22-12, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces the Miami Heat after Nikola Jokic scored 40 points in the Denver Nuggets' 127-126 loss to the Sacramento Kings. The Nuggets are 12-3 in home games. Denver is 4-4...
