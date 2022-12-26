Jack Eichel went from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. And his former team’s fans are still not over it. Apart from losing the center to Vegas, fans also had to say farewell to their favorite franchise WAG, Buffalo local Erin Basil. Her family is well-known in Nickel City, and locals would have run-ins with the NHL pro with Basil or another family member. That alone makes for a story to tell on social media. For her new fans in Vegas, we reveal more about the background of Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, in this wiki.

