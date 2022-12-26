ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pgh Hockey Now

Penguins Room: Malkin Says ‘Fans Hate Us,’ Sullivan Has Postgame Talk

4-2. Then they were hanging on after yielding a late third-period goal. Then they were tied after giving up a late third-period power-play goal. And then … they lost in OT. It was their sixth loss in eight OT games this season, but that wasn’t the focus. The focus was the Penguins’ disappearance after the first period, which allowed Detroit to rally for overtime. The focus was the mental mistakes, turnovers, and lax coverages.
PITTSBURGH, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel’s Girlfriend, Erin Basil

Jack Eichel went from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. And his former team’s fans are still not over it. Apart from losing the center to Vegas, fans also had to say farewell to their favorite franchise WAG, Buffalo local Erin Basil. Her family is well-known in Nickel City, and locals would have run-ins with the NHL pro with Basil or another family member. That alone makes for a story to tell on social media. For her new fans in Vegas, we reveal more about the background of Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, in this wiki.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break

NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory

Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
ORLANDO, FL

