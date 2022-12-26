Read full article on original website
23 Years Ago: Faith Hill Tops the Charts With ‘Breathe’
Twenty-three years ago today (Dec. 25, 1999) was a Christmas to remember for Faith Hill: It was on that date that the singer landed at the top of the country charts with her hit single, "Breathe;" the song stayed in the No. 1 spot for an astonishing six weeks. "Breathe,"...
30 Years Ago: Vince Gill Hits No. 1 With ‘Don’t Let Our Love Start Slippin’ Away’
Vince Gill had just begun a career-making hot streak when he released "Don't Let Our Love Start Slippin' Away" as the second single from his sixth studio album, I Still Believe in You. The song became his second straight No. 1 hit on Dec. 26, 1992 -- 30 years ago today.
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album
Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released
Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's star was already on the rise before he released his debut EP, Leave the Light On, in October — but even he couldn't have predicted what a massive success the project would be. Leave the Light On steamrolled Zimmerman toward record-breaking success in the chart and...
Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]
Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."
Shania Twain Doesn’t Know If Throat Surgery Results ‘Will Last Forever’
Shania Twain will release her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, on Feb. 3, 2023, and it's a special project for the singer for multiple reasons. It's her first album since her official return to music with 2017's Now, and her first since the throat surgery she underwent in 2018.
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]
Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off
Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
Don’t Worry, Willie Nelson Had a Great Christmas, Too [Picture]
Willie Nelson looks happy and healthy in a Christmas photo shared by one of his sons. The family photo finds the legend with two of his sons, plus his wife Annie and two dogs. The fifth person in the photo is Micah Nelson's wife, whom he married in 2019. Annie...
