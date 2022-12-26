ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
45 Years Ago: Dolly Parton Earns Her First Gold Album

Dolly Parton had already been a country star for a number of years by the time she released her 16th studio album, Here You Come Again, but the crossover success of the record launched the second phase of her career, in pop music, and earned the superstar her first gold album on Dec. 27, 1977 -- 45 years ago today.
53 Years Ago: Merle Haggard’s ‘Okie From Muskogee’ Album Is Released

Fifty-three years ago today, on Dec. 29, 1969, Merle Haggard's Okie From Muskogee album was released. The record, along with the title track, soared to the top of the charts. "Okie From Muskogee" -- with lines like, "And I'm proud to be an Okie from Muskogee / A place where even squares can have a ball / We still wave Old Glory down at the courthouse / And white lightnin''s still the biggest thrill of all" -- was considered by many to be a statement against the political condition of the country at the time, even though that wasn't Haggard's original intent.
Drake Milligan Hat-Tips Elvis Presley and Shania Twain on Electrifying ‘Sounds Like Something I’d Do’ [Listen]

Fast-rising country newcomer Drake Milligan's dreams are finally becoming a reality. After moving to Nashville in 2018, inking a record deal with his now-label home BBR Music Group, dropping an introductory EP in 2021 and finishing second runner-up on Season 17 of America’s Got Talent, Milligan is getting the opportunity to hit the ground running with his debut country radio single, "Sounds Like Something I'd Do."
Willie Nelson’s Best Live Shots [PICTURES]

Willie Nelson is 89 years old, and it seems he's accomplished everything anyone could dream of: He's acted in more than 30 films, received a fifth-degree black belt in the martial art GongKwon Yusul, co-authored several books and been heavily involved in pushing for the legalization of marijuana. And that...
Who Won 2022? These 10 Country Singers Shined Brightest on Stage and Off

Jelly Roll and Zach Bryan are two of the most unlikely success stories of 2022, but neither are No. 1 on this list of country singers who won the year. This inaugural list of country singers who won the year starts with fan responses to that very question. Men and women who raised their profile the most are featured prominently, because there's just not that much room for superstars like Luke Bryan to grow.
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri.

