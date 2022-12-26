Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Law Requires Landlord Registration in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Hochul increasing the minimum wage by $15.00: Why some lawmakers want around $21.00?Mark StarNew York City, NY
3 Great Pizza Places In PatersonTed RiversPaterson, NJ
Bonnie and Clyde Sought in Christmas Killing in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Brooklyn one-bedroom apartments as low as $770, and four-bedrooms as low as $1,157Beth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Meet Vegas Golden Knights Jack Eichel’s Girlfriend, Erin Basil
Jack Eichel went from the Buffalo Sabres to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2021. And his former team’s fans are still not over it. Apart from losing the center to Vegas, fans also had to say farewell to their favorite franchise WAG, Buffalo local Erin Basil. Her family is well-known in Nickel City, and locals would have run-ins with the NHL pro with Basil or another family member. That alone makes for a story to tell on social media. For her new fans in Vegas, we reveal more about the background of Jack Eichel’s girlfriend, Erin Basil, in this wiki.
Jeff Carter Is Becoming a Real Problem for the Penguins
Jeff Carter had a great start with the Pittsburgh Penguins, but things have gone south.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
FOX Sports
Tatum leads Boston against Houston after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -14.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Houston Rockets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Yardbarker
Phillies losing former All-Star to NL East rival
The Philadelphia Phillies will have to defend their National League pennant without one notable player from last year’s roster. MLB insider Hector Gomez reported on Wednesday that infielder Jean Segura has agreed to a free agent deal with the Miami Marlins. The deal is reportedly for two years and $17M.
The Hockey Writers
Brett Lindros: A Promising Career Cut Short
Everyone has heard of Eric Lindros. He was the first overall pick in 1991 and started his career with a bang, refusing to sign with the Quebec Nordiques, the team that drafted him. That forced them to trade him to the Philadelphia Flyers, where he went on to be one of the biggest stars of the 1990s. Although concussions and other injuries derailed his career, he still earned a place in the Hall of Fame in 2016.
Former No. 1 overall pick Alexis Lafreniere to be healthy scratch for Rangers
The New York Rangers have decided to drop Alexis Lafreniere even further down than the fourth line. He’ll spend Thursday evening in the press box as a healthy scratch while the Rangers take on the Tampa Bay Lightning. Sammy Blais will enter the lineup in his place, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.
Detroit Red Wings defeat Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime, 5-4: Game thread replay
Detroit Red Wings (14-11-7) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-9-5) When: 7:30 p.m. Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. ...
FOX Sports
Pittsburgh takes on New Jersey following Zucker's 2-goal game
New Jersey Devils (22-10-2, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (19-10-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Penguins host the New Jersey Devils after Jason Zucker's two-goal game against the Detroit Red Wings in the Penguins' 5-4 overtime loss. Pittsburgh is 5-2-2 against the Metropolitan...
CBS Sports
NHL postpones Sabres at Blue Jackets due to Buffalo blizzard
The NHL has postponed Tuesday night's game against the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets due to poor weather conditions in Buffalo. The game was scheduled to be at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, but the Sabres couldn't get out of Buffalo after a deadly blizzard closed the roads and the airport. The Sabres released a statement on the decision, and a makeup date has not been determined yet.
FOX Sports
Columbus brings losing streak into matchup with New York
Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (20-14-2, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets, on a six-game losing streak, play the New York Islanders. New York is 8-4-0 against the Metropolitan Division and 20-14-2 overall. The Islanders are 20-5-1...
NBC Sports
Sabres at Blue Jackets postponed due to travel restrictions
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Sabres game at the Columbus Blue Jackets was postponed by the NHL because Buffalo International Airport remains closed due to a severe winter storm that has paralyzed the region. A makeup date has yet to be determined. A travel ban is in place in Buffalo,...
Yardbarker
Potential Knicks targets ahead of trade deadline
As SNY's Ian Begley reports, the Knicks held internal discussions about trading for Sixers forward Tobias Harris and Raptors forward O.G. Anunoby before their recent eight-game winning streak. Houston’s Eric Gordon is another name the Knicks have expressed an interest in, according to multiple reports. Although it has the...
NHL
Sabres' road game on December 27 at Columbus postponed
The NHL has announced that the Buffalo Sabres' road game on Tuesday, December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings return to action at Pittsburgh on Wednesday
DETROIT -- Following the NHL's holiday break, the Detroit Red Wings will open a midweek back-to-back road set on Wednesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Puck drop between Detroit (14-11-7; 35 points) and Pittsburgh (19-10-5; 43 points) is set for 7:30 p.m., with broadcast coverage on...
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
FOX Sports
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
FOX Sports
Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks
Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
Texas Rangers Add Another All-Star to Pitching Rotation
The Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. Eovaldi finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2021, appearing in the MLB All-Star Game earlier in the summer. In 2018, he won a World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox.
Ryan Poehling, Josh Archibald Again Out of Penguins Lineup
Ryan Poehling and Josh Archibald will remain out of the Pittsburgh Penguins lineup despite the former traveling and practicing with the team.
