Sure, the NFL Week 17 odds board has a bunch of notable games, which is to be expected. But the College Football Playoff semifinal odds are also front and center this weekend. Top-ranked Georgia aims to stay on track for a second straight national championship when it takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. Prior to that, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU square off in the Fiesta Bowl.

