FOX Sports
Tatum leads Boston against Houston after 41-point game
Houston Rockets (10-23, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (24-10, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Celtics -14.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Boston takes on the Houston Rockets after Jayson Tatum scored 41 points in the Boston Celtics' 139-118 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
FOX Sports
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
FOX Sports
Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Canadiens
Montreal Canadiens (15-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (20-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep a four-game home win streak going when they face the Montreal Canadiens. Tampa Bay is 20-11-1 overall with a 7-5-0 record in...
FOX Sports
Wizards face the Magic, look for 4th straight victory
Washington Wizards (15-21, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (13-23, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Washington seeks to prolong its three-game win streak with a victory over Orlando. The Magic are 2-4 in division play. Orlando ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 10.2 offensive rebounds...
FOX Sports
Golden State takes on Portland, looks for 4th straight victory
Portland Trail Blazers (18-16, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (18-18, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Golden State is looking to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Portland. The Warriors are 11-8 in conference games. Golden State has a 1-3 record...
FOX Sports
Gueye leads Washington State against No. 11 UCLA after 22-point game
UCLA Bruins (11-2, 2-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-8, 0-2 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Friday, 11 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces the No. 11 UCLA Bruins after Mouhamed Gueye scored 22 points in Washington State's 82-73 loss to the Utah State Aggies. The Cougars are 3-1 in home...
FOX Sports
Luka Doncic drops 60-point triple-double in Mavericks OT win over Knicks
Luka Doncic had a franchise-record 60 points, 21 rebounds and 10 assists in a historic triple-double, including the tying basket off his intentionally missed free throw to force overtime as the Dallas Mavericks rallied for a wild 126-121 victory over the New York Knicks on Tuesday night. Dallas was down...
FOX Sports
How impressive was Luka Dončić's 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double? | SPEAK
Luka Dončić made history last night against the New York Knicks, where he finished with the NBA's first ever 60-point, 21-rebound, 10-assist triple-double. He intentionally missed a free throw in the fourth quarter, got his own rebound, then ties up the game to send it to overtime. The Dallas Mavericks won 126-121. Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss how impressive Luka's performance.
Saints vs. Eagles: What to Watch For
The Saints have to win on Sunday to keep their postseason aspirations alive, but it won't come easy against a very tough Eagles team.
Penguins Recall Mark Friedman After Christmas Break Re-Assignment
Mark Friedman spent the Christmas break off of the Pittsburgh Penguins active roster.
FOX Sports
Morehead State visits Tennessee State following Fitzgerald's 30-point game
Morehead State Eagles (7-6) at Tennessee State Tigers (8-5) BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State plays the Morehead State Eagles after Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. scored 30 points in Tennessee State's 98-83 win over the Brescia Bearcats. The Tigers have gone 7-1 in home games. Tennessee State is second in the OVC scoring...
FOX Sports
It's no typo: 60-21-10 stat line for Mavs' Doncic goes viral
DALLAS (AP) — Include the extra rebound, or don't. It doesn't really matter with Luka Doncic's logic-defying stat line that had current and former NBA stars, along with current and former teammates, buzzing on Twitter. Doncic had 60 points, a Dallas franchise record, a career-best 21 rebounds and 10...
Morgan Rielly, Rasmus Sandin Inching Closer to Maple Leafs Return, Considered ‘Day-to-Day’
Both defensemen took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, Rielly attended his first road trip since injuring his knee in November.
FOX Sports
How bettors are playing Vikings-Packers, TCU-Michigan, Ohio State-Georgia
Sure, the NFL Week 17 odds board has a bunch of notable games, which is to be expected. But the College Football Playoff semifinal odds are also front and center this weekend. Top-ranked Georgia aims to stay on track for a second straight national championship when it takes on No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl on Saturday night. Prior to that, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU square off in the Fiesta Bowl.
FOX Sports
NFL's most battle-tested team; Lions, Packers must win out: NFC North analysis
Don't count the Detroit Lions out of the postseason just yet. As it currently stands, Detroit has a 23% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times playoff simulator. Should the Lions win their last two games, against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers, those chances would increase to 70%, and that's without any help from other teams.
