Bobby Orr to take part in "first puck" at Winter Classic
BOSTON -- Before the Boston Bruins and the Pittsburgh Penguins do battle at Fenway Park in the 2023 Winter Classic, a collection of Boston legends will take center ice for the ceremonial puck drop. That group will include the greatest Bruin ever: Bobby Orr.Orr won't be alone, either. Fellow Bruins legend Johnny Bucyk will join him, as will former Red Sox Jason Varitek and Tim Wakefield for the puck drop, which will take the form of baseball's "first pitch" for the Monday, Jan. 2 event.The puck drop was just one of the pre-game festivities announced by the NHL on Wednesday....
Maple Leafs fined $100K for traveling during holiday break
NEW YORK (AP) — The Toronto Maple Leafs have been fined $100,000 by the NHL for violating the collective bargaining agreement by traveling during the league's mandated Christmas break. The NHL announced the fine Wednesday, saying the Maple Leafs traveled to St. Louis on Dec. 26 for their game...
This day in history: Red Wings play first game at Joe Louis Arena in 1979
(CBS DETROIT) - On Dec. 27, 1979, the Detroit Red Wings played their first game at Joe Louis Arena.Joe Louis Arena was built in 1979 for $34 million and named after the legendary Detroit boxer Joe Louis. According to the Detroit Historical Society, before Joe Louis Arena, the Red Wings played in Olympia Stadium, located at Grand River and McGraw Avenues, until it was demolished in 1986. Historians say in 1977, Red Wings owner Bruce Norris wanted to build a new stadium in Pontiac when the closure of Olympia Stadium was announced, but a deal with the City of Detroit prompted him to takeover Joe Louis Arena. The Red Wings played their last game at Olympia Stadium on Dec. 15, 1979, and then played their first game at Joe Louis Arena on Dec. 27. The new arena located on the Detroit River near Cobo Hall had a capacity of 20,000 for hockey games, and it held six Stanley Cup playoff games and four Red Wings Stanley Cup victories, in 1997, 1998, 2002 and 2008, according to the Detroit Historical Society.The Red Wings played at Joe Louis until 2017 and then began playing at Little Caesars Arena. In 2019, crews began demolishing the arena.
