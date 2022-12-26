ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Volatile rouble recovers ground after biggest weekly slump since July

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pe9XS_0juZTqaw00

MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened sharply in a volatile session on Monday, recovering some ground after its largest weekly slump since early July on fears over the impact of oil and gas sanctions on Russia’s export revenue.

The rouble lost about 8% last week and is down over 10% this month after an oil embargo and price cap came into force. The finance ministry has said the recent decline was related to recovering imports.

By 0748 GMT the rouble was 2.8% stronger against the dollar at 68.31. It was up 4.4% against the euro at 72.4 and firmed 2.1% against the yuan to 9.71.

Trading activity is likely to be light on Monday, Otkritie Research said in a note, with the rouble able to strengthen in the continuing month-end tax period, which usually sees Russian exporters convert foreign exchange revenue to pay local liabilities.

The rouble remains one of the world’s best-performing major currencies against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports, but it has lost top spot to Brazil’s real in the past week.

Brent crude oil, a global benchmark for Russia’s main export, climbed to a near three-week high in its final trading session before the Christmas break, last up 3.7% at $84.0 a barrel.

Russian equities were higher.

Investors are likely to rebalance their portfolios in the final week of the year, which could move the market in either direction, Sinara Investment Bank said.

The dollar-denominated RTS index was up 2.1% at 983.4 points while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index gained 0.3% to 2,130.6 points.

For Russian equities guide see

For Russian treasury bonds see

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russian rouble slumps around 3% vs dollar as sanctions weigh

MOSCOW, Dec 27 (Reuters) - The rouble dived around 3% against the dollar on Tuesday, failing to consolidate a recovery from last week's slide as the market comes to terms with the prospect of lower export revenue in the wake of restrictions on Russian oil.
CNBC

European markets advance as upbeat sentiment continues

LONDON — European stocks moved higher on Tuesday as positive sentiment continues in the final trading days of 2022. On a sector level, autos added 1.6% to lead gains as most sectors traded in positive territory. Travel and leisure stocks slipped 0.4% lower. Stocks in Europe received a boost...
TechCrunch

High-growth startups should start de-risking their path to IPO now

De-risking the path to going public requires strategic planning, which takes time. Companies with goals to go public in less than three years must therefore plan for it now — despite the downturn — to get the running start they’ll need to navigate the open market. Let’s...
TechCrunch

The best TechCrunch+ investor surveys of 2022

So when we thought about the best ways to find out what’s happening in a particular sector, we figured why not get it straight from the horse’s mouth — the investors?. At TechCrunch+, we see investor surveys as a way to dig deep and put together a snapshot of a sector that founders and investors can use to understand their market. We ran 30 surveys this year, and the feedback we’ve received has certainly helped us improve our game and widen our scope.
Reuters

Euro zone business lending growth slows sharply in November

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Bank lending to euro zone companies slowed in November, easing back from the sector's biggest borrowing binge in over a decade as rising interest rates and a looming recession appear to be taking a toll, European Central Bank data showed on Thursday.
Reuters

Reuters

672K+
Followers
370K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy