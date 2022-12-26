Mariah Carey reveals how she celebrates Christmas with 'Santa and his reindeer'

Mariah Carey has shared the magical way she spends Christmas time, and you'd expect no less from one of the festive season's most symbolic figures.

"I create my own Christmas moment. I mean, Santa Claus visits us. He comes with his reindeer ," the singer told W Magazine.

"I am not exaggerating-this is the truth. By the way, before my kids were born, I did all the same types of things."

The 52-year-old also insists that Christmas still brings her 'joy' despite most of the focus being on her 11-year-old twins.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.