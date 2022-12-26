Read full article on original website
Related
aeroroutes.com
Ethiopian Airlines NS23 Europe Network Changes – 26DEC22
Ethiopian Airlines as of Monday 26DEC22 filed additional changes to its European operation for Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Latest service adjustment includes the following. Addis Ababa – Athens eff 04JUN23 Increase from 3 to 4 weekly, 737 MAX 8. Addis Ababa – Geneva – Manchester.
aeroroutes.com
Emirates NS23 Network Changes – 28DEC22
Emirates yesterday (28DEC22) filed selected changes to planned Northern summer 2023 season, effective 26MAR23. Planned adjustment as of 28DEC22 as follows. Dubai – Amman eff 26MAR23 Planned 3rd daily service resumption removed (2 daily A380/777-300ER) Dubai –Birmingham eff 01JUL23 2-class A380 service resumes as EK039/040, replacing 777-300ER (1 daily...
aeroroutes.com
aeroroutes.com
Cambodia Airways Reduces Bangkok Service in 1Q23
Cambodia Airways in the first quarter of 2023 is adjusting Phnom Penh – Bangkok service, as the airline schedules flight reductions from 14 to 10 weekly. Planned reduction is in effect from 17JAN23, with Airbus A319 aircraft operating. KR701 PNH0910 – 1010BKK 319 x347. KR701 PNH0915 – 1010BKK...
aeroroutes.com
SpiceJet Discontinues Pune – Bangkok Service in January 2023
Indian carrier SpiceJet in January 2023 is discontinuing Pune – Bangkok service, launched in November 2022. In January, the airline operates service on following dates: 01, 03, 24, 29, with Boeing 737-800 aircraft. It previously scheduled 3 weekly flights since 12NOV22. SG081 PNQ1845 – 0040+1BKK 737 27. SG082...
aeroroutes.com
Etihad Restores Additional Shanghai Flights From Feb 2023
Etihad Airways this week announced restoring additional flight on Abu Dhabi – Shanghai Pu Dong route, starting mid-February 2023. The airline’s 2nd weekly flight, operated by Boeing 787-9, is scheduled to resume on 14FEB23 from Abu Dhabi. Service on Mondays/Tuesdays is operated by a mix of Boeing 777-300ER/787-9/787-10.
aeroroutes.com
Aeroitalia 1Q23 London Service Reductions – 28DEC22
Aeroitalia in the first quarter of 2023 is reducing London Heathrow service, based on available flights for reservation. From 10JAN23 to 25MAR23, the airline will operate 2 weekly flights each from Florence and Milan Bergamo, instead of 5 weekly. Florence – London Heathrow 10JAN23 – 25MAR23 Reduce from 5 to...
aeroroutes.com
IndiGo NS23 International Flight Number Changes
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo at the launch of Northern summer 2023 season is adjusting operational flight numbers. Various domestic service, as well as most international flights, will be designated with new flight numbers. On international routes, revised flight numbers from 26MAR23 as follow. Abu Dhabi 6E140x. Bahrain 6E120x. Bangkok. 6E105x.
aeroroutes.com
aeroroutes.com
Go First Resumes Kochi International Service in Jan 2023
Indian carrier Go First in January 2023 is resuming international service at Kochi, after 10-week suspension. In the first week of January, the airline will once again offer service to Abu Dhabi and Muscat. Kochi – Abu Dhabi eff 06JAN23 4 weekly A320 (Service suspended 29OCT22 – 05JAN23)
aeroroutes.com
IndiGo Removes Delhi – Vietnam Schedules in NS23
Indian low-cost carrier IndiGo in second half of November 2022 removed schedule listing for service between Delhi and Vietnam. The airline originally filed following schedule from 26MAR23, although reservation was never opened. Delhi – Hanoi eff 26MAR23 4 weekly A320. 6E1965 HAN0310 – 0640HAN 320 x135. 6E1964 DEL2030...
Comments / 0