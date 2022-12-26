After overseeing one of the largest settlements in FTC history, Lina Khan looks ahead

Read full article on original website
Trump-supporting billionaire Home Depot founder says ‘nobody works anymore’ because of ‘socialism’ and the ‘woke people [who] have taken over the world’
Bernie Marcus told the FT he’s worried about how “nobody gives a damn” anymore. “Just give it to me. Send me money. I don’t want to work—I’m too lazy, I’m too fat, I’m too stupid.”
Jan. 6 committee withdraws Trump subpoena, points to investigation’s ‘imminent end’
The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol formally withdrew its subpoena to former President Trump on Wednesday, as the panel closes out its investigation. “As you may know, the Select Committee has concluded its hearings, released its final report and will very soon reach its end,” Committee Chair Bennie…
Supreme Court allows border restrictions for asylum seekers to continue for now
The U.S. Supreme Court, in a 5-4 ruling Tuesday, granted a GOP request to prevent the winding down of the pandemic border restrictions known as Title 42 – and agreed to decide in its February argument session whether 19 states that oppose the policy should be allowed to intervene in its defense in the lower courts.
Republicans plan more attacks on ESG. Investors still plan to focus on climate risk
Republicans are planning to use their control of the House of Representatives in 2023 to intensify attacks on companies that account for climate-related risks when they're making investment decisions. GOP officials in Washington and more than a dozen states say they're focusing on firms that are using their financial power...
N. Carolina governor reviews TikTok use on employee devices
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration said it’s reviewing the use of TikTok on state government devices, as the popular social media app is a growing source of security concerns from politicians in Washington and other states. The comment from a Cooper spokesperson...
