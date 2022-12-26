Read full article on original website
Related
The year's best movies include a trio of films set in Ireland, a culinary thriller and an animated shell
No matter how you chose to watch your movies, 2022 brought notable films everyone should seek out.
Ed Helms Says ‘Hangover’ Fame Created Anxiety: I Was ‘Spinning Out and Panicking’
Of the three leads of the original “The Hangover” film, Ed Helms was arguably the most famous at the time of its release in 2009. Whereas Bradly Cooper and Zach Galifianakis received a sizable boost in public profile from the film’s massive success, Helms was already well known for his regular role in “The Office,” as well as his appearances in “The Daily Show.” But the film, which grossed $467 million at the worldwide box office, making it the most successful R-rated comedy in history, still gave Helms a boost in public profile — something he found difficult to handle. Helms...
How Hollywood gets wildfires all wrong — much to the frustration of firefighters
The new CBS drama series Fire Country, about a group of prisoners turned volunteer firefighters in Northern California, is aflame with the raging pyrotechnics and human melodrama that audiences have come to expect from pop culture takes on wildfires and the people who bravely tackle them. The show was the...
The Shiba Inu behind the famous 'doge' meme is sick with cancer, its owner says
A Shiba Inu who earned global fame for starring in a viral meme is sick with leukemia and liver disease, her owner says. In a series of Instagram posts this week, Atsuko Sato, a teacher who lives in Japan, said the 17-year-old pooch was in "a very dangerous condition" after being diagnosed with acute cholangiohepatitis, a type of inflammation in the digestive system, and chronic lymphoma leukemia, a blood cancer.
Comic Jerrod Carmichael bares his secrets in 'Rothaniel'
'Reservation Dogs' co-creator says the show gives audiences permission to laugh. Sterlin Harjo says society has a tendency to be "very precious with Native people." His irreverent series follows four teens on a reservation. Originally broadcast Sept. 19, 2022.
Six ways media took a big step backward in 2022
As 2022 winds down, it's obvious the past year has been, in many ways, a giant step backward for media. So much has gone wrong: from fundamental shifts in the streaming business to widespread cutbacks at major media companies — including NPR — and, of course, Elon. And there's one word which sums up the dynamic at the heart of most of this heartache: transition.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
8K+
Followers
33K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0